Jammu and Kashmir School Summer Vacations Extended, Schools to Reopen on July 27

Jammu and Kashmir Summer Vacations: Minister for School/Hr Education, Health & Medical Education and Social Welfare, Government of J&K | MLA (DH Pora), Sakina Itoo has announced the extension of summer vacations for schools in the valley.

According to the notification on X (formerly known as Twitter), the minister stated that considering the safety and well-being of students, teachers and their families, the summer vacations for all government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division have been extended until July 26, 2026.