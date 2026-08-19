AP SBTET Results 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download Diploma Result PDF at sbtet.ap.gov.in

Key Points AP SBTET released semester results for various diploma & pharmacy courses.

Results for March/April 2026 exams are available on sbtet.ap.gov.in.

Students can check their results online using their PIN number.

AP SBTET Semester Result 2026: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET) has relased the semester results of various diploma courses. The board has recently released the AP SBTET results for 5th and 6th semester for various diploma courses like C23, C20, C16, ER-91 and ER-2020. AP SBTET Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- sbtet.ap.gov.in. The results have been released for the exam held in March/April 2026. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their AP SBTET results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the AP SBTET Diploma results by their PIN number. AP SBTET Results 2026 As per the latest update, AP SBTET released the semester results of various diploma and pharmacy courses. The students can check the list of released AP SBTET Diploma Semester results on the official exam portal of the University- sbtet.ap.gov.in.

AP SBTET Diploma Semester Result 2026 Click here How to Check AP SBTET Results 2026? Candidates can check the notification of semester results of various diploma and pharmacy courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - sbtet.ap.gov.in Step 2: Scroll down to ‘APPLICATION FORMS & SERVICES’. Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it. Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the view result button Step 5: Result PDF will open check your result Step 6: Download the result PDF for future reference. Problems in downloading the AP SBTET Result 2026 If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the AP SBTET result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.

Close your Internet browser and try again.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

Clear the history and cache and refresh the page. Direct Links to Download AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2026 Check here the direct link to check the details of AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2026 for various examinations. Exam Name Result Link C23 6th Sem Industrial Training Mar/Apr-2026 Click here Diploma C23 5th Sem Mar/Apr-2026 Click here Pharmacy ON25 Examination Results Click here Diploma C20 & C16 Results ON25 spell Examinations Click here Diploma C23 ON25 Results Click here Details Mentioned on AP SBTET Marksheet 2026 State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP SBTET result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The AP SBTET Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.