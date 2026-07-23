Osmania University Exam Cancelled: OU Postpones all Exams Scheduled for Tomorrow July 24, New Dates Soon

Osmania University: Osmania University (OU) in an official notice has postponed all examinations of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses meant for July 24 due to the declaration of an education bandh and shutdown by the student organisations having leftist political ideology in the state of Telangana. The students' organizations have announced the education bandh as a form of protesting against the lathi charge and arrest of the students in Delhi during the demonstration of the leakages of the national examination papers. In order to get justice from the central educational institutions as well as organisations democratic rights, the students have announced the bandh for shutting down all educational institutions in the state.

In order to avoid any trouble, in light of the safety of the students and faculty members while traveling in public transport during the bandh, the administration of Osmania University has decided to defer all examinations. According to the Controller of Examinations, all other examinations after July 24 will strictly be conducted as per the previous timetable. The timetable for examinations of July 24 will be issued later on by the university authorities through their official examination portal (ouexams.in).