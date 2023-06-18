jeeadv.ac.in 2023 Result Declared- Direct Link to Check JEE Advanced Result and Download Scorecard and Marks

JEE Advanced Result 2023: IIT Guwahati has announced the results for JEE Advanced 2023. Candidates can check out the online scorecards at jeeadv.ac.in. Get direct link to access IIT Advanced Result and download the mark sheet here.

JEE Advanced 2023 Results: IIT Guwahati has announced the JEE Advanced 2023 Results. The link for students to check their JEE Advanced results will be available at 10 am. The result link will be available on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. As per the statistics, a total of 43,773 candidates have passed the JEE Advanced 2023 exam.Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree and Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy topped the JEE Advanced 2023 Exams from IIT Hyderabad zone.

Meanwhile, the conducting body also releases the toppers’ list, overall pass percentage, and important statistics along with the JEE Advanced 2023 results. Candidates who are shortlisted must participate in the counselling process. The qualifying ones are offered seats in 23 IITs based on their course preferences and JEE Advanced 2023 ranks through a common process by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

JEE Advanced 2023 Result Link Direct Link (ACTIVE NOW)

JEE Advanced 2023 Final Answer Keys Paper 1 Click Here Paper 2 Click Here

Check Latest Updates on JEE Advanced Results Here!

JEE Advanced 2023 Cut-off Marks CRL: 6.83% in each subject, 23.89% in aggregate

OBC-NCL rank list: 6.15%, 21.50%

GEN-EWS rank list: 6.15%, 21.50%

SC rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

ST rank list: 3.42%, 11.95% Updated as on June 18, 2023, at 11.03 AM JEE Advanced 2023: 5 candidates from IIT Hyderabad zone in top 10 Top 5 Candidates from IIT Hyderabad Featured in CRL: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy (Air 1)

Ramesh Surya Theja (2)

Addagada Venkata Sivaram (5)

Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary (7)

Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy (9) Updated as on June 18, 2023, at 11.01 AM Jee Advanced Result 2023: IIT Bombay Zone Toppers Ujwal L Shankar (Air 11)

Yuvraj Gupta (13)

Chaitanyaa Mahesh Maheshwari (15)

Jatsya Jariwala (24)

Sumedh S S (37) Updated as on June 18, 2023, at 10.57 AM How Many Students Passed JEE Advanced 2023? As per the statistics, a total of 43,773 candidates have passed the JEE Advanced 2023 exam. Updated as on June 18, 2023 at 10.41 AM JEE Advanced 2023 Result Statistics Particulars Numbers Total Students appeared 1,83,072 Total number of male students 1,46,111 Total male students passed 36,264 Total number of female students 43,633 Total female students passed 7,509 Updated as on June 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM JEE Advanced 2023 Result Declared IIT Guwahati has announced the JEE Advanced 2023 Results. The link for students to check the results are available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. To check the JEE Advanced 2023 results, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registered mobile number, date of birth and roll number in th result link. JEE Advanced 2023 Results - Click Here JEE Advanced 2023 Final Answer Key Out Final Answer Key Paper 1- Click Here Final Answer Key Paper 1 - Click Here Updated as on June 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM JEE Advanced 2023 Result Link at 10 AM The JEE Advanced 2023 result link will be available on the official website at 10 am. Students can check their results at jeeadv.ac.in. Updated as on June 18, 2023 at 9:50 AM JEE Advanced 2023 Results Out IIT Guwahati has announced the JEE Advanced 2023 results. Updated as on June 18, 2023 at 9:41 AM JEE Advanced Counselling 2023 Schedule Check out the opening and closing dates below: Opening date of registration: June 19, 2023

Closing date of registration: June 28, 2023 Updated as on June 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM JEE Advanced Results at 10 AM The link for students to check the JEE Advanced 2023 exams will be available at 10 am on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results. Updated as on June 18, 2023 at 9:25 AM Login Credentials Required for JEE Advanced 2023 Results To check the JEE Advanced 2023 results, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and enter the registration number and date of birth in the result link. The link for candidates to check the JEE Advanced Result 2023 will be available at 10 am. Updated as on June 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM JEE Advanced 2023 Results Soon The JEE Advanced 2023 results are scheduled to be announced in an official press conference. As per reports, the press conference will be conducted at 9 am and the link for students to check the results will be available at 10 am on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Updated as on June 18, 2023 at 9:06 AM JEE Advanced 2023: What are Reservation Criteria for SC/ST? Check the reservation criteria below: Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15% of seats in every course.

Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5% of seats in every course Updated as on June 18, 2023 at 9:03 AM JEE Advanced 2023 Scorecard The JEE Advanced 2023 results will be announced in the form of a scorecard. To download the JEE Advanced scorecard candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the result link provided. The JEE Advanced scorecard will be useful for students when applying for the JoSAA counseling process. Updated as on June 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM JEE Advanced 2023 Result: Details Mentioned on Mark Sheet Check out the following points to know the details that will be mentioned on the IIT JEE Scorecard- Registration Number.

Roll Number.

Candidate’s name

Date of Birth

Subject-wise Marks in Paper I and II

Rank Obtained in Common Rank List

Qualifying Status

Category-wise All India Ranks (if qualified)

Total Positive Marks

Total Marks Updated as on June 18, 2023, at 8.43 AM JEE Advanced Result 2023 Time IIT Advanced Result 2023 is set to announce on June 18, 2023, at 10.00 AM. Updated as on June 18, 2023, at 8.35 AM JEE Advanced Result 2023 Answer Key IIT Guwahati will release the JEE Advanced 2-23answer key 2023 along with the results. Updated as on June 18, 2023, at 8.30 AM What is JoSAA Counselling 2023 Date? JoSAA seat allocation 2023 process is tentatively scheduled for June 19, 2023, at 5.00 PM. Updated as on June 18, 2023, at 8.23 AM JEE Advanced Exam Date 2023 The JEE advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4, 2023, in two shifts- Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Updated as on June 18, 2023, at 8.21 AM

How to Check JEE Advanced Result 2023? Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the mark sheet online by following the step-by-step instructions given below: Step 1: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE advanced results 2023 link Step 3: Enter the login credentials Step 4: The result will appear on the screen Step 5: Download and take a few printouts for future reference Updated as on June 18, 2023, at 8.16 AM

JEE Advanced 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned table to know about JEE Advanced 2023 events alongside dates.

Particulars Date and Time JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Date June 4, 2023 JEE Advanced result date 2023 June 18, 2023 JEE Advanced result Time 10:00 IST Availability of JEE Advanced rank card To be announced Commencement of seat allocation under JEE Advanced counselling 2023 (JoSAA 2023) June 19, 2023, at 5.00 PM (tentative)

How is JEE Advanced 2023 Result Prepared?

Candidates can check out the criteria below to know how JEE Advanced 2023 results isl be prepared-

Scores obtained by the candidate in Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry in Paper 1 and 2 will be added separately. This implies that the marks scored by the candidates in Physics in both papers will be combined to get total marks. Similarly, the total marks will be calculated for Chemistry and Mathematics.

Afterward, the authorities will calculate the candidate's total marks in JEE Advanced 2023 based on their scores in each subject.

Candidates will be awarded JEE Advanced ranks 2023 on the basis of scores obtained. They have to appear in both papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2 to be considered for inclusion in the common rank list (CRL).

JEE Advanced Rank List 2023: Check Tie-Breaking Rule Here

If two candidates secure the same marks, the authorities will follow the below-mentioned rules to determine ranks-

If a situation of tie occurs, candidates who have higher positive marks in IIT JEE Advanced 2023 result will be granted a higher rank.

If the tie still continues, candidates securing more marks in Mathematics will be awarded a higher rank.

If it still persists, those having more marks in Physics will be provided a higher rank.

If the tie is still not resolved, both candidates will be given the same JEE Advanced 2023 rank.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Check Last Year’s Statistics

Candidates can check out the number of students who registered, appeared, and passed the exam. Check out the data below:

Category PwD Status Registered Appeared in both papers Qualified GEN No 38868 37643 15111 Yes 564 537 166 OBC-NCL No 57443 55971 9205 Yes 580 567 136 GEN-EWS No 24458 23928 4979 Yes 181 176 53 SC No 26009 25207 7984 Yes 85 80 14 ST No 11817 11397 3058 Yes 33 32 6 Total 160038 155538 40712

JEE Advanced 2022: Check Gender-Wise Data Here

Check out the IIT JEE 2023 gender-wise statistics in the below-mentioned table.

Gender Registered Appeared in Paper I and II Qualified Male 124914 121930 34196 Female 35124 33608 6516 Transgender 0 0 0

