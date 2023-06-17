JEE Advanced Result LIVE Updates: Check IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Result date, Time, Scorecard, Toppers list, Cutoff Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Result on June 18: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) is going to declare the JEE Advanced Results 2023 tomorrow: June 18, 2023, at 10.00 AM. Once the link is activated, candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results at jeeadv.ac.in. They have to enter their login credentials to download the scorecard online. Along with the result, JEE Advanced 2023 final answer key will also be released. According to the official schedule, , the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) process is tentatively scheduled to commence on June 19, 2023, at 5.00 PM. This year, a total of 180,226 candidates appeared for both papers which implies 95% of the registered candidates. Last year, R K Shishir topped the JEE Advanced 2022 exam by scoring 314 marks out of 360.
Check Latest Updates on JEE Advanced 2023 Results Here!
JEE Advanced 2023 Marks Vs Rank
The marks and rank secured by students in the JEE Advanced exams will be mentioned on the scorecard of the students. The JEE Advanced marks reflect the score obtained by the students in the exams which are then normalized to make up the difference in the difficulty level of the different question paper sets. The normalized marks are then used to calculate the JEE Advanced 2023 rank. The JEE Advanced rank is calculated based on the marks obtained by the students in the exams.
Updated as on June 17, 2023, at 6.53 PM
RK Shishir Topped JEE Advanced 2022
RK Shishir of IIT Bombay zone topped with 314/360 in JEE Advanced 2022 exams.
Updated as on June 17, 2023, at 6.45 PM
JEE Advanced Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out the opening and closing dates below:
Updated as on June 17, 2023, at 6.33 PM
What is JoSAA Counselling 2023 Date?
As per the schedule, JoSSA Counselling 2023 will begin on June 19, 2023, at 5.00 PM (tentative).
Updated as on June 17, 2023, at 6.24 PM
Is JEE Advanced Result Declared?
No, JEE Advanced Results 2023 will be released tomorrow!
Updated as on June 17, 2023, at 6.22 PM
IIT Advanced 2023: After How Many Days JEE Advanced Result is Declared?
Last year, the exam was held on August 28 and the results were announced on September 11, 2023.
This year, the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 4, 2023, and the results are going to be live on June 18, 2023.
With this, we can assess that the authorities usually declare JEE Advanced Results within 15-20 days of the conduction of the exam.
Updated as on June 17, 2023, at 6.16 PM
JEE Advanced 2023 Result Timing
IIT JEE Advanced Results are going to be declared tomorrow!
Updated as on June 17, 2023, at 6.03 PM
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Answer Key Release Date
IIT Guwahati will release the JEE Advanced final answer key 2023 along with the results on June 18, 2023, at 10.00 AM.
Updated as on June 17, 2023, at 5.35 PM
When and Where to Check JEE Advanced 2023 Results?
Candidates who took the exam can check out the time and official link to check the scorecard-
Updated as on June 17, 2023, at 5.10 PM
How to Check JEE Advanced Result 2023?
Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the scorecard by following the step-by-step instructions given below:
Step 1: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE advanced results 2023 link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a few printouts for future reference
Updated as on June 17, 2023, at 5.05 PM