Maharashtra Tribal Students Protest Ends as Government Accepts ST Recruitment and School Demands
The Maharashtra government has accepted all demands of tribal students on hunger strike in Pune, Nagpur and Nashik. Read the article to get full information.
The Maharashtra tribal students hunger strike ended after the government accepted all demands. The tribal students hunger strike spread across three cities Pune, Nagpur and Nashik. It began after three tribal girls died from a snakebite at a residential school in Gadchiroli district. Students protested against ST recruitment in government jobs and the condition of tribal residential schools. Tribal development minister Ashok Uike said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted all demands after meeting the delegations and the protest was called off after a time bound programme. Read the article to know more details.
ST Recuitement Demands Get a Time Bound Plan
One major demand of the tribal student hunger strike was the placement of Scheduled Tribes in the second position in the point roster. A committee will give recommendations on this within three months. The government also discussed recruitment under PESA and non PESA areas with nine of 17 PESA cadres complete and directions issued for the rest. For supernumerary posts the number will be decided in three months and the process finished in six months per the Supreme Court judgement of July 6, 2017. Student representatives said their key demand was recruitment to 12500 posts with vacancies identified in three months. The tribal students hunger strike also raised the matter of candidates who got government jobs without caste validity certificates. Some candidates appointed in 2018, 2019 and 2020 stayed in service despite missing the six month deadline. The chief minister assured action against such candidates would start from Sunday including removal from service.
Tribal Residential Schools DBT and Central Kitchens
Unlike said, the government ordered third party audits of aided and government run tribal residential schools to find deficiencies. The tribal students hunger strike also demanded the cancellation of the direct benefit transfer scheme which the government accepted. A committee will study the central kitchen system with a report due in 15 days to one month before the CM decides. He appealed to them to end the hunger strike and return to their studies. The students said they were satisfied with the time bound programmes. They thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP SP Leader Rohit Pawar, Maharashtra Congress leader Yashomati Thakur and the NSUI for their support. On Saturday the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to ensure the well being of the students on hunger strike. A division bench of acting chief justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad said it wanted no further loss of young lives.
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