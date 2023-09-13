  1. Home
Pondicherry University Admission 2023 for Integrated UG Programmes Ends Soon; Apply at pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University Admission 2023 for 4-year integrated BA BEd and BSc BEd programmes will end soon. Interested ones must apply on the official website: pondiuni.edu.in. Check eligibility criteria here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 13, 2023 15:27 IST
Pondicherry University Admission 2023: Pondicherry University is going to conclude admission to 4-year integrated BA BEd and BSc BEd programmes on September 19, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for these courses can visit the official website: pondiuni.edu.in before the last date. PU is inviting admissions on the basis of the National Common Entrance Test (NCET).

As per the university’s statement, “Aspirants who have appeared in the NCET – 2023 as per the eligibility criteria of Pondicherry University can apply for admission to various Four-year Integrated BA BEd and BSc BEd Programmes offered for the Academic Year 2023-24.’’

Pondicherry University Admission 2023 Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates must have studied physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) as part of their intermediate education in order to be eligible for admission to the BSc BEd programme. PCM is one of the domain subjects for the NCET 2023 required for course eligibility.
  • Candidates for the BA BEd programme should have completed Class 12 with a minimum of 50% in their overall grade and should have studied political science, history, economics, English, or Tamil. Politics, economics, and history are the NCET 2023's domain subjects. 

Pondicherry University Admission 2023: Check BA BEd, BSc BEd Fee Structure

Candidates can check out the fee criteria for various programme below:

Semester

BA BEd

BSc BEd

First-year - semester 1

Rs 25,778

Rs 27,778

First-year - semester 2

Rs 5,200

Rs 5,200

Second year - semester 3

Rs 15,800

Rs 16,800

Second year - semester 4

Rs 5,200

Rs 5,200

Third year - semester 5

Rs 15,800

Rs 16,800

Third year - semester 6

Rs 5,200

Rs 5,200

Fourth year - semester 7

Rs 15,800

Rs 16,800

Fourth year - semester 8

Rs 5,200

Rs 5,200

