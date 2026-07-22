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Jammu and Kashmir School Summer Vacations Extended, Schools to Reopen on July 27

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 07:38 IST

Summer vacations for schools in the Kashmir Division and the Winter Zone of Jammu Division have been extended. Schools will now reopen on July 27, 2026. 

Jammu and Kashmir School Summer Vacations Extended
Jammu and Kashmir School Summer Vacations Extended
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Jammu and Kashmir Summer Vacations: Minister for School/Hr Education, Health & Medical Education and Social Welfare, Government of J&K | MLA (DH Pora), Sakina Itoo has announced the extension of summer vacations for schools in the valley. 

According to the notification on X (formerly known as Twitter), the minister stated that considering the safety and well-being of students, teachers and their families, the summer vacations for all government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division have been extended until July 26, 2026. 

Schools to Reopen on July 27

Earlier, the department extended the summer vacations for schools in the Kashmir and Jammu divisions until July 22, 2026. With the new information issued, schools will now reopen on Monday, July 27, 2026. 

Citizens have been asked to remain vigilant and follow the advisories issued by concerned authorities. 

This is a developing story; keep refreshing for the latest updates


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Jul 22, 2026, 07:38 IST

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