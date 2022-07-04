JEECUP Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Download UP Polytechnic Exam Answer Key at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Answer Key 2022 (OUT): After weeks of waiting, the JEECUP 2022 Answer Key has been released. As per the official announcement, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) or JEECUP Answer Key 2022 for the recently held state-level entrance exam has been released on 3rd July 2022, Sunday. Candidates who have participated in the JEECUP 2022 entrance exam can now access and download the provisional answer key online by visiting the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. To make downloading JEECUP 2022 Answer Key easier for the candidates, a direct link to the official website is also placed below:

JEECUP Answer Key 2022 Objection Window Open

Along with releasing the JEECUP 2022 Answer Key for the recently held polytechnic entrance exam, the exam authority has also opened the objection window for the same. During the objection widow, any candidates who have any objections or challenges against the provisional answer key can bring them to the notice of the exam authority. The candidates can submit objection(s) by paying the processing fee of Rs 100 per challenge. Based on the objections received, the exam authority will release the final answer key for JEECUP 2022 which will be used to evaluate papers or answer sheets of the candidates.

How to Download JEECUP Answer Key 2022?

Like all other important aspects of the UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam, the provisional answer key for the JEECUP 2022 has also been released online. Candidates who want to access and download the answer key online are advised to log onto the exam portal and follow the below-given steps to complete the process:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Locate and click on link for 'QUESTION – ANSWERS CHALLENGE LINK (ALL GROUP) JEECUP-2022.'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and other details to log onto the portal

Step 5: Your JEECUP 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Submit objections, if any or download the answer key for future reference

Candidates should note that JEECUP Answer Key 2022 released right now by the council is provisional in nature for the UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam held between 27th to 30th June 2022.

