    Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 Starts, Check Date and Time of Karnataka 2nd PUC Here

     Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 for the morning session started at 10.15 AM. The afternoon session will be held from 2:15 PM. Check complete date and time of Karnataka 2nd PUC here. 

    Updated: Aug 12, 2022 13:05 IST
    Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exam 2022: The Pre-University College Department of Karnataka State Government is conducting the  Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 for Kannada and Arabic language papers today. The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exams is being held in two sessions - Morning and Afternoon. The morning session started from 10:15 AM and will conclude on 1:30 PM. Whereas the afternoon session will be held from 2:15 PM to 5:30 PM. 
     
    The last exam is scheduled for 25th August 2022. Students who have failed to clear their 2nd PUC Exams are appearing for improvement exams to secure pass marks. Also, while going for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam, they will have to carry their hall tickets. 

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 Date and Time

    Date

    Morning Session (10:15 AM to 1:30 PM)

    Afternoon Session (2:15 to 5:30 PM)

    12th August 2022

    Kannada, Arabic

    		  

    13th August 2022

    Geography, Psychology, Physics

    		 -

    16th August 2022

    Hindi

    Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

    17th August 2022

    Optional Kannada, Chemistry, Basic Math

    		 -

    18th August 2022

    Accountancy, Geology, Education, Home Science

    		 -

    19th August 2022

    Political science, Math

    		 -

    20th August 2022

    Logic, Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music, Business Studies

    		 -

    22nd August 2022

    English

    Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

    23rd August 2022

    Economics, Biology

    		 -

    24th August 2022

    History, Statistics

    		 -

    25th August 2022

    Electronics, Computer Science, Sociology

    		 -

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 Hall Ticket 

    Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka has also issued the hall ticket for 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam in online mode. Students will have download it by using the credentials. They need to carry their hall tickets with them to their respective exam centres. Without the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam hall ticket they will not be allowed to appear for the paper. 
     
    While taking the exams, students must reach the examination hall at least one hour before the commencement of exams. They should know that they cannot carry any electronic gadgets. Students should know that they will have to carry all the stationery including pens, rulers of their own. 

