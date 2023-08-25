  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JENPAS Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Soon; Seat Allotment Result on August 29

JENPAS Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Soon; Seat Allotment Result on August 29

JENPAS Counselling 2023 registrations for round 1 will close soon. Eligible candidates must register themselves and exercise choice filling at wbjeeb.nic.in. Check the complete schedule here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 25, 2023 19:18 IST
JENPAS Counselling 2023 Registration
JENPAS Counselling 2023 Registration

JENPAS Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the counselling registration window for round 1 soon: August 27, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam must register themselves on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. 

According to the JENPAS Counselling 2023 schedule, the choice locking window will be opened tomorrow: August 26, 2023. Applicants can fill in college and course preferences and lock them during this period. Meanwhile, JENPAS UG seat allotment results will be declared on August 29, 2023.

JENPAS Counselling 2023 (Registration and Choice Filling)

The direct link to apply and fill in preferences is mentioned below:

JENPAS UG Counselling Registration 2023

Click Here

JENPAS Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the round 1 schedule for JENPAS UG 2023 below:

Particulars

Dates

Deadline for registration, payment of registration fee, choice filling

August 27, 2023

Choice filling including locking

August 26 to 27, 2023

JENPAS seat allotment result

August 29, 2023

Seat acceptance fee, reporting for document verification

August 29 to September 2, 2023

How to Register for JENPAS Counselling 2023?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JENPAS tab

Step 3: Now, click on registration and choice filling link

Step 4: Complete registration and then login

Step 5: Fill out the form and upload relevant documents

Step 6: Fill in college and course preferences and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Also Read: West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Begins; Apply at wbmcc.nic.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023