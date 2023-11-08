Records by Glenn Maxwell and Australia During the 2023 World Cup 39th Match

The 39th Match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 involved a showdown between Australia and Afghanistan. Australia beat Afghanistan in a spectacular fashion courtesy of Glenn Maxwell’s 128-ball 201*.
Maxwell dragged Australia to a win after 7 wickets were down on 91. An innings that defied logic, that tested the limits of human capabilities as Glenn Maxwell on one leg, with a semi-functional back to Australia from the dooms of defeat to the whims of victory. Functioning purely on adrenaline, Glenn Maxwell became immortal in the world of cricket.
Here is the List of records by Glenn Maxwell and Australia During the 39th World Cup 2023 Match:
- In a remarkable display of tenacity and defiance, Glenn Maxwell etched his name in cricket history as only the second Australian batsman to achieve a double century in One Day International (ODI) cricket, a feat unattained by any of his Men compatriots. (The previous Australian was Belinda Clark who scored 229* against Denmark).
- Among the elite company of double centurions in World Cup matches Maxwell joins the ranks of Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle, solidifying his status as the ninth batsman to achieve this remarkable milestone in the realm of ODIs.
- Demonstrating an exceptional level of skill and determination, Maxwell's awe-inspiring innings saw him amass a staggering 201 runs from just 128 deliveries, marking the highest score by any player in the context of a chasing innings. This remarkable achievement surpasses Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, who previously held the record with 193 runs against South Africa.
- Not content with merely claiming the highest score, Maxwell also secured the distinction of achieving the second-fastest double-century in ODI history, consummated in just 128 balls. Ishan Kishan's 126-ball double hundred against Bangladesh remains the only instance of a faster double century.
- Maxwell's monumental performance extended to rewriting the record books once more, as he recorded the highest individual score by a number six batsman in the annals of ODIs. His score eclipsed the prior record set by Kapil Dev, who had managed 175 runs against Zimbabwe.
- In the grand stage of World Cup competitions, Maxwell has positioned himself as the third-highest six-hitter, trailing only behind the formidable Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma, who hold the first and second positions with 49 and 45 sixes, respectively.
- A staggering 68.60% of the team's runs were orchestrated by Maxwell during his exceptional innings, marking the second-highest percentage of runs contributed in a completed innings, a distinction held by Vivian Richards at 69.48%.
- Forming a formidable partnership with Pat Cummins, Maxwell engineered a monumental 202-run stand for the eighth wicket, establishing a new record for the highest partnership in ODI cricket, surpassing the previous record of 138* set by Andrew James Hall and Justin Kemp against India in 2006.
- Maxwell's relentless assault on the bowlers extended to boundaries, as he struck an impressive 31 of them, comprising 21 fours and 10 sixes. This feat placed him second only to Martin Guptill, who holds the record for the most boundaries in a World Cup innings with 35.
- The culmination of Maxwell's brilliant innings contributed to Australia's successful chase, securing a total of 293, which stands as the most highest successful chase ever recorded at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in ODIs.
- In a parallel cricket narrative, Ibrahim Zadran emerged as a standout performer for Afghanistan, marking the first-ever World Cup century by an Afghan player, with an impressive 129 runs off 143 balls.
- Notably, Zadran's 129 against Australia ranks as the third-highest score achieved by a batsman facing the formidable Australian side in the context of World Cup competitions.
- In the history of World Cup centuries, Zadran carved his name as the fourth youngest centurion, trailing behind Paul Sterling of Ireland, Ricky Ponting of Australia, and Avishka Fernando of Sri Lanka.
- Zadran's century tally for Afghanistan's ODIs now stands at five, marking him as the joint second-highest centurion for his country.
- Afghanistan's collective effort with the bat yielded a formidable total of 291/5, setting a new high-water mark for their World Cup campaigns.
