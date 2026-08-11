School Holiday Today, August 12, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-wise Rain Alerts, District Updates

School Holiday Today, August 12, 2026: Check state-wise school closure updates amid heavy rain, IMD alerts, Kanwar Yatra and district-wise announcements across India.

School Holiday Today, August 12: The monsoon remains active over many parts of India, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and waterlogging continue to disrupt normal life in a number of states. Students and parents are now waiting for updates on school holidays today, August 12, 2026, particularly in rain-affected districts. The IMD has forecast continued rainfall over central and northern India. A low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh is influencing weather conditions, with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected in parts of East Rajasthan and heavy rain likely over Madhya Pradesh. However, there is no nationwide school holiday announcement for August 12. School closures will depend on orders issued by respective state or district administrations. School Holiday Tomorrow: Madhya Pradesh Schools Face Rain Impact

Madhya Pradesh remains one of the major rain-affected states. Heavy rainfall has caused problems in normal life, with waterlogging and streams reported in different areas. Schools were closed in Bhopal, Dindori and some other districts amid the intense rainfall. The rain impact has also been reported in Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Harda and Shujalpur. For August 12, IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh, along with thunderstorms and lightning. East Madhya Pradesh may also experience thunderstorms. Students in MP should therefore check their district administration and school communication for any fresh holiday order for Wednesday. Rajasthan: Heavy Rain Alert, East Rajasthan Under Watch Rajasthan is another key state to watch for school closure updates. IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall in East Rajasthan on August 12, under the influence of the low-pressure system over northwest Madhya Pradesh.

The latest IMD warning also indicates heavy rain activity over parts of Rajasthan. District-wise school holiday orders should not be assumed only on the basis of a weather alert. Parents should wait for an official notice from their district administration or school. Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar Schools Closed Till August 12 Several Uttar Pradesh districts are already observing school closures because of Kanwar Yatra arrangements, rather than rainfall alone. Schools and educational institutions in Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar have been ordered to remain closed until August 12. The IMD has also forecast continued rainfall across Uttar Pradesh, with heavier rainfall expected in western and eastern parts later in the week. Uttarakhand: Rain-affected Districts Under Close Watch

Uttarakhand has also witnessed school holidays because of heavy rainfall and Kanwar Yatra. Haridwar schools and colleges had been ordered closed through August 11 for Kanwar Yatra arrangements, while Bageshwar saw a separate closure because of an IMD orange alert and heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall. For August 12, students should check whether their district administration has extended the closure. A statewide holiday should not be assumed without an official order. Bihar: More Than 20 Districts Under Weather Alert Bihar is also witnessing significant weather activity. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for more than 20 districts amid thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. For August 12, the weather system is expected to shift towards North Bihar and Seemanchal. Districts including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Gopalganj, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Saran, Vaishali and Samastipur are under alert.

Kishanganj and Katihar are particularly likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and strong squalls. There is currently no confirmed statewide school holiday for Bihar on August 12. Any closure will depend on district-level orders. Himachal Pradesh: Chamba, Bilaspur, Kangra and Mandi Under Alert Himachal Pradesh is another state where students and parents should monitor local announcements. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for parts of Chamba, Bilaspur, Kangra and Mandi for August 12. Rainfall intensity is expected to decrease somewhat on August 12 and 13, although isolated heavy spells may continue. A fresh increase in monsoon activity is expected from August 14. No statewide school holiday has been confirmed for August 12 at the time of writing. Delhi-NCR and Haryana: Rain Expected, No Confirmed Holiday

Delhi-NCR is likely to continue receiving rain over the coming days. IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in the region, while another spell of rain is expected later in the week. Haryana is also likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall. However, there is no confirmed statewide school holiday for Haryana or Delhi-NCR on August 12 solely because of the weather forecast. School Holiday Tomorrow, August 12: State-wise Update State/Region Rain/Weather Situation School Holiday Status for Aug 12 Madhya Pradesh Heavy rain; thunderstorms District-wise closures; check local order Rajasthan Very heavy rain likely in East Rajasthan No statewide holiday confirmed Uttar Pradesh Rain + Kanwar Yatra arrangements Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar closed till Aug 12 Uttarakhand Heavy rain in some districts District-wise updates awaited Bihar Yellow alert in 20+ districts No statewide closure confirmed Himachal Pradesh Yellow alert in Chamba, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi No statewide closure confirmed Delhi-NCR Rain expected No confirmed holiday Haryana Widespread rainfall possible No confirmed statewide holiday