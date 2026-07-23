Osmania University Exam Cancelled: OU Postpones all Exams Scheduled for Tomorrow July 24, New Dates Soon
Osmania University: Osmania University has postponed all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations scheduled for July 24 due to a statewide education bandh called by Left-affiliated student unions. The shutdown protests police actions against Delhi NEET-leak demonstrators. All exams from July 25 onward remain unchanged, and a revised schedule for July 24 papers will be published on ouexams.in.
Osmania University: Osmania University (OU) in an official notice has postponed all examinations of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses meant for July 24 due to the declaration of an education bandh and shutdown by the student organisations having leftist political ideology in the state of Telangana. The students' organizations have announced the education bandh as a form of protesting against the lathi charge and arrest of the students in Delhi during the demonstration of the leakages of the national examination papers. In order to get justice from the central educational institutions as well as organisations democratic rights, the students have announced the bandh for shutting down all educational institutions in the state.
In order to avoid any trouble, in light of the safety of the students and faculty members while traveling in public transport during the bandh, the administration of Osmania University has decided to defer all examinations. According to the Controller of Examinations, all other examinations after July 24 will strictly be conducted as per the previous timetable. The timetable for examinations of July 24 will be issued later on by the university authorities through their official examination portal (ouexams.in).
Reason for Postponement
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The left-orientated student unions have announced a state-wide bandh at all educational institutes in Telangana on July 24.
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Students protesting against police lathi charge and actions taken against them in the Delhi “Chalo Sansad” march.
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Protest marches related to the NEET-UG paper leak case.
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The university administration postponed the exams in order to keep the students safe from any disruption.
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Road blockades and transport disruptions will stop students from attending their exams.
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Support to the students’ demands against curbing of democratic rights.
Osmania University Exam: Expected Dates
All the examinations in Osmania University have been rescheduled to be conducted after July 24, because of the ongoing education bandh across the state. However, there is no change in the schedule for examinations to be held on and after July 25. According to the Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, the revised schedule for examinations will be put out within a few days.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.