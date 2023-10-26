Most Sixes in ICC World Cup 2023: List of Top Six Hitting Players and Teams

Most Sixes in ICC World Cup 2023: Check here the list of players and teams with the most sixes in the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup.
Get here The List Of Top Six Hitters in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup
Get here The List Of Top Six Hitters in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup

Most Sixes in 2023 ICC World Cup: Cricket is a popular sport, and the biggest event in it is the quadrennial Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup, which returned in 2023. It has been an action-packed spectacle so far, and multiple records have been broken, like the highest team score, highest run chase, most centuries and fastest century. Some records have even been broken twice.

There are still plenty of days left in the 2023 World Cup, and more exhilarating cricket action is expected. As the records keep getting smashed, it’s necessary to stay up to date with the latest stats. As such, we bring you the list of teams and players with the most sixes in the ongoing 13th edition of the ICC World Cup.

You can also find the list of the top six hitters in World Cup history and player with most sixes in single innings below.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Players With Most Sixes - Rohit Sharma

India’s Rohit Sharma is the current highest six-hitter in the 2023 World Cup.

Player

Sixes

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Strike Rate

Rohit Sharma (IND)

17

5

311

131

133.47

Quinton de Kock (SA)

15

5

407

174

114.97

Heinrich Klaasen (SA)

15

5

288

109

150.78

Kusal Mendis (SL)

14

4

218

122

146.30

David Warner (AUS)

13

5

332

163

109.93

Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

11

4

268

130

108.06

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

10

5

155

106

143.51

Mahmudullah (BAN)

9

3

198

111

101.02

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

9

5

189

121

96.92

Marco Jansen (SA)

8

5

123

75*

126.80

Most Sixes In Single Innings World Cup 2023

Check below the top six hitters in a single innings in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Player

6s

Runs

Balls

Team

Opposition

David Warner

9

163

124

Australia

Pakistan

Mitchell Marsh

9

121

108

Australia

Pakistan

Kusal Mendis

8

76

42

Sri Lanka

South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen

8

90

49

South Africa

Bangladesh

Glenn Maxwell

8

106

44

Australia

Netherlands

Quinton de Kock

7

174

140

South Africa

Bangladesh

Kusal Mendis

6

122

77

Sri Lanka

Pakistan

Rohit Sharma

6

86

63

India

Pakistan

Marco Jansen

6

75

42

South Africa

England

Rachin Ravindra

5

123

96

New Zealand

England

All Time Top Six Hitters in ICC World Cup

Position

Player

Sixes

Innings

Span

1

Chris Gayle (WI)

49

34

2003-2019

2

Rohit Sharma (IND)

40

22

2015-2023

3

AB de Villiers (SA)

37

22

2007-2015

4

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

31

21

2015-2023

5

Ricky Ponting (AUS)

31

42

1996-2011

6

David Warner (AUS)

30

23

2015-2023

7

Brendon McCullum (NZ)

29

27

2003-2015

8

Herschelle Gibbs (SA)

28

23

1999-2007

9

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

27

37

1992-2007

10

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

27

44

1992-2011

11

Eoin Morgan (ENG/IRE)

26

27

2007-2019

12

Sourav Ganguly (IND)

25

21

1999-2007

13

Aaron Finch (AUS)

24

18

2015-2019

14

Martin Guptill (NZ)

24

27

2011-2019

15

David Miller (SA)

23

16

2015-2023

 

Most Sixes in ICC ODI Cricket World Cup (1975 - 2023)

Most Sixes In The World Cup in Single Innings

Player

6s

Runs

Balls

Opposition

Match Date

Eoin Morgan (ENG)

17

148

71

Afghanistan

18 Jun 2019

Chris Gayle (WI)

16

215

147

Zimbabwe

24 Feb 2015

Martin Guptill (NZ)

11

237

163

West Indies

21 Mar 2015

David Miller (SA)

9

138

92

Zimbabwe

15 Feb 2015

David Warner (AUS)

9

163

124

Pakistan

20 Oct 2023

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

9

121

108

Pakistan

20 Oct 2023

Ricky Ponting (AUS)

8

140

121

India

23 Mar 2003

Imran Nazir (PAK)

8

160

121

Zimbabwe

21 Mar 2007

Adam Gilchrist (AUS)

8

149

104

Sri Lanka

28 Apr 2007

AB de Villiers (SA)

8

162

66

West Indies

27 Feb 2015

Teams With Most Sixes in World Cup

Team

Sixes

Australia

278

South Africa

270

New Zealand

241

West Indies

236

India

221

