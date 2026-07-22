No IIM for Telangana: Centre Declines the Demand, Says State Has Sufficient Management Institutes

The Central Government has turned down the proposal to set up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Telangana saying that the state already has enough higher education and management institutions. The clarification came in response to Telangana’s long-standing demand for an IIM in Hyderabad. The Ministry of Education informed Parliament that while it had received Telangana’s proposal for setting up an IIM, there were no current plans to sanction one for the state. The Centre said that the decisions for new institutions of national importance are made after looking into factors such as regional distribution, educational requirements, availability of resources, and the ongoing higher education system.

Why Has The Centre Declined Telangana's Request ?

According to the Ministry of Education, Telangana is home to many higher education and management institutions. The Centre feels the state’s existing educational infrastructure is adequate to meet the needs of management education and there is no need to set up another centrally funded management institute at this point.