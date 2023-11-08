Records by Glenn Maxwell and Australia During the 2023 World Cup 39th Match

The 39th Match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 involved a showdown between Australia and Afghanistan. Australia beat Afghanistan in a spectacular fashion courtesy of Glenn Maxwell’s 128-ball 201*.

Maxwell dragged Australia to a win after 7 wickets were down on 91. An innings that defied logic, that tested the limits of human capabilities as Glenn Maxwell on one leg, with a semi-functional back to Australia from the dooms of defeat to the whims of victory. Functioning purely on adrenaline, Glenn Maxwell became immortal in the world of cricket.