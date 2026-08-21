SNAP 2026 Registration Begins Today, Apply for Entrance at snaptest.org
SNAP 2026 registration begins today. Candidates applying for MBA Admissions can visit the official website to register for the entrance exams. The registration link will be open until November 25, 2026, at snaptest.org
SNAP 2026 Registration: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will begin the online registration and application process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2026) exams today. According to the schedule, the registration and application will be live on August 21, 2026. Students interested in appearing for the entrance exams can visit the official website to register and apply.
In order to appear for the SNAP 2026 entrance exam in December, it is mandatory for students to complete the registration and application process and submit the application fee. Clearing the entrance exam will grant students the opportunity to study at one of 17 prestigious Symbiosis Institutes across 6 cities - Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Hyderabad, NOIDA and Bengaluru. There will be a total of three examinations, and the best score is considered, with no normalisation.
SNAP 2026 Registration link will be activated on the official website snaptest.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to submit the applications for the SNAP 2026 entrance test.
SNAP 2026 Registration Link - Click Here
SNAP 2026 Schedule: Important Dates
Check here the complete schedule for the SNAP 2026 entrance examination.
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SNAP 2026 Registration and Payment Closes
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November 25, 2026
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Admit Card
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SNAP 1: December 07, 2026
SNAP 2: December 11, 2026
SNAP 3: December 18, 2026
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SNAP Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2026
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SNAP 1: December 13, 2026
SNAP 2: December 19, 2026
SNAP 3: December 26, 2026
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Announcement of Result
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January 12, 2027
SNAP 2026 Eligibility Criteria
As per the basic eligibility prescribed for admissions, candidates applying must be a graduate from any recognised University/ Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes). Students are required to read through the eligibility criteria for each course and institute before registering for the entrance exam.
How to Register and Apply for SNAP 2026
The online registration and application link for SNAP 2026 will be available on August 21, 2026. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the entrance exam can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of SNAP
Step 2: Click on 2026 session registration
Step 3: Click on New Registration
Step 4: Enter necessary details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload necessary documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on Submit
SNAP 2026 Registration Fee
After completing the registration, students are required to submit the requisite fee. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25500, which is non-refundable. Candidates also need to pay a non-refundable and non-transferable programme registration fee of INR 1000/- for each programme
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.