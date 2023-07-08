MAH MBA Counselling 2023 Registration Extended Till July 14; Apply Here

MAH MBA Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the registration deadline for MAH MBA counselling till July 14, 2023. Candidates can register themselves on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org. Also, the verification of applications has also been extended to July 15.

The MAH MBA counselling 2023 application procedure entails online registration, document scanning and upload, document e-verification, confirmation of options selected, seat acceptance, payment of seat acceptance fees, and reporting to institutes.

Candidates from the general category must pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000, while those from the reserved category must pay Rs 800. Candidates who are foreign nationals or Non-Resident Indians (NRI) must pay Rs 5,000. Only seats not covered by the CAP will be considered for applications submitted after July 7.

MAH MBA Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

MAH MBA Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the important dates below:

Events Date Online registration July 14 Documents verification and confirmation of application form July 15

MAH MBA Counselling 2023: Check Important Instructions Here

Check out the list of important protocols below:

Candidates seeking admission under CAP seats must register online, submit scanned documents, and address any issues raised by the Physical Scrutiny Center or e-Scrutiny Center. Eligible registered candidates confirmed by the e-Scrutiny Center will be considered for merit-based admission through CAP.

NRI, OCI, PIO, CIWGC, FN candidates, as well as candidates from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh migrants, should directly approach the institute for admission if their application is registered and confirmed at "Director, Sydenham Institute of Management Studies & Research & Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE), B-Road, Churchgate, Mumbai 400020." The CET Cell may publish a separate list of these candidates on its website.

Candidates applying for Institutional Quota or seats remaining vacant after CAP must register, verify documents, and confirm their application through the e-Scrutiny Center or Physical Scrutiny Center. They need to apply separately to institutes for admission to seats outside of CAP. The institute will create a merit list for such candidates at the institute level.

