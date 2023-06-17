JEE Advanced Result LIVE Updates: Check IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Result date, Time, Scorecard, Toppers list, Cutoff Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Marks Vs Rank

The marks and rank secured by students in the JEE Advanced exams will be mentioned on the scorecard of the students. The JEE Advanced marks reflect the score obtained by the students in the exams which are then normalized to make up the difference in the difficulty level of the different question paper sets. The normalized marks are then used to calculate the JEE Advanced 2023 rank. The JEE Advanced rank is calculated based on the marks obtained by the students in the exams.