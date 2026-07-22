OJEE 2nd Special Result 2026 Declared at ojee.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Rank Card
OJEE has declared the 2nd/Special OJEE Result 2026 for examinations held from July 13 to 15. Candidates can download their rank cards from ojee.nic.in using their application number and password.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE has declared the result for OJEE 2nd/ Special Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam conducted from July 13 to July 15, 2026 can now check their result on the official website, ojee.nic.in. Candidates can access the rank cards using their login details. The 2nd/Second special OJEE was conducted on a Computer Based Test, CBT Mode for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate professional programmes offered by the participating institutions in Odisha.
OJEE 2nd/Special Result 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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2nd/Special OJEE Exam
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July 13–15, 2026
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OJEE 2nd/Special Result
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Declared
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Rank Card Download
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Available Now
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Counselling
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To be announced
How to Download the OJEE 2nd Special Result 2026
- Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in
- Click on the OJEE 2nd/Special Result 2026 link
- Enter your Application Number and Password
- Click on Submit
- Your OJEE 2nd/Special Rank Card 2026 will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future admission and counselling purposes
OJEE 2nd Special Result 2026: Direct LINK
Courses Covered Under 2nd/Special OJEE 2026
The result has been declared for admissions to multiple professional programmes, including:
- B.Tech
- LE-Tech (Diploma)
- LE-Tech (B.Sc.)
- B.Pharm
- Basic B.Sc. Nursing
- MBA
- MCA
Details Mentioned on OJEE Rank Card 2026
Candidates should verify the following details on their scorecard:
- Candidate's Name
- Roll Number
- Application Number
- Course Applied For
- Marks Obtained
- Rank Secured
- Category
- Qualifying Status
Candidates who have qualified 2nd/special OJEE Exam will be eligible to participate in the next counselling and seat allotment process for vacant seats in participating institutes all over Odisha. The counselling schedule and registration details will be announced separately on the official OJEE website.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.