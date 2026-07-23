AAI Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 389 Junior Executive & Manager Posts - Check Apply Online Date Here
AAI Recruitment 2026: Airports Authority of India (AAI) released the notification for 389 Junior Executive & Manager posts in various disciplines. Check the detailed notification, apply online, eligibility, vacancies, and other details.
Key Points
- AAI released notification for 389 Junior Executive & Manager vacancies.
- Application process for AAI recruitment begins on August 08, 2026.
- The last date to apply for AAI posts is September 07, 2026.
AAI Junior Executive & Manager Recruitment 2026: TheAirports Authority of India (AAI) has released the notification for Junior Executive & Manager. Through this recruitment drive, AAI will fill 389 posts in various disciplines. For which the notification has been released on the official website: aai.aero
As per the AAI recruitment notification 2026, the application process will start on August 08, 2026, and applicants can apply online by September 07, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
AAI Junior Executive & Manager Recruitment 2026
AAI recruitment 2026 notification is out for 389 vacancies for the various Junior Executive & Manager posts in AAI. The overview of the recruitment is provided below for the candidates.
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AAI Recruitment 2026: Overview
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Recruitment Body
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AAI
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Post Name
|
|
Total Vacancies
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389
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Notification Release Date
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July 22, 2026
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Application Start Date
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August 08, 2026
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Last Date
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September 07, 2026
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Selection Process
|
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Official Website
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aai.aero
AAI Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the PDF of the official notification of AAI Recruitment 2026 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 389 Junior Executive & Manager posts. Download the official notification through the link given below.
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AAI Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
AAI Recruitment 2026 Vacancies
Candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details for the AAI recruitment 2026 from the table given below. The post-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the notification.
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Post Code
|
Name of Post
|
Total Vacancies
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC (NCL)
|
SC
|
ST
|
1
|
Manager (Engg-Civil)
|
145
|
62
|
14
|
38
|
21
|
10
|
2
|
Manager (Engg-Elect)
|
16
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
Manager (Finance)
|
34
|
19
|
3
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
Manager (Information Technology)
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Manager (Architecture)
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Manager (Law)
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
Manager (Fire Services)
|
14
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
Manager (Operations)
|
28
|
13
|
2
|
7
|
4
|
2
|
9
|
Manager (Commercial)
|
9
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
Manager (Corporate Planning & Management Services)
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
Manager (Corporate Communications)
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
Junior Executive (Finance)
|
36
|
13
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
6
|
13
|
Junior Executive (Law)
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
14
|
Junior Executive (Operations)
|
79
|
35
|
7
|
21
|
11
|
5
|
15
|
Junior Executive (Survey & Cartography)
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
Total Vacancy
|
389
|
213
|
38
|
91
|
51
|
26
AAI Junior Executive & Manager Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for AAI Recruitment 2026 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of AAI Recruitment eligibility criteria.
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AAI Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria
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Educational Qualification
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Bachelor’s Degree in relevant discipline
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Upper Age Limit
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The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.
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