JEE Advanced AAT Registration 2023 Starts, Get Direct Link Here

AAT Registration 2023: Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) registration has been started on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. Interested candidates who have qualified for JEE Advanced 2023 can apply for the test till June 19, 2023, up to 5.00 PM. Over 43773 candidates who passed the IIT JEE Advanced exam are eligible to apply for AAT.

Candidates must note that they can only appear for the test if they chose the option of appearing for the AAT 2023 exam while filling out JEE Advanced 2023 application form. According to the schedule, JEE Advanced AAT 2023 exam will be held on June 21, 2023, from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM. The exam will be conducted at 7 zonal IITs.

JEE Advanced AAT Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register for Architecture Aptitude Test is given below:

AAT Registration 2023 Link 1 Click Here AAT Registration 2023 Link 2 Click Here

AAT 2023 Important Dates

Check out the important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates Registration Commences June 18, 2023 (10.00 AM) Last Date for JEE Advanced AAT Registration 2023 June 19, 2023 (up to 5.00 PM) AAT Exam date 2023 June 21, 2023 (9.00 AM to 12.00 PM) Result Declaration June 24, 2023 (5.00 PM)

Steps for JEE Advanced AAT Registration 2023

JEE Qualified candidates can register for the AAT exam 2023 by following the below-mentioned step-by-step instructions:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Advanced: jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AAT registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out AAT 2023 application form were

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the AAT registration form

Step 7: Keep a hard copy for future reference

JEE Advanced Results 2023 OUT

Meanwhile, IIT Guwahati has announced the JEE Advanced results on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in today: June 18, 2023, at 10.00 AM. As per the data shared, a total of 43773 consisting of 36264 male and 7509 female candidates have passed the exam. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the IIT Hyderabad zone has emerged as the topper.

FAQs:

What is the Last Date for AAT Registration 2023?

The last date to register for JEE Advanced AAT 2023 is June 19, 2023, up to 5.00 PM

What is JEE Advanced Result 2023 Release Date?

JEE Advanced 2023 results were released on June 18, 2023, at 10.00 AM

