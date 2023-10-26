Most Sixes in ICC World Cup 2023: List of Top Six Hitting Players and Teams
Most Sixes in 2023 ICC World Cup: Cricket is a popular sport, and the biggest event in it is the quadrennial Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup, which returned in 2023. It has been an action-packed spectacle so far, and multiple records have been broken, like the highest team score, highest run chase, most centuries and fastest century. Some records have even been broken twice.
There are still plenty of days left in the 2023 World Cup, and more exhilarating cricket action is expected. As the records keep getting smashed, it’s necessary to stay up to date with the latest stats. As such, we bring you the list of teams and players with the most sixes in the ongoing 13th edition of the ICC World Cup.
You can also find the list of the top six hitters in World Cup history and player with most sixes in single innings below.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Players With Most Sixes - Rohit Sharma
India’s Rohit Sharma is the current highest six-hitter in the 2023 World Cup.
|
Player
|
Sixes
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Strike Rate
|
Rohit Sharma (IND)
|
17
|
5
|
311
|
131
|
133.47
|
Quinton de Kock (SA)
|
15
|
5
|
407
|
174
|
114.97
|
Heinrich Klaasen (SA)
|
15
|
5
|
288
|
109
|
150.78
|
Kusal Mendis (SL)
|
14
|
4
|
218
|
122
|
146.30
|
David Warner (AUS)
|
13
|
5
|
332
|
163
|
109.93
|
Daryl Mitchell (NZ)
|
11
|
4
|
268
|
130
|
108.06
|
Glenn Maxwell (AUS)
|
10
|
5
|
155
|
106
|
143.51
|
Mahmudullah (BAN)
|
9
|
3
|
198
|
111
|
101.02
|
Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
|
9
|
5
|
189
|
121
|
96.92
|
Marco Jansen (SA)
|
8
|
5
|
123
|
75*
|
126.80
Most Sixes In Single Innings World Cup 2023
Check below the top six hitters in a single innings in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
|
Player
|
6s
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
Team
|
Opposition
|
David Warner
|
9
|
163
|
124
|
Australia
|
Pakistan
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
9
|
121
|
108
|
Australia
|
Pakistan
|
Kusal Mendis
|
8
|
76
|
42
|
Sri Lanka
|
South Africa
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
8
|
90
|
49
|
South Africa
|
Bangladesh
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
8
|
106
|
44
|
Australia
|
Netherlands
|
Quinton de Kock
|
7
|
174
|
140
|
South Africa
|
Bangladesh
|
Kusal Mendis
|
6
|
122
|
77
|
Sri Lanka
|
Pakistan
|
Rohit Sharma
|
6
|
86
|
63
|
India
|
Pakistan
|
Marco Jansen
|
6
|
75
|
42
|
South Africa
|
England
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
5
|
123
|
96
|
New Zealand
|
England
All Time Top Six Hitters in ICC World Cup
|
Position
|
Player
|
Sixes
|
Innings
|
Span
|
1
|
Chris Gayle (WI)
|
49
|
34
|
2003-2019
|
2
|
Rohit Sharma (IND)
|
40
|
22
|
2015-2023
|
3
|
AB de Villiers (SA)
|
37
|
22
|
2007-2015
|
4
|
Glenn Maxwell (AUS)
|
31
|
21
|
2015-2023
|
5
|
Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|
31
|
42
|
1996-2011
|
6
|
David Warner (AUS)
|
30
|
23
|
2015-2023
|
7
|
Brendon McCullum (NZ)
|
29
|
27
|
2003-2015
|
8
|
Herschelle Gibbs (SA)
|
28
|
23
|
1999-2007
|
9
|
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|
27
|
37
|
1992-2007
|
10
|
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|
27
|
44
|
1992-2011
|
11
|
Eoin Morgan (ENG/IRE)
|
26
|
27
|
2007-2019
|
12
|
Sourav Ganguly (IND)
|
25
|
21
|
1999-2007
|
13
|
Aaron Finch (AUS)
|
24
|
18
|
2015-2019
|
14
|
Martin Guptill (NZ)
|
24
|
27
|
2011-2019
|
15
|
David Miller (SA)
|
23
|
16
|
2015-2023
|
Most Sixes in ICC ODI Cricket World Cup (1975 - 2023)
Most Sixes In The World Cup in Single Innings
|
Player
|
6s
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
Opposition
|
Match Date
|
Eoin Morgan (ENG)
|
17
|
148
|
71
|
Afghanistan
|
18 Jun 2019
|
Chris Gayle (WI)
|
16
|
215
|
147
|
Zimbabwe
|
24 Feb 2015
|
Martin Guptill (NZ)
|
11
|
237
|
163
|
West Indies
|
21 Mar 2015
|
David Miller (SA)
|
9
|
138
|
92
|
Zimbabwe
|
15 Feb 2015
|
David Warner (AUS)
|
9
|
163
|
124
|
Pakistan
|
20 Oct 2023
|
Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
|
9
|
121
|
108
|
Pakistan
|
20 Oct 2023
|
Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|
8
|
140
|
121
|
India
|
23 Mar 2003
|
Imran Nazir (PAK)
|
8
|
160
|
121
|
Zimbabwe
|
21 Mar 2007
|
Adam Gilchrist (AUS)
|
8
|
149
|
104
|
Sri Lanka
|
28 Apr 2007
|
AB de Villiers (SA)
|
8
|
162
|
66
|
West Indies
|
27 Feb 2015
Teams With Most Sixes in World Cup
|
Team
|
Sixes
|
Australia
|
278
|
South Africa
|
270
|
New Zealand
|
241
|
West Indies
|
236
|
India
|
221