UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Releasing Today at uptac.samarth.edu.in, Check Direct Link Here
UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 will be released today on uptac.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can check their seat allotment status by logging in with their application number and password. Know the steps to download the allotment letter and the next admission process.
Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU will release the UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, July 24, 2026, on the official website, uptac.samarth.edu.in. Candidates who participated in the second round of the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling, UPTAC 2026 will be able to check their allotment status by logging in with their application number and password.
The UPTAC Round 2 seat allotment result will show the institute and course allotted to candidates based on their entrance examination rank, category, seat availability, and preferences filled during the choice-filling process.
How to Check UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
- Visit the official website: uptac.samarth.edu.in.
- Click on the UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 link
- Log in using your Application Number and Password
- Click on the Submit
- Your seat allotment result will be displayed
- Download and save the allotment letter for future reference
Details Mentioned on the UPTAC Seat Allotment Letter
- Candidate's Name
- Application Number
- Roll Number
- Category
- Allotted Institute
- Allotted Course/Branch
- Round Number
- Seat Acceptance Status
- Reporting Instructions
What After UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 will have to complete the subsequent admission process within the prescribed schedule. Depending on the counselling guidelines, candidates may be required to:
- Accept the allotted seat
- Pay the seat acceptance fee, if applicable
- Choose the appropriate willingness option (Freeze or Float, as available)
- Upload or verify the required documents
- Report online or physically to the allotted institute as per the counselling schedule
- Failure to complete the post-allotment formalities within the stipulated deadline may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat
Documents Required After Seat Allotment
- UPTAC 2026 Seat Allotment Letter
- Entrance Examination Scorecard (JEE Main/CUET UG/NATA or other applicable entrance exam)
- Class 10 and Class 12 Mark Sheets and Certificates
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
- Transfer Certificate/Migration Certificate (if required)
- Valid Photo ID Proof
- Passport-size Photographs
- Seat Acceptance Fee Receipt
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.