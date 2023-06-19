Tamil Nadu Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Tamil Nadu Schools Closed: The schools in various districts of Tamil Nadu have been closed due to the heavy rainfall that affected many parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts on Sunday, causing waterlogging in several areas. As per the recent updates, the District Collector, Tiruvallur announced a holiday for schools in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts on Monday. As per the district administration, schools in six districts including Ranipet, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Vellore have been closed.

As per the Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai, moderate thunderstorm along with moderate rain is expected to shower in isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours from 7 am to 10 am, the reports said.

The rains also led to the closure of the schools and colleges in the city. The IMD has forecast more rain in the next few days. The weather department issued a yellow alert for Chennai and neighbouring districts.

As per the media reports, several parts of Chennai reported waterlogging and international flight operations at the airport were also get affected as approximately 10 incoming flights including from Doha and Dubai were diverted to Bengaluru. The respective authorities have requested people to be cautious and to avoid going out unless it's important. They are also advised to stay away from low-lying areas and be alert for any mudslides and landslides.

Delhi witnessed light rains

Several parts of the Delhi National Capital Region witnessed light rain and strong winds on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain with strong winds in parts of Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

