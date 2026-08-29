PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 OUT at pseb.ac.in, Download Matric Marksheet Online - Link Here
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the results for the class 10 supplementary examinations on August 28, 2026 on the official website at pseb.ac.in. Students will require their roll number and date of birth to download the marksheets. The revised final marksheets which will be distributed by the schools later.
PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the results for the class 10 supplementary examinations on August 28, 2026. Candidates can check their results online on the official website at pseb.ac.in. They will require their roll number and date of birth to download the marksheets. The supplementary exam was held for students who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in their main examinations.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and to tally their details to the ones mentioned on the scorecards. The revised scores will be updated on the final marksheet, which will be distributed by the schools, as sanctioned by the board.
How to download PSEB 10th Compartment Result 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the PSEB 10th Compartment Result 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in
- Click on the result tab on the ribbon
- Press on the link for supplementary results for class 10
- Enter your roll number and date of birth to submit
- The PSEB 10th Compartment Result 2026 marksheet will appear
- Check our details and download for future reference
DIRECT LINK - Result of Matriculation Supplementary Exam, July 2026
Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026: Important Dates and Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and schedule related to the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026:
|Event
|Date
|Main Exams
|March 6 - April 1, 2026
|Main Results
|May 11, 2026
|Compartment Exams
|July 6 - 10, 2026
|Result Declaration Date
|August 28, 2026
Students are advised to download their marksheets online and to collect the final marksheets with updated scores later.
How to check Punjab Board 10th Supplementary Result 2026 via SMS?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check Punjab Board 10th Supplementary Result 2026 via SMS online:
- Open the sms app in your mobile phone
- type “PB10” followed by your roll number
- send the message to 5676750
- The board will send the supplementary result to your phone number
Candidates are advised to keep their online provisional copy for their reference and collect the final document from their respective schools later.
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Key Exam Day Guidelines, Reporting Timings
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.