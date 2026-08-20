SNAP 2026 Dates Announced, Registrations Begin Tomorrow at snaptest.org

SNAP 2026 Registration: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has announced the schedule for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2026) exams. As announced, the registration and application process will begin tomorrow, August 21, 2026. Students interested in appearing for the entrance exams can visit the official website from tomorrow onwards to register and apply.

SNAP 2026 will be conducted on three days. The exams will be held on December 13, 2026, December 19, 2026 and December 26, 2026. The last date for students to submit their applications is November 25, 2026. Candidates who complete registration, application, and fee payment will be issued admit cards for the entrance exams in December 2026.

SNAP 2026 Exam Highlights