PSEB Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link & Scorecard Details at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 12th Supplementary (Compartment) Exam Results 2026 from its official headquarters situated in S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali). Students who appeared for senior secondary compartment exams from July 4 to July 6, 2026, can now see their scores and obtain provisional marksheets from the official PSEB website pseb.ac.in. These tests have been conducted to provide an opportunity to those candidates who had scored less than satisfactory marks in one or two subjects in the regular board exams or those who want to improve their scores.

For viewing their result, students can visit the 'results' page on the website, click on the 'Senior Secondary Supplementary Result 2026' link and enter either the roll number or full name to log in. Online marksheet shows the marks obtained in each subject, the aggregate marks and the qualifying status of the students in that particular test. A student needs to score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass this exam. Although these downloadable marksheets are treated as provisional marksheets for immediate admission to undergraduate colleges, hard copies will be supplied by the respective schools soon.