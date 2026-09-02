Madhya Pradesh School Closures: 2,426 Schools Shut or Merged in 2025-26, UDISE+ Report Reveals

Madhya Pradesh recorded 2,426 school closures or mergers in 2025-26, more than half of India's total. Check UDISE+ data, state-wise figures and key reasons behind the decline.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded the highest number of school closures and mergers in India during the 2025-26 academic year. According to the latest UDISE+ data released by the Ministry of Education, approx 2,426 schools in Madhya Pradesh were closed or merged, accounting for more than half of the 4,791 school shut and mergers recorded in India. The latest figures have drawn attention to the changing school education landscape in the state, particularly as the Madhya Pradesh school education budget has increased significantly in recent years. Madhya Pradesh Accounts for More Than Half of School Closures Madhya Pradesh accounted for 2,426 of these, making it the state with the highest number of closures and mergers. This means that more than 50% of the total schools closed or merged nationwide were in Madhya Pradesh.

State Schools Closed/Merged in 2025-26 Madhya Pradesh 2,426 Telangana 1,392 West Bengal 568 Andhra Pradesh 474 Tamil Nadu 369 Karnataka 281 Himachal Pradesh 266 Why Are Schools Being Closed or Merged? Authorities have been merging or rationalising schools in areas where student enrolment is low or resources are spread across multiple institutions. The latest data indicates that government schools have borne a major share of the decline. Low student enrollment, teacher and infrastructure availability, and attempts to rationalize resources are all commonly associated with school consolidation. But the situation also raises concerns about access to education, especially for kids who live in isolated and rural locations and could have to travel farther if their local school merges with another.

Also Check: Uttar Pradesh Closed 26,000 Schools: Does It Still Have the Highest Number of Government Schools? Check District-wise Data School Education Budget in Madhya Pradesh Rises The reduction in the number of schools comes despite a substantial increase in Madhya Pradesh's school education budget. According to the latest report, the state's school education budget has risen to Rs 36,730 crore, an increase of nearly Rs 9,000 crore compared with 2022-23. The contrast between higher spending and a shrinking school network has therefore become an important part of the education debate in Madhya Pradesh. Also Check: Can Students Be Shifted After Government Schools Closure? What Does It Mean for Enrolled Students India Recorded Around 13 School Closures a Day The UDISE+ 2025-26 figures indicate that India recorded 4,791 school closures or mergers during the year. This works out to roughly 13 schools every day. At the same time, some states recorded an increase in the number of schools.

Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Delhi Added Schools Not every state witnessed a decline in its school count. According to UDISE+ data, Bihar added 946 schools, while Chhattisgarh added 234 and Delhi added 87 schools during the same period. These states also recorded a decline in student enrolment. This indicates that increasing the number of schools does not translate into higher student enrolment. Also Check: 94,000 Government Schools Shut in a Decade: Which States Saw the Biggest Decline and What It Means for India's Education System Zero-Enrolment Schools Also Declined Another important finding from the UDISE+ 2025-26 data is the decline in schools with zero students. The number of zero-enrolment schools fell from 7,993 in 2024-25 to 5,663 in 2025-26. Despite having no enrolled students, these schools collectively had more than 20,000 teachers posted across the country.