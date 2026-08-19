AP SBTET Results 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download Diploma Result PDF at sbtet.ap.gov.in
AP SBTET Diploma Results OUT: State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET) declared the 5th and 6th semester results of various diploma courses, like C23, on its official website. Check the direct link provided below and the steps to download the AP SBTET result PDF.
Key Points
- AP SBTET released semester results for various diploma & pharmacy courses.
- Results for March/April 2026 exams are available on sbtet.ap.gov.in.
- Students can check their results online using their PIN number.
AP SBTET Semester Result 2026: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET) has relased the semester results of various diploma courses. The board has recently released the AP SBTET results for 5th and 6th semester for various diploma courses like C23, C20, C16, ER-91 and ER-2020. AP SBTET Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- sbtet.ap.gov.in. The results have been released for the exam held in March/April 2026. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their AP SBTET results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the AP SBTET Diploma results by their PIN number.
AP SBTET Results 2026
As per the latest update, AP SBTET released the semester results of various diploma and pharmacy courses. The students can check the list of released AP SBTET Diploma Semester results on the official exam portal of the University- sbtet.ap.gov.in.
|
AP SBTET Diploma Semester Result 2026
How to Check AP SBTET Results 2026?
Candidates can check the notification of semester results of various diploma and pharmacy courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - sbtet.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Scroll down to ‘APPLICATION FORMS & SERVICES’.
Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the view result button
Step 5: Result PDF will open check your result
Step 6: Download the result PDF for future reference.
Problems in downloading the AP SBTET Result 2026
If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the AP SBTET result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
-
Close your Internet browser and try again.
-
Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
-
Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
-
Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
Direct Links to Download AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2026
Check here the direct link to check the details of AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2026 for various examinations.
|
Exam Name
|
Result Link
|
C23 6th Sem Industrial Training Mar/Apr-2026
|
Diploma C23 5th Sem Mar/Apr-2026
|
Pharmacy ON25 Examination Results
|
Diploma C20 & C16 Results ON25 spell Examinations
|Click here
|
Diploma C23 ON25 Results
|Click here
Details Mentioned on AP SBTET Marksheet 2026
State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP SBTET result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The AP SBTET Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.
-
Student Name
-
Register Number
-
Name of Course
-
Total Marks
-
Marks Obtained
-
Course/Subject Code
-
Course/Subject Name
-
Result Status
-
Total Marks
-
Maximum Marks
-
Result Date
AP SBTET Highlights
State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET) is located in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh. The board is managing the Diploma & ITI education in the state. AP State Board of Technical Education and Training was formed on 18th June 2015 after bifurcation.
Enter your Blink text here...
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc