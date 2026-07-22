Kerala LLM Admit Card 2026 Released at cee.kerala.gov.in; Entrance Exam on July 26, Download Hall Ticket Now
CEE Kerala has released the Kerala LLM Admit Card 2026 for the entrance examination scheduled on July 26, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets from cee.kerala.gov.in using their application number and password.
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the Kerala LLM Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the LLM Entrance exam. Candidates who have successfully submitted their online application can now download their admit cards through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala LLM Entrance Examination 2026, will be conducted on July 26, 2026. The exam will be held over the various exam centres all over the state. Candidates must carry a printed photocopy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.
Kerala LLM Entrance Exam 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Admit Card Release
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Released
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Last Date to Rectify Photograph/Signature Defects
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July 23, 2026 (3:00 PM)
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Kerala LLM Entrance Examination
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July 26, 2026
Kerala LLM Admit Card 2026: Direct Download Process
- Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
- Click on the LLM 2026 Candidate Portal link
- Enter your login details such as application number, password and security pin/ access code
- Click on the admit card tab
- Download and save the admit card for future reference
Kerala LLM Admit Card 2026: Direct LINK
Details Mentioned on the Admit Card
- Candidate’s Name
- Parents Name
- Exam Date
- Exam Time
- Photograph and Signature of the Candidate
- Exam day instructions
- Roll Number
- Exam Centre
Candidates with Withheld Admit Cards
CEE Kerala has informed that the admit cards of candidates who have not rectified defects in their respective photograph and signature have been withheld. Such candidates must complete the required corrections by 3:00 PM on July 23, 2026, after which they will be able to download their admit cards.
CEE Kerala LLM Admit Card 2026: Helpline Numbers
Candidates facing difficulties while downloading the admit card or accessing the candidate portal may contact the CEE Kerala helpline:
- 0471-2332120
- 0471-2338487
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.