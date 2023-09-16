Telangana CM Sets New Milestone in Medical Education with 9 New Colleges

Telangana 9 New Medical Colleges: K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Chief Minister, virtually opened nine new medical colleges on Friday around the state. The inauguration was a part of the government’s objective to open at least one medical institution in every district of Telangana.

The new medical institutions are established in the districts of Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jangaon, Nirmal, and Rajanna Sircilla.

At the time, KCR claimed that Telangana had excelled in a number of health metrics. According to him, the maternal mortality rate, which was 92 in 2014, will be 43 by 2023. Some media reports revealed that the infant mortality rate reduced from 39 to 21 in nine years.

“Furthermore, the number of deliveries in government hospitals surged from 30 percent to 76 percent in the past nine years,” said KCR.

Telangana achieves top spot in MBBS seat count with 22 seats per lakh population

T Harish Rao, the state's health minister, had stated that Telangana currently has 26 government medical institutions operating, with eight more set to open their doors the next academic year. A "white coat revolution" was going on, he claimed, in Telangana.

According to Harish Rao, Telangana, which had the fewest MBBS seats in 2014, has now surpassed all other states in terms of the number of MBBS seats. According to him, this was a feat unmatched in any other region of the country because the state will have 22 MBBS seats for every one lakh of its residents.

