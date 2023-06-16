JEE Advanced Marks vs Rank 2023: Complete Analysis of Expected Marks And Rank

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JEE Advanced 2023 MArks Vs Rank: JEE Advanced 2023 results will be announced on June 18, 2023. IIT Guwahati will be announcing the entrance results at 10 am on June 18, 2023. To check the JEE Advanced 2023 Results, candidates can visit the official website and enter the application number and date of birth in the result link.

The JEE Advanced 2023 results will be available online. The scorecard will consist of the candidate details along with the marks and rank secured by the students. Shortly after the announcement of the JEE Advanced result, IIT Guwahati will begin the counselling procedure for the admission of eligible candidates.

JEE Advanced 2023 Marks Vs Rank

The marks and rank secured by students in the JEE Advanced exams will be mentioned on the scorecard of the students. The JEE Advanced marks reflect the score obtained by the students in the exams which are then normalized to make up the difference in the difficulty level of the different question paper sets. The normalized marks are then used to calculate the JEE Advanced 2023 rank. The JEE Advanced rank is calculated based on the marks obtained by the students in the exams.

JEE Advanced Result 2023 Factors Determining Marks and Rank

The following factors affect the mark and rank calculation of the JEE Advanced 2023 exams.

Exam difficulty level

Number of students appeared

Performance of students

JEE Advanced 2023 Marking Scheme for Ranking

Given below is the maximum aggregate marks required in each paper to secure the top rank

Maximum Aggregate Marks - 360 (180 in each paper)

Maximum Aggregate Marks in Physics - 120 (60 in each paper)

Maximum Aggregate Marks in Chemistry- 120 (60 in each paper)

Maximum Aggregate Marks in Mathematics- 120 (60 in each paper)

The ranking of students is done based on the total aggregate marks out of 360.

JEE Advanced Expected Marks v/s Rank 2023

Candidates can check here the JEE Advanced 2023 expected marks s Rank.

Marks out of 360 Ranks 190+ 1-500 190-170 501-1000 170-155 1001-1500 154-145 1501-2000 146-135 2001-2500 136-130 2501-3000 129-125 3001-3500 124-120 3501-4000 119-115 4001-4500 114-110 4501-5000

JEE Advanced Marks v/s Rank Previous Year

The marks v/s rank of JEE Advanced in the table below:

