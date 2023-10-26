Most Sixes in ICC World Cup 2023: List of Top Six Hitting Players and Teams

Most Sixes in 2023 ICC World Cup: Cricket is a popular sport, and the biggest event in it is the quadrennial Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup, which returned in 2023. It has been an action-packed spectacle so far, and multiple records have been broken, like the highest team score, highest run chase, most centuries and fastest century. Some records have even been broken twice.

There are still plenty of days left in the 2023 World Cup, and more exhilarating cricket action is expected. As the records keep getting smashed, it’s necessary to stay up to date with the latest stats. As such, we bring you the list of teams and players with the most sixes in the ongoing 13th edition of the ICC World Cup.

You can also find the list of the top six hitters in World Cup history and player with most sixes in single innings below.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Players With Most Sixes - Rohit Sharma

India’s Rohit Sharma is the current highest six-hitter in the 2023 World Cup.

Player Sixes Innings Runs Highest Score Strike Rate Rohit Sharma (IND) 17 5 311 131 133.47 Quinton de Kock (SA) 15 5 407 174 114.97 Heinrich Klaasen (SA) 15 5 288 109 150.78 Kusal Mendis (SL) 14 4 218 122 146.30 David Warner (AUS) 13 5 332 163 109.93 Daryl Mitchell (NZ) 11 4 268 130 108.06 Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 10 5 155 106 143.51 Mahmudullah (BAN) 9 3 198 111 101.02 Mitchell Marsh (AUS) 9 5 189 121 96.92 Marco Jansen (SA) 8 5 123 75* 126.80

Most Sixes In Single Innings World Cup 2023

Check below the top six hitters in a single innings in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Player 6s Runs Balls Team Opposition David Warner 9 163 124 Australia Pakistan Mitchell Marsh 9 121 108 Australia Pakistan Kusal Mendis 8 76 42 Sri Lanka South Africa Heinrich Klaasen 8 90 49 South Africa Bangladesh Glenn Maxwell 8 106 44 Australia Netherlands Quinton de Kock 7 174 140 South Africa Bangladesh Kusal Mendis 6 122 77 Sri Lanka Pakistan Rohit Sharma 6 86 63 India Pakistan Marco Jansen 6 75 42 South Africa England Rachin Ravindra 5 123 96 New Zealand England

All Time Top Six Hitters in ICC World Cup

Position Player Sixes Innings Span 1 Chris Gayle (WI) 49 34 2003-2019 2 Rohit Sharma (IND) 40 22 2015-2023 3 AB de Villiers (SA) 37 22 2007-2015 4 Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 31 21 2015-2023 5 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 31 42 1996-2011 6 David Warner (AUS) 30 23 2015-2023 7 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 29 27 2003-2015 8 Herschelle Gibbs (SA) 28 23 1999-2007 9 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 27 37 1992-2007 10 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 27 44 1992-2011 11 Eoin Morgan (ENG/IRE) 26 27 2007-2019 12 Sourav Ganguly (IND) 25 21 1999-2007 13 Aaron Finch (AUS) 24 18 2015-2019 14 Martin Guptill (NZ) 24 27 2011-2019 15 David Miller (SA) 23 16 2015-2023

Most Sixes In The World Cup in Single Innings

Player 6s Runs Balls Opposition Match Date Eoin Morgan (ENG) 17 148 71 Afghanistan 18 Jun 2019 Chris Gayle (WI) 16 215 147 Zimbabwe 24 Feb 2015 Martin Guptill (NZ) 11 237 163 West Indies 21 Mar 2015 David Miller (SA) 9 138 92 Zimbabwe 15 Feb 2015 David Warner (AUS) 9 163 124 Pakistan 20 Oct 2023 Mitchell Marsh (AUS) 9 121 108 Pakistan 20 Oct 2023 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 8 140 121 India 23 Mar 2003 Imran Nazir (PAK) 8 160 121 Zimbabwe 21 Mar 2007 Adam Gilchrist (AUS) 8 149 104 Sri Lanka 28 Apr 2007 AB de Villiers (SA) 8 162 66 West Indies 27 Feb 2015

Teams With Most Sixes in World Cup