JEE Advanced Marks vs Rank 2023: Complete Analysis of Expected Marks And Rank

JEE Advanced 2023 MArks Vs Rank: JEE Advanced 2023 results will be announced on June 18, 2023. IIT Guwahati will be announcing the entrance results at 10 am on June 18, 2023. To check the JEE Advanced 2023 Results, candidates can visit the official website and enter the application number and date of birth in the result link.
The JEE Advanced 2023 results will be available online. The scorecard will consist of the candidate details along with the marks and rank secured by the students. Shortly after the announcement of the JEE Advanced result, IIT Guwahati will begin the counselling procedure for the admission of eligible candidates.
JEE Advanced 2023 Marks Vs Rank
The marks and rank secured by students in the JEE Advanced exams will be mentioned on the scorecard of the students. The JEE Advanced marks reflect the score obtained by the students in the exams which are then normalized to make up the difference in the difficulty level of the different question paper sets. The normalized marks are then used to calculate the JEE Advanced 2023 rank. The JEE Advanced rank is calculated based on the marks obtained by the students in the exams.
JEE Advanced Result 2023 Factors Determining Marks and Rank
The following factors affect the mark and rank calculation of the JEE Advanced 2023 exams.
- Exam difficulty level
- Number of students appeared
- Performance of students
JEE Advanced 2023 Marking Scheme for Ranking
Given below is the maximum aggregate marks required in each paper to secure the top rank
- Maximum Aggregate Marks - 360 (180 in each paper)
- Maximum Aggregate Marks in Physics - 120 (60 in each paper)
- Maximum Aggregate Marks in Chemistry- 120 (60 in each paper)
- Maximum Aggregate Marks in Mathematics- 120 (60 in each paper)
The ranking of students is done based on the total aggregate marks out of 360.
JEE Advanced Expected Marks v/s Rank 2023
Candidates can check here the JEE Advanced 2023 expected marks s Rank.
|
Marks out of 360
|
Ranks
|
190+
|
1-500
|
190-170
|
501-1000
|
170-155
|
1001-1500
|
154-145
|
1501-2000
|
146-135
|
2001-2500
|
136-130
|
2501-3000
|
129-125
|
3001-3500
|
124-120
|
3501-4000
|
119-115
|
4001-4500
|
114-110
|
4501-5000
JEE Advanced Marks v/s Rank Previous Year
The marks v/s rank of JEE Advanced in the table below:
|
Common Rank List
|
Score
|
1-501
|
314-192
|
601-1001
|
186-170
|
1101-1501
|
167-156
|
1601-2001
|
153-146
|
2101-2501
|
144-138
|
2601-3001
|
137-132
|
3101-3501
|
131-126
|
3601-4001
|
125-122
|
4101-4501
|
121-118
|
4601-5001
|
118-115
|
5101-5501
|
114-112
|
5601-6001
|
111-109
|
6101-6501
|
108-107
|
6601-7001
|
106-104
|
7101-7501
|
104-102
|
7601-8001
|
101-100
|
8101-8501
|
99-98
|
8601-9001
|
97-96
|
9101-9501
|
95-94
|
9601-10001
|
94-92
|
10101-10501
|
92-91
|
10601-11001
|
90-89
|
11101-11501
|
89-87
|
11601-12001
|
87-86
|
12101-12501
|
86-85
|
12601-13001
|
84-83
|
13101 to 13501
|
83 to 82
|
13601 to 14001
|
82 to 81
|
14101 to 14501
|
80 to 79
|
14601 to 15001
|
79 to 78
|
15101 to 15501
|
78 to 77
|
15601 to 16001
|
77 to 76
|
16101 to 16501
|
76 to 75
|
16601 to 17001
|
75 to 74
|
17101 to 17501
|
74 to 73
|
17601 to 18001
|
73 to 72
|
18101 to 18501
|
72 to 71
|
18601 to 19001
|
71 to 70
|
19101 to 19501
|
70 to 69
|
19601 to 20001
|
69 to 68
|
20101 to 20501
|
68 to 67