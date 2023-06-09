TS SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Download Manabadi ASE Admit Card at bse.telangana.gov.in

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

TS SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana released the SSC 10 admit card for supplementary exams. Students can download TS 10th hall ticket online at bse.telangana.gov.in. They need to use their District, School, Name and Date of Birth to download their Manabadi admit card.

Students must note that it is mandatory for them to carry the hall ticket to the exam centre. According to the official schedule, the board will conduct the Telangana SSC supplementary exam from June 14 to 22. As per the exam timings, TS SSC supplementary exams will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

TS Telangana SSC Supplementary Exam Dates 2023

Students appearing for the exam can go through the table to know the date and other related events:

Events Dates TS SSC Hall Ticket June 9, 2023 Telangana Supplementary Exam June 14 to 22, 2023

How to download Telangana 10th Supplementary 2023 Admit Card?

The board conducts supplementary exams every year for those students who failed in one or two subjects to improve their scores. Those who have registered can download their hall ticket by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the BSE Telangana official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SSC ASE JUNE HALL TICKETS - 2023

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter district, school and enter name and date of birth

Step 5: The BSE Class 10 Telangana admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the hall ticket for future reference.

TS SSC Result 2023

Earlier, the Telangana SSC results were announced on May 10, 2023. This year the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 86.60%. The girl's pass percentage is 88.53% and the boys' pass percentage is 84.68%. Students will get their original marksheet from their respective schools.