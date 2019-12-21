AMD Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Steno, UDC, Technician and Other Posts @amd.gov.in

AMD Recruitment 2020: Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), Department of Atomic Energy has invited applications for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade-III, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Driver (Ordinary Grade), Technician, Scientific Officer C and Scientific Assistant-B Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 10 January 2020.
Notification Details
Advertisment Number - AMD-1/2019
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 10 January 2020
AMD Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 78
- Stenographer Grade-III – 3 Posts
- UDC – 10 Posts
- Driver (Ordinary Grade) – 30 Posts
- Technician-B (Drilling/Diesel/Auto Mech.) – 14 Posts
- Technician-B (Electrical) – 4 Posts
- Scientific Assistant-B (Drilling) – 10 Posts
- Scientific Assistant-B (Physics) – 1 Post
- Scientific Assistant-B (Survey) – 2 Posts
- Scientific Assistant-B (Electrical) – 2 Posts
- Scientific Officer/C (Medical-General Duty) – 2 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Steno, UDC, Technician and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Stenographer Grade-III – Matriculation or equivalent with 50% marks. Minimum speed of 80 wpm in English Shorthand and 30 wpm in English Typing
- UDC – A Degree of recognized University or equivalent with an aggregate of 50% marks
- Driver (Ordinary Grade) – Pass in 10th Standard. Possession of a valid driving license to drive light and heavy vehicles. Consolidated experience in driving a light and heavy vehicle for at least 3 years. Knowledge of motor mechanism i.e must be able to attend to minor repairs of petrol and diesel driven vehicles
- Technician-B (Drilling/Diesel/Auto Mech.) – Min. 60% marks in SSC or HSC with Science and Maths. Recognized Trade certificate (I.T.I/NCVT) in Diesel/Auto Mechanic trade of not less than one year duration
- Technician-B (Electrical) – Min. 60% marks in SSC or HSC with Science and Maths. Recognized Trade certificate (I.T.I/NCVT) in Electrical trade of not less than one year duration
- Scientific Assistant-B (Drilling) – Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/Drilling Engineering (3 years course after SSC/10th Standard) from a recognized institution with minimum 60% marks in aggregate
- Scientific Assistant-B (Physics) – B.Sc., with Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized university/Institution
- Scientific Assistant-B (Survey) – Diploma in Civil/Survey Engineering (3 years course after SSC/10th Standard) from a recognized institution with minimum 60% marks in aggregate
- Scientific Assistant-B (Electrical) – Diploma in Electrical Engineering (3 years course after SSC/10th Standard) from a recognized institution with minimum 60% marks in aggregate
- Scientific Officer/C (Medical-General Duty) – M.B.B.S with one year relevant experience after obtaining the requisite qualification.
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for Steno, UDC, Technician and Other Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test and Interview
How to Apply for AMD Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through online mode via www.amd.gov.in from 21 December 2019 to 10 January 2020.
AMD Recruitment 2020 Notification
Application Fee:
- Stenographer Grade-III – Rs. 100/-
- UDC – Rs. 100/-
- Driver (Ordinary Grade) – Rs. 100/-
- Technician-B (Drilling/Diesel/Auto Mech.) – Rs. 100/-
- Technician-B (Electrical) – Rs. 100/-
- Scientific Assistant-B (Drilling) – Rs. 150/-
- Technical Officer – 250/-