Jharkhand B.Tech Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter 2026 Releasing Tomorrow July 24 at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, JCECEB, is set to release the Provisional Seat Allotment Letter for Jharkhand B.Tech Round 1 Counselling on July 24, 2026. Students who have completed their institute and branch options submission through the official website can check and download their results. The seat allotment status will be available by entering the log in details at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in or engg.jceceb.org.in. As per the time and date given on the official JCECEB engineering website, the choice-filling phase will take place between July 20, 2026, and July 22, 2026, till 6:00 PM. Candidates were allowed to make changes within the time frame for the correction window that will remain open until 11:59 PM on July 22, 2026.

Following the release of the provisional seat allotment letter on July 24, 2026, candidates must download their letters and complete physical reporting and verification at their respective institutes.

Event Dates Issue of Provisional Seat Allotment Letter July 24, 2026 Document Verification & Institute Admission July 25, 2026 to July 29, 2026

How to Download Jharkhand B.Tech Seat Allotment Letter?

Students can follow these simple below mentioned steps to access their allotment status, check out the listed steps below: