SNAP 2026 Registration Begins Today, Apply for Entrance at snaptest.org

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SNAP 2026 registration begins today. Candidates applying for MBA Admissions can visit the official website to register for the entrance exams. The registration link will be open until November 25, 2026, at snaptest.org

SNAP 2026 Registration: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will begin the online registration and application process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2026) exams today. According to the schedule, the registration and application will be live on August 21, 2026. Students interested in appearing for the entrance exams can visit the official website to register and apply. In order to appear for the SNAP 2026 entrance exam in December, it is mandatory for students to complete the registration and application process and submit the application fee. Clearing the entrance exam will grant students the opportunity to study at one of 17 prestigious Symbiosis Institutes across 6 cities - Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Hyderabad, NOIDA and Bengaluru. There will be a total of three examinations, and the best score is considered, with no normalisation.

SNAP 2026 Registration link will be activated on the official website snaptest.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to submit the applications for the SNAP 2026 entrance test. SNAP 2026 Registration Link - Click Here SNAP 2026 Schedule: Important Dates Check here the complete schedule for the SNAP 2026 entrance examination. SNAP 2026 Registration and Payment Closes November 25, 2026 Admit Card SNAP 1: December 07, 2026 SNAP 2: December 11, 2026 SNAP 3: December 18, 2026 SNAP Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2026 SNAP 1: December 13, 2026 SNAP 2: December 19, 2026 SNAP 3: December 26, 2026 Announcement of Result January 12, 2027 SNAP 2026 Eligibility Criteria As per the basic eligibility prescribed for admissions, candidates applying must be a graduate from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes). Students are required to read through the eligibility criteria for each course and institute before registering for the entrance exam.