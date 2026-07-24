UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Releasing Today at uptac.samarth.edu.in, Check Direct Link Here

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU will release the UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, July 24, 2026, on the official website, uptac.samarth.edu.in. Candidates who participated in the second round of the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling, UPTAC 2026 will be able to check their allotment status by logging in with their application number and password.

The UPTAC Round 2 seat allotment result will show the institute and course allotted to candidates based on their entrance examination rank, category, seat availability, and preferences filled during the choice-filling process.

How to Check UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026?