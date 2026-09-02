Madhya Pradesh School Closures: 2,426 Schools Shut or Merged in 2025-26, UDISE+ Report Reveals
Madhya Pradesh recorded 2,426 school closures or mergers in 2025-26, more than half of India's total. Check UDISE+ data, state-wise figures and key reasons behind the decline.
Madhya Pradesh has recorded the highest number of school closures and mergers in India during the 2025-26 academic year. According to the latest UDISE+ data released by the Ministry of Education, approx 2,426 schools in Madhya Pradesh were closed or merged, accounting for more than half of the 4,791 school shut and mergers recorded in India.
The latest figures have drawn attention to the changing school education landscape in the state, particularly as the Madhya Pradesh school education budget has increased significantly in recent years.
Madhya Pradesh Accounts for More Than Half of School Closures
Madhya Pradesh accounted for 2,426 of these, making it the state with the highest number of closures and mergers. This means that more than 50% of the total schools closed or merged nationwide were in Madhya Pradesh.
|
State
|
Schools Closed/Merged in 2025-26
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
2,426
|
Telangana
|
1,392
|
West Bengal
|
568
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
474
|
Tamil Nadu
|
369
|
Karnataka
|
281
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
266
Why Are Schools Being Closed or Merged?
Authorities have been merging or rationalising schools in areas where student enrolment is low or resources are spread across multiple institutions. The latest data indicates that government schools have borne a major share of the decline. Low student enrollment, teacher and infrastructure availability, and attempts to rationalize resources are all commonly associated with school consolidation.
But the situation also raises concerns about access to education, especially for kids who live in isolated and rural locations and could have to travel farther if their local school merges with another.
Also Check: Uttar Pradesh Closed 26,000 Schools: Does It Still Have the Highest Number of Government Schools? Check District-wise Data
School Education Budget in Madhya Pradesh Rises
The reduction in the number of schools comes despite a substantial increase in Madhya Pradesh's school education budget. According to the latest report, the state's school education budget has risen to Rs 36,730 crore, an increase of nearly Rs 9,000 crore compared with 2022-23.
The contrast between higher spending and a shrinking school network has therefore become an important part of the education debate in Madhya Pradesh.
Also Check: Can Students Be Shifted After Government Schools Closure? What Does It Mean for Enrolled Students
India Recorded Around 13 School Closures a Day
The UDISE+ 2025-26 figures indicate that India recorded 4,791 school closures or mergers during the year. This works out to roughly 13 schools every day. At the same time, some states recorded an increase in the number of schools.
Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Delhi Added Schools
Not every state witnessed a decline in its school count. According to UDISE+ data, Bihar added 946 schools, while Chhattisgarh added 234 and Delhi added 87 schools during the same period. These states also recorded a decline in student enrolment. This indicates that increasing the number of schools does not translate into higher student enrolment.
Also Check: 94,000 Government Schools Shut in a Decade: Which States Saw the Biggest Decline and What It Means for India's Education System
Zero-Enrolment Schools Also Declined
Another important finding from the UDISE+ 2025-26 data is the decline in schools with zero students. The number of zero-enrolment schools fell from 7,993 in 2024-25 to 5,663 in 2025-26. Despite having no enrolled students, these schools collectively had more than 20,000 teachers posted across the country.
The decline in zero-enrolment schools may partly reflect school consolidation and rationalisation, as institutions with very low or no enrolment are merged or reorganised.
What Does the Data Mean for Students?
The school closure figures are important not only from an administrative perspective but also for students and parents. When schools are merged or shut down, students may have to travel longer distances to reach another institution. At the same time, maintaining schools with very low enrolment can create challenges related to teacher deployment, infrastructure and the efficient use of public funds.
Also Check: Punjab Government Invests Rs 2,300 Crore in School Infrastructure; Is Low Enrolment Behind School Closures?
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.