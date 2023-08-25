JENPAS Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Soon; Seat Allotment Result on August 29

JENPAS Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the counselling registration window for round 1 soon: August 27, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam must register themselves on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
According to the JENPAS Counselling 2023 schedule, the choice locking window will be opened tomorrow: August 26, 2023. Applicants can fill in college and course preferences and lock them during this period. Meanwhile, JENPAS UG seat allotment results will be declared on August 29, 2023.
JENPAS Counselling 2023 (Registration and Choice Filling)
The direct link to apply and fill in preferences is mentioned below:
|
JENPAS UG Counselling Registration 2023
JENPAS Counselling 2023 Schedule
Candidates can check out the round 1 schedule for JENPAS UG 2023 below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Deadline for registration, payment of registration fee, choice filling
|
August 27, 2023
|
Choice filling including locking
|
August 26 to 27, 2023
|
JENPAS seat allotment result
|
August 29, 2023
|
Seat acceptance fee, reporting for document verification
|
August 29 to September 2, 2023
How to Register for JENPAS Counselling 2023?
Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JENPAS tab
Step 3: Now, click on registration and choice filling link
Step 4: Complete registration and then login
Step 5: Fill out the form and upload relevant documents
Step 6: Fill in college and course preferences and pay required fee
Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout
Also Read: West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Begins; Apply at wbmcc.nic.in