Maharashtra Tribal Students Protest Ends as Government Accepts ST Recruitment and School Demands

The Maharashtra tribal students hunger strike ended after the government accepted all demands. The tribal students hunger strike spread across three cities Pune, Nagpur and Nashik. It began after three tribal girls died from a snakebite at a residential school in Gadchiroli district. Students protested against ST recruitment in government jobs and the condition of tribal residential schools. Tribal development minister Ashok Uike said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted all demands after meeting the delegations and the protest was called off after a time bound programme. Read the article to know more details.

ST Recuitement Demands Get a Time Bound Plan

One major demand of the tribal student hunger strike was the placement of Scheduled Tribes in the second position in the point roster. A committee will give recommendations on this within three months. The government also discussed recruitment under PESA and non PESA areas with nine of 17 PESA cadres complete and directions issued for the rest. For supernumerary posts the number will be decided in three months and the process finished in six months per the Supreme Court judgement of July 6, 2017. Student representatives said their key demand was recruitment to 12500 posts with vacancies identified in three months. The tribal students hunger strike also raised the matter of candidates who got government jobs without caste validity certificates. Some candidates appointed in 2018, 2019 and 2020 stayed in service despite missing the six month deadline. The chief minister assured action against such candidates would start from Sunday including removal from service.