Jharkhand B.Tech Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter 2026 Releasing Tomorrow July 24 at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
Jharkhand B.Tech Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter 2026 will be releasing tomorrow on July 24, 2026 at engg.jceceb.org.in. Check key dates, reporting schedule, and step to check.
The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, JCECEB, is set to release the Provisional Seat Allotment Letter for Jharkhand B.Tech Round 1 Counselling on July 24, 2026. Students who have completed their institute and branch options submission through the official website can check and download their results. The seat allotment status will be available by entering the log in details at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in or engg.jceceb.org.in. As per the time and date given on the official JCECEB engineering website, the choice-filling phase will take place between July 20, 2026, and July 22, 2026, till 6:00 PM. Candidates were allowed to make changes within the time frame for the correction window that will remain open until 11:59 PM on July 22, 2026.
Jharkhand B.Tech Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026: Key Dates and Schedule
Following the release of the provisional seat allotment letter on July 24, 2026, candidates must download their letters and complete physical reporting and verification at their respective institutes.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Issue of Provisional Seat Allotment Letter
|
July 24, 2026
|
Document Verification & Institute Admission
|
July 25, 2026 to July 29, 2026
How to Download Jharkhand B.Tech Seat Allotment Letter?
Students can follow these simple below mentioned steps to access their allotment status, check out the listed steps below:
- Step 1: Visit the official website of engineering admission at engg.jceceb.org.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Candidate Login' link.
- Step 3: Enter your log in details such as Application Number and Password to sign in.
- Step 4: Check your Round 1 seat allotment status and download the provisional allotment letter.
- Step 5: Take a printout and carry it along with original documents
Documents Required for Jharkhand B.Tech Seat Allotment
Check out the below listed documents, that has to be carry for Jharkhand B.Tech Seat Allotment:
- JEE Main scorecards
- Domicile certificates
- Category certificates to the allotted institute between July 25 and July 29, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.