JoSAA 2023 Counselling Registrations Commence, Get Choice Filling Link Here

JoSAA 2023 Counselling Registrations Commence: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has commenced the JoSAA 2023 Counselling process from today, June 19, 2023. Those candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced 2023 exams can visit the official website of JoSAA to apply for the counselling procedure.

The JoSAA 2023 counselling registration process began at 10 am today. To complete the registrations, students are required to visit the official website and fill in the required details in the JoSAA 2023 registration link. The last date for candidates to complete the JoSAA 2023 registration and choice-filling process is June 28, 2023.

JoSAA 2023 counselling registration and choice filling link is available on the official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the choice filling and registration process.

How to Register for JoSAA 2023

To apply for JoSAA 2023 counselling procedure, students need to first visit the official website and complete the registration process through the given link. After completing the registrations, students can enter the required details in the choice filling link and submit the requisite fee. Check the complete procedure below.

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA 2023 counselling process

Step 2: Click on the JoSAA registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the registration details in the link given

Step 4: Fill in the choices of college and course

Step 5: Submit the JoSAA 2023 application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

JoSAA 2023 Counselling Schedule Round 1

As per the given schedule, a total of six counselling rounds will be conducted.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 - Round 1 Schedule Particulars Date JoSAA 2023 registrations commence June 19, 2023. Mock seat allocation link for those who register by June 24 June 25, 2023. Mock seat allocation link for those who register by June 26 and Locking of choices June 27, 2023. JoSAA registrations close June 28, 2023. Date for verification and validation of allocated seats June 29, 2023. JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allocation June 30, 2023. Online Reporting and Fee payment June 30 to July 4, 2023. Last date for responding to query July 5, 2023.

JEE Advanced Result 2023

JEE Advanced 2023 results have been announced on June 18, 2023. According to the data provided, a total of 43,773 students cleared the JEE Advanced 2023 exams and are eligible for the JoSAA counselling procedure. A total of 10,432 from the Hyderabad zone, 9,290 from the Delhi zone, 7,957 from the Bombay zone, 4,618 from the Kharagpur zone, 4,582 from the Kanpur zone, and 4,499 from Guwahati zone qualified the JEE Advanced 2023 exam.

