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AIIMS Raebareli NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 16:31 IST

NEET 2026 result has been released, and candidates are now waiting for the Round 1 cutoff. Until the official ranks are announced, candidates can refer to the previous years’ trends and expected 2026 cutoff for AIIMS Raebareli to estimate their admission chances. 

AIIMS Raebareli NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Raebareli NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET Cutoff 2026 is an important factor for candidates seeking admission to the MBBS programme at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raebareli. The NEET UG 2026 counselling process for AIIMS institutes is being conducted through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can check the previous years’ cutoff ranks to understand the competition level and assess their chances of securing a MBBS seat at AIIMS Raebareli.

The AIIMS Raebareli NEET Cutoff 2026 represents the opening and closing ranks for different categories and counselling rounds. Until the official 2026 cutoff is released, candidates can refer to the previous years’ cutoff trends and expected 2026 ranks to understand the estimated rank range.

Also check: AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

AIIMS Raebareli NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026

This table lists the AIIMS Raebareli NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026, where the General category is expected to open at 1429 and close at 2751. Additionally, the ST category admissions are expected to start at rank 22792 and close at rank 52423.

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1429 - 1849

2618 - 2751

OBC

1923 - 2239

3302 - 3550

EWS

1850 - 2605

3681 - 3813

SC

14820 - 15483

24768 - 29053

ST

22792 - 26440

45212 - 52423

AIIMS Raebareli NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

This table highlights the NEET 2025 Cutoff for AIIMS Raebareli. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • General: 2095-2600
  • OBC: 2392-3279
  • EWS: 3133-3646
  • SC: 14820-23301
  • ST: 22792-41778

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

2095

2600

OBC

2392

3279

EWS

3133

3646

SC

14820

23301

ST

22792

41778

AIIMS Raebareli NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The following table shows the AIIMS Raebareli NEET 2024 Cutoff. The General category recorded an opening rank of 1720, while the ST category opened at a rank of 28912. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1720

2559

OBC

1923

3174

EWS

1850

3813

SC

15432

24357

ST

28912

46129

AIIMS Raebareli NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The following table shows the NEET 2023 Cutoff for AIIMS Raebareli. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • General: 1429-2751
  • OBC: 2329-3550
  • EWS: 2418-3572
  • SC: 17215-29053
  • ST: 31851-52423

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1429

2751

OBC

2329

3550

EWS

2418

3572

SC

17215

29053

ST

31851

52423

Also check: AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

Factors Affecting AIIMS Raebareli NEET Cutoff 2026

Given below are the several factors that influence the AIIMS Raebareli cutoff every year:

  • Difficulty level of NEET UG 2026
  • Number of candidates qualifying NEET
  • Number of MBBS seats available
  • Category-wise seat distribution
  • Candidates preference during choice-filling

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 16:31 IST

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