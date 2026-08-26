PSEB Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link & Scorecard Details at pseb.ac.in
PSEB Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 12th Supplementary (Compartment) Examination Results 2026. Conducted from July 4–6, 2026, students can check scores on pseb.ac.in using their roll number or name. Requiring a minimum score of 33% per subject to pass, these provisional scorecards facilitate immediate college admissions.
PSEB Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 12th Supplementary (Compartment) Exam Results 2026 from its official headquarters situated in S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali). Students who appeared for senior secondary compartment exams from July 4 to July 6, 2026, can now see their scores and obtain provisional marksheets from the official PSEB website pseb.ac.in. These tests have been conducted to provide an opportunity to those candidates who had scored less than satisfactory marks in one or two subjects in the regular board exams or those who want to improve their scores.
For viewing their result, students can visit the 'results' page on the website, click on the 'Senior Secondary Supplementary Result 2026' link and enter either the roll number or full name to log in. Online marksheet shows the marks obtained in each subject, the aggregate marks and the qualifying status of the students in that particular test. A student needs to score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass this exam. Although these downloadable marksheets are treated as provisional marksheets for immediate admission to undergraduate colleges, hard copies will be supplied by the respective schools soon.
How to Check The PSEB Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026?
To Check The PSEB Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026, follow the steps given below:
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Visit the Punjab School Education Board website pseb.ac.in directly.
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Select the Results tab present in the menu at the top or homepage ticker.
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Click on the Senior Secondary Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026 option from the results tab.
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Enter the roll number or the name of the student as appearing on the admit card.
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Click on the Submit or Find Results tab to generate your marksheet query result.
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Check your marksheet online and download/save its PDF format.
PSEB Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Key Highlights
Below mentioned are the key highlights of the PSEB Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026:
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Feature
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Details
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Exam Authority
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Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
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Exam Name
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Class 12th Supplementary / Compartment Exam 2026
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Exam Dates
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July 4 to July 6, 2026
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Result Status
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Declared
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Result Mode
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Online (Provisional Marksheet)
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Minimum Passing Criteria
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33% aggregate in each theory and practical subject
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Official Websites
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.