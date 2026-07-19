NCTE Launches Investigation Into 4 Barkatullah University B.Ed Colleges
NCTE has formed a five member panel to inspect four BEd colleges in Madhya Pradesh and check their location, infrastructure and rule compliance. Read the article to know further details.
The National Council of Teacher Education has formed a five member panel to investigate the working of four four BEd colleges in Madhya Pradesh. The panel has been asked to check if these colleges are running from their declared locations and whether they have proper infrastructure and teaching facilities. This step comes after media reports raised questions about irregularities in three BEd colleges linked to Barkatullah University. During the early stage of checking the panel also found a fifth college running from the same premises. This was then added to the inspection report. Read the article to know more details.
Why NCTE Formed This Panel
NCTE said the fact finding and verification committee was set up under the direction of the Ministry of Education. The panel was formed on July 15, 2026 and reached Madhya Pradesh on July 17 to begin the inspection. The committee is being led by HCS Rathore who is a former vice chancellor of the Central University of South Bihar. He has been asked to submit the final report within five working days. The report must include supporting papers along with videographic proof.
The other members of the panel include Ashima Mangla who is joint secretary at UGC. Bhagwati Prasad Kalal and JP Singh from the Department of School Education and Literacy are also part of the team. Nominees from the Madhya Pradesh government and Wg Cdr Vijay Rana who is regional director of the Western Regional Committee of NCTE are also included.
What the Committee Will Check During the Visit
The panel is carrying out physical checks at the college sites. It will use geotagged videos and photos to confirm the real situation on the ground. The team will study claims made in media reports and compare the site visit findings with the records given by the colleges. This includes recognition papers and other official documents. The committee will also check if the colleges are following the NCTE Act 1993 and its rules. It will review the buildings, classrooms, labs, land, teaching staff and other needed facilities. This aim is to find out if these colleges are meeting the required standards and running in the proper way. This report will help NCTE decide the next step.
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