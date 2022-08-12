Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 (Today): Check Maharashtra FYJC Admission Round 2 Results at 11thadmission.org.in

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 (Today): As per the latest update, the Maharashtra First Year Junior College, FYJC Admission Round 2 Merit list 2022 will be released today. The School Education Department of Maharashtra Government will release the Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 on 12th August 2022 - Friday which will consist of names of the students who have been selected for Class 11 Admission to Junior Colleges based in the state. Students will be able to check FYJC Merit List and Selection Status for 2nd Round by visiting the official website - 11thadmission.org.in. Once released at around 1 PM, the Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 Direct Link will also be placed below, using which candidates will be able to check their selection status easily:

Confirm FYJC Admissions by 17th August 2022

With the Maharashtra FYJC Admission Result 2022 being declared today, it is important for the students to be know and be aware of the steps that follow. Students who have applied to participate in the 2nd Round of Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022 will be notified of their selection today through the merit list. Based on their selection status, students will be required to confirm their admissions for the academic session of 2022 to 2023. Selected or Shortlist candidates will have time until 17th August 2022 to confirm their admission by paying the requisite application fee and submitting the required documents.

How to check Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 for Class 11 Admissions?

Similar to the Round 1, the release of Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 will be done completely online and candidates will be able to check their selection status completely online. Maharashtra FYJC Admission Result 2022 will be declared via official website - 11thadmission.org.in, where candidates will be required enter their registration number, date of birth and password created on the login page to check their selection status. In response to this, candidates will be notified of their Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 selection status. Based on the result, shortlisted candidates will be required to complete their admission formalities.

More Admissions Expected During 2nd Round of Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022

According to the experts, the Round 2 of the Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022 is expected to see a higher number of students taking admission to Class 11. Prior to this, the School Education Department had released the 1st Round of FYJC Admission Results on 3rd August 2022, which saw allotment of seats to over 1 lakh students of which only 67,963 students confirmed their admissions. With total 2.4 Lakh seats to be filled for Maharashtra Class 11 Admissions 2022, it is expected that the Round 2 Admission process will see more student taking admission.

