JEE Advanced Marks vs Rank 2023: Complete Analysis of Expected Marks And Rank

JEE Advanced 2023 Results to be announced on June 18, 2023. Students can check here the difference between marks and ranks along with other result details. 

Updated: Jun 16, 2023 12:53 IST
JEE Advanced 2023 MArks Vs Rank: JEE Advanced 2023 results will be announced on June 18, 2023. IIT Guwahati will be announcing the entrance results at 10 am on June 18, 2023. To check the JEE Advanced 2023 Results, candidates can visit the official website and enter the application number and date of birth in the result link. 

The JEE Advanced 2023 results will be available online. The scorecard will consist of the candidate details along with the marks and rank secured by the students. Shortly after the announcement of the JEE Advanced result, IIT Guwahati will begin the counselling procedure for the admission of eligible candidates.

The marks and rank secured by students in the JEE Advanced exams will be mentioned on the scorecard of the students. The JEE Advanced marks reflect the score obtained by the students in the exams which are then normalized to make up the difference in the difficulty level of the different question paper sets. The normalized marks are then used to calculate the JEE Advanced 2023 rank. The JEE Advanced rank is calculated based on the marks obtained by the students in the exams. 

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Factors Determining Marks and Rank

The following factors affect the mark and rank calculation of the JEE Advanced 2023 exams.

  • Exam difficulty level
  • Number of students appeared
  • Performance of students 

JEE Advanced 2023 Marking Scheme for Ranking

Given below is the maximum aggregate marks required in each paper to secure the top rank

  • Maximum Aggregate Marks - 360 (180 in each paper)
  • Maximum Aggregate Marks in Physics - 120 (60 in each paper)
  • Maximum Aggregate Marks in Chemistry- 120 (60 in each paper)
  • Maximum Aggregate Marks in Mathematics- 120 (60 in each paper)

The ranking of students is done based on the total aggregate marks out of 360. 

JEE Advanced Expected Marks v/s Rank 2023

Candidates can check here the JEE Advanced 2023 expected marks s Rank. 

Marks out of 360

Ranks

190+

1-500

190-170

501-1000

170-155

1001-1500

154-145

1501-2000

146-135

2001-2500

136-130

2501-3000

129-125

3001-3500

124-120

3501-4000

119-115

4001-4500

114-110

4501-5000

JEE Advanced Marks v/s Rank Previous Year

The marks v/s rank of JEE Advanced in the table below:

Common Rank List 

Score

1-501

314-192

601-1001

186-170

1101-1501

167-156

1601-2001

153-146

2101-2501

144-138

2601-3001

137-132

3101-3501

131-126

3601-4001

125-122

4101-4501

121-118

4601-5001

118-115

5101-5501

114-112

5601-6001

111-109

6101-6501

108-107

6601-7001

106-104

7101-7501

104-102

7601-8001

101-100

8101-8501

99-98

8601-9001

97-96

9101-9501

95-94

9601-10001

94-92

10101-10501

92-91

10601-11001

90-89

11101-11501

89-87

11601-12001

87-86

12101-12501

86-85

12601-13001

84-83

13101 to 13501

83 to 82

13601 to 14001

82 to 81

14101 to 14501

80 to 79

14601 to 15001

79 to 78

15101 to 15501

78 to 77

15601 to 16001

77 to 76

16101 to 16501

76 to 75

16601 to 17001

75 to 74

17101 to 17501

74 to 73

17601 to 18001

73 to 72

18101 to 18501

72 to 71

18601 to 19001

71 to 70

19101 to 19501

70 to 69

19601 to 20001

69 to 68

20101 to 20501

68 to 67

