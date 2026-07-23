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AAI Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 389 Junior Executive & Manager Posts - Check Apply Online Date Here

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 12:20 IST

AAI Recruitment 2026: Airports Authority of India (AAI) released the notification for 389 Junior Executive & Manager posts in various disciplines. Check the detailed notification, apply online, eligibility, vacancies, and other details.

AAI Recruitment 2026
AAI Recruitment 2026

Key Points

  • AAI released notification for 389 Junior Executive & Manager vacancies.
  • Application process for AAI recruitment begins on August 08, 2026.
  • The last date to apply for AAI posts is September 07, 2026.

AAI Junior Executive & Manager Recruitment 2026: TheAirports Authority of India (AAI) has released the notification for Junior Executive & Manager. Through this recruitment drive, AAI will fill 389 posts in various disciplines. For which the notification has been released on the official website: aai.aero

As per the AAI recruitment notification 2026, the application process will start on August 08, 2026, and applicants can apply online by September 07, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

AAI Junior Executive & Manager Recruitment 2026

AAI recruitment 2026 notification is out for 389 vacancies for the various Junior Executive & Manager posts in AAI. The overview of the recruitment is provided below for the candidates. 

AAI Recruitment 2026: Overview

Recruitment Body

AAI

Post Name

  • Manager (Engg-Civil)

  • Manager (Engg-Elect)

  • Manager (Finance)

  • Manager (Information Technology)

  • Manager (Architecture)

  • Manager (Law)

  • Manager (Fire Services)

  • Manager (Operations)

  • Manager (Commercial)

  • Manager (Corporate Planning & Management Services)

  • Manager (Corporate Communications)

  • Junior Executive (Finance)

  • Junior Executive (Law)

  • Junior Executive (Operations)

  • Junior Executive (Survey & Cartography)

Total Vacancies

389

Mode of Application

Online

Notification Release Date

July 22, 2026

Application Start Date

August 08, 2026

Last Date

September 07, 2026

Selection Process

  • Computer-Based Test

  • Application Verification 

  • Physical Measurement Test,  Driving  Test  and Physical Endurance  Test (for Fire Services posts)

  • Interview (for some posts)

Official Website

aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the PDF of the official notification of AAI Recruitment 2026 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 389 Junior Executive & Manager posts. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

AAI Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

Download PDF

AAI Recruitment 2026 Vacancies

Candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details for the AAI recruitment 2026 from the table given below. The post-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the notification.

Post Code

Name of Post

Total Vacancies

UR

EWS

OBC (NCL)

SC

ST

1

Manager (Engg-Civil)

145

62

14

38

21

10

2

Manager (Engg-Elect)

16

4

5

4

2

1

3

Manager (Finance)

34

19

3

7

4

1

4

Manager (Information Technology)

5

5

0

0

0

0

5

Manager (Architecture)

4

3

0

1

0

0

6

Manager (Law)

2

2

0

0

0

0

7

Manager (Fire Services)

14

8

1

3

1

1

8

Manager (Operations)

28

13

2

7

4

2

9

Manager (Commercial)

9

6

0

2

1

0

10

Manager (Corporate Planning & Management Services)

1

1

0

0

0

0

11

Manager (Corporate Communications)

2

2

0

0

0

0

12

Junior Executive (Finance)

36

13

6

6

5

6

13

Junior Executive (Law)

6

5

0

0

1

0

14

Junior Executive (Operations)

79

35

7

21

11

5

15

Junior Executive (Survey & Cartography)

8

5

0

2

1

0
 

Total Vacancy

389

213

38

91

51

26


AAI Junior Executive & Manager Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for AAI Recruitment 2026 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of AAI Recruitment eligibility criteria.

AAI Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in relevant discipline

Upper Age Limit

  • Manager: Maximum age 32 years as on September 07, 2026

  • Junior Executive: Maximum age 27 years as on September 07, 2026

The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 12:20 IST

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FAQs

  • What is the start date to apply for AAI Junior Executive & Manager Recruitment 2026?
    +
    The online application process to apply for the Junior Executive & Manager posts will start on August 08, 2026, and applicants can apply online by September 07, 2026. 
  • How many posts have been announced in AAI Junior Executive & Manager Recruitment 2026? 
    +
    A total of 389 posts of Junior Executive & Manager in various disciplines have been announced in the AAI Junior Executive & Manager Recruitment 2026 notification.

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