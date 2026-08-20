SNAP 2026 Dates Announced, Registrations Begin Tomorrow at snaptest.org
SNAP 2026 registration and application dates announced. Application process to commence tomorrow at snaptest.org. Check the complete schedule and exam dates here.
SNAP 2026 Registration: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has announced the schedule for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2026) exams. As announced, the registration and application process will begin tomorrow, August 21, 2026. Students interested in appearing for the entrance exams can visit the official website from tomorrow onwards to register and apply.
SNAP 2026 will be conducted on three days. The exams will be held on December 13, 2026, December 19, 2026 and December 26, 2026. The last date for students to submit their applications is November 25, 2026. Candidates who complete registration, application, and fee payment will be issued admit cards for the entrance exams in December 2026.
SNAP 2026 Exam Highlights
|Exam Name
|Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2026)
|Conducting Body
|Symbiosis International (Deemed University)
|Official Website
|snaptest.org
|Exam Dates
|
|Mode of Exam
|Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
|Exam Duration
|60 minutes
|Eligibility Criteria
|Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes)
SNAP 2026 Schedule: Important Dates
Check here the complete schedule for the SNAP 2026 entrance examination.
|
SNAP 2026 Registration and Payment Closes
|
November 25, 2026 (Wednesday)
|
Admit Card Live On (www.snaptest.org)
Timings of the tests will be communicated to the candidates via their Admit Cards.
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SNAP 01: December 07, 2026 (Monday)
SNAP 02: December 11, 2026 (Friday)
SNAP 03: December 18, 2026 (Friday)
|
SNAP Computer Based Test (CBT) 2026 (www.snaptest.org)
|
SNAP 01: December 13, 2026 (Sunday)
SNAP 02: December 19, 2026 (Saturday)
SNAP 03: December 26, 2026 (Saturday)
|
Announcement of Result
|
January 12, 2027 (Tuesday)
How to Register and Apply for SNAP 2026
The online registration and application link for SNAP 2026 will be available on August 21, 2026. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the entrance exam can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of SNAP
Step 2: Click on 2026 session registration
Step 3: Click on New Registration
Step 4: Enter necessary details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload necessary documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on Submit
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.