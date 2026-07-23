AAI Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 389 Junior Executive & Manager Posts - Check Apply Online Date Here

AAI Junior Executive & Manager Recruitment 2026: TheAirports Authority of India (AAI) has released the notification for Junior Executive & Manager. Through this recruitment drive, AAI will fill 389 posts in various disciplines. For which the notification has been released on the official website: aai.aero

As per the AAI recruitment notification 2026, the application process will start on August 08, 2026, and applicants can apply online by September 07, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

AAI Junior Executive & Manager Recruitment 2026

AAI recruitment 2026 notification is out for 389 vacancies for the various Junior Executive & Manager posts in AAI. The overview of the recruitment is provided below for the candidates.