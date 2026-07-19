NCTE Launches Investigation Into 4 Barkatullah University B.Ed Colleges

The National Council of Teacher Education has formed a five member panel to investigate the working of four four BEd colleges in Madhya Pradesh. The panel has been asked to check if these colleges are running from their declared locations and whether they have proper infrastructure and teaching facilities. This step comes after media reports raised questions about irregularities in three BEd colleges linked to Barkatullah University. During the early stage of checking the panel also found a fifth college running from the same premises. This was then added to the inspection report. Read the article to know more details.

Why NCTE Formed This Panel

NCTE said the fact finding and verification committee was set up under the direction of the Ministry of Education. The panel was formed on July 15, 2026 and reached Madhya Pradesh on July 17 to begin the inspection. The committee is being led by HCS Rathore who is a former vice chancellor of the Central University of South Bihar. He has been asked to submit the final report within five working days. The report must include supporting papers along with videographic proof.