PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 OUT at pseb.ac.in, Download Matric Marksheet Online - Link Here

PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the results for the class 10 supplementary examinations on August 28, 2026. Candidates can check their results online on the official website at pseb.ac.in. They will require their roll number and date of birth to download the marksheets. The supplementary exam was held for students who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in their main examinations.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and to tally their details to the ones mentioned on the scorecards. The revised scores will be updated on the final marksheet, which will be distributed by the schools, as sanctioned by the board.

How to download PSEB 10th Compartment Result 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the PSEB 10th Compartment Result 2026 online: