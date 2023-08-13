We Know About Black Holes But Could There Be White Holes In The Space Too? Let's Find Out

A lot of research is already there on black holes. We know that black holes are already there. Black holes are actually those regions in space where there is total gravitational collapse. It is those regions where gravity had taken over all the other forces present in the universe. Gravity in such a region is compressed to an extremely tiny point called a singularity. Around that singularity exists an event horizon. The event horizon is actually not a solid, physical boundary but is actually a border surrounding the singularity, where the gravity is so robust that even light cannot escape. While all this information is true for black holes, what about white holes? Do they exist? To understand this, we need to hold our breath a little longer and first delve deeper into the concept of the formation of black holes.

Firstly, let's focus on the formation of Black Holes Black holes are formed in situations when a huge star dies. The immense weight of the dead star crushes onto the core, and this leads to the creation of black holes. The gravity of the black hole is so miraculously strong that any radiation or matter that roams close to the black hole actually gets trapped in the strong gravitational pull. The radiation or matter is then pulled below the event horizon and is made to go further inside the ultimate doom of the black hole. It is the theory of general relativity given by Einstein that explains the process of the formation of a black hole.

Discussion over white holes In order to know if white holes exist or not, one needs to understand the fact that general relativity works irrespective of the flow of time. The equations of the same are time-symmetric. This means that math fits both when running backward or forward in time. White holes are distinct from black holes. Both would have singularities at the centers. Both also hold event horizons at the borders. Both would still be gravitating objects. However, any material going inside the white hole would get ejected immediately. This would be done at a speed that is actually greater than light as well, which thus results in the white glow shine. Any object on the outside of a white hole will not be able to get inside ever. This is because, it would have to move even faster than the speed of the light to go inward through the boundary, i.e. the event horizon.