JENPAS Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Soon; Seat Allotment Result on August 29

JENPAS Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the counselling registration window for round 1 soon: August 27, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam must register themselves on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the JENPAS Counselling 2023 schedule, the choice locking window will be opened tomorrow: August 26, 2023. Applicants can fill in college and course preferences and lock them during this period. Meanwhile, JENPAS UG seat allotment results will be declared on August 29, 2023.

JENPAS Counselling 2023 (Registration and Choice Filling)

The direct link to apply and fill in preferences is mentioned below:

JENPAS UG Counselling Registration 2023 Click Here

JENPAS Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the round 1 schedule for JENPAS UG 2023 below:

Particulars Dates Deadline for registration, payment of registration fee, choice filling August 27, 2023 Choice filling including locking August 26 to 27, 2023 JENPAS seat allotment result August 29, 2023 Seat acceptance fee, reporting for document verification August 29 to September 2, 2023

How to Register for JENPAS Counselling 2023?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JENPAS tab

Step 3: Now, click on registration and choice filling link

Step 4: Complete registration and then login

Step 5: Fill out the form and upload relevant documents

Step 6: Fill in college and course preferences and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

