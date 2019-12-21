AMD Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Steno, UDC, Technician and Other Posts @amd.gov.in

AMD Recruitment 2020: Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), Department of Atomic Energy has invited applications for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade-III, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Driver (Ordinary Grade), Technician, Scientific Officer C and Scientific Assistant-B Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 10 January 2020.

Notification Details

Advertisment Number - AMD-1/2019

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 10 January 2020

AMD Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 78

Stenographer Grade-III – 3 Posts

UDC – 10 Posts

Driver (Ordinary Grade) – 30 Posts

Technician-B (Drilling/Diesel/Auto Mech.) – 14 Posts

Technician-B (Electrical) – 4 Posts

Scientific Assistant-B (Drilling) – 10 Posts

Scientific Assistant-B (Physics) – 1 Post

Scientific Assistant-B (Survey) – 2 Posts

Scientific Assistant-B (Electrical) – 2 Posts

Scientific Officer/C (Medical-General Duty) – 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Steno, UDC, Technician and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Stenographer Grade-III – Matriculation or equivalent with 50% marks. Minimum speed of 80 wpm in English Shorthand and 30 wpm in English Typing

UDC – A Degree of recognized University or equivalent with an aggregate of 50% marks

Driver (Ordinary Grade) – Pass in 10th Standard. Possession of a valid driving license to drive light and heavy vehicles. Consolidated experience in driving a light and heavy vehicle for at least 3 years. Knowledge of motor mechanism i.e must be able to attend to minor repairs of petrol and diesel driven vehicles

Technician-B (Drilling/Diesel/Auto Mech.) – Min. 60% marks in SSC or HSC with Science and Maths. Recognized Trade certificate (I.T.I/NCVT) in Diesel/Auto Mechanic trade of not less than one year duration

Technician-B (Electrical) – Min. 60% marks in SSC or HSC with Science and Maths. Recognized Trade certificate (I.T.I/NCVT) in Electrical trade of not less than one year duration

Scientific Assistant-B (Drilling) – Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/Drilling Engineering (3 years course after SSC/10th Standard) from a recognized institution with minimum 60% marks in aggregate

Scientific Assistant-B (Physics) – B.Sc., with Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized university/Institution

Scientific Assistant-B (Survey) – Diploma in Civil/Survey Engineering (3 years course after SSC/10th Standard) from a recognized institution with minimum 60% marks in aggregate

Scientific Assistant-B (Electrical) – Diploma in Electrical Engineering (3 years course after SSC/10th Standard) from a recognized institution with minimum 60% marks in aggregate

Scientific Officer/C (Medical-General Duty) – M.B.B.S with one year relevant experience after obtaining the requisite qualification.

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Steno, UDC, Technician and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test and Interview

How to Apply for AMD Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through online mode via www.amd.gov.in from 21 December 2019 to 10 January 2020.

AMD Recruitment 2020 Notification

Application Fee: