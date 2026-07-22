Jammu and Kashmir School Summer Vacations Extended, Schools to Reopen on July 27
Summer vacations for schools in the Kashmir Division and the Winter Zone of Jammu Division have been extended. Schools will now reopen on July 27, 2026.
Jammu and Kashmir Summer Vacations: Minister for School/Hr Education, Health & Medical Education and Social Welfare, Government of J&K | MLA (DH Pora), Sakina Itoo has announced the extension of summer vacations for schools in the valley.
According to the notification on X (formerly known as Twitter), the minister stated that considering the safety and well-being of students, teachers and their families, the summer vacations for all government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division have been extended until July 26, 2026.
Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and their families as our foremost priority, the summer vacation for all Government and recognized private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division is hereby extended up to 26th July, 2026.…— Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) July 21, 2026
Schools to Reopen on July 27
Earlier, the department extended the summer vacations for schools in the Kashmir and Jammu divisions until July 22, 2026. With the new information issued, schools will now reopen on Monday, July 27, 2026.
Citizens have been asked to remain vigilant and follow the advisories issued by concerned authorities.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.