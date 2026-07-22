No IIM for Telangana: Centre Declines the Demand, Says State Has Sufficient Management Institutes
The Centre has declined Telangana's request for an IIM in Hyderabad, stating the state already has enough higher education and management institutions. Check the latest details here.
The Central Government has turned down the proposal to set up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Telangana saying that the state already has enough higher education and management institutions. The clarification came in response to Telangana’s long-standing demand for an IIM in Hyderabad. The Ministry of Education informed Parliament that while it had received Telangana’s proposal for setting up an IIM, there were no current plans to sanction one for the state. The Centre said that the decisions for new institutions of national importance are made after looking into factors such as regional distribution, educational requirements, availability of resources, and the ongoing higher education system.
Why Has The Centre Declined Telangana's Request ?
According to the Ministry of Education, Telangana is home to many higher education and management institutions. The Centre feels the state’s existing educational infrastructure is adequate to meet the needs of management education and there is no need to set up another centrally funded management institute at this point.
The government has asked the Centre to sanction an IIM in Hyderabad, that despite being a major education and technology hub, the state is without an IIM. Chief Minister has also raised the issue during meetings with the Prime Minister and the Union Government, offering land for the proposed institute.
Centre’s Stand on IIM
The ministry said that the establishment on new IIMs is not based only on the request from the state, but there are other factors too:
- Regional Balance in Higher Education Institutions
- Existing Management Education Infrastructure
- Availability of Financial and Academic Resources
Telangana Amongst The State Without an IIM
While India currently has 22 Indian Institutes of Management, IIM spread all over 21 states, Telangana remains one of the states without an IIM. Other states that do not have an IIM include Goa, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.