AIIMS Raebareli NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET Cutoff 2026 is an important factor for candidates seeking admission to the MBBS programme at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raebareli. The NEET UG 2026 counselling process for AIIMS institutes is being conducted through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can check the previous years’ cutoff ranks to understand the competition level and assess their chances of securing a MBBS seat at AIIMS Raebareli.

The AIIMS Raebareli NEET Cutoff 2026 represents the opening and closing ranks for different categories and counselling rounds. Until the official 2026 cutoff is released, candidates can refer to the previous years’ cutoff trends and expected 2026 ranks to understand the estimated rank range.

Also check: AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks