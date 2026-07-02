AP SBTET Results 2026 OUT For March/April: Download C23 Diploma Marksheet PDF at sbtet.ap.gov.in

Key Points AP SBTET released C23 final year regular & supplementary results for Mar/Apr 2026 exams.

Results are online at sbtet.ap.gov.in; C20 & C16 exam results expected today.

Students can check and download results PDF using their PIN number on the official site.

AP SBTET Diploma Semester Result 2026: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET) has recently released the final year regular and supplementary results for C23 diploma courses for the exams held in March/April 2026. AP SBTET Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- sbtet.ap.gov.in. Also, it is mentioned on the website that the C20 and C16 Exam results will be released today. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their AP SBTET results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the AP SBTET Diploma results 2026 by their PIN number. AP SBTET Diploma Results AP SBTET released the semester results of various diploma and pharmacy courses. The students can check the list of released AP SBTET Diploma Semester results on the official exam portal of the AP SBTET- sbtet.ap.gov.in.

AP SBTET Diploma Semester Result 2026 Click here Steps to Check the AP SBTET Diploma Results 2026 Candidates can check the notification of semester results of various diploma and pharmacy courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - sbtet.ap.gov.in Step 2: Scroll down to ‘APPLICATION FORMS & SERVICES’. Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it. Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the view result button Step 5: The result PDF will open check your result Step 6: Download the result PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Download AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2026 Check the direct link here to check the details of AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2026 for various examinations.

Exam Name Result Link C23 6th Sem Industrial Training Mar/Apr-2026 Examination Results Click here Diploma C23 March/April 2026 Final Year Regular and Supplementary Examination Results Click here C20 and C16 Examination Results Click here Problems in downloading the AP SBTET Result 2026 If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the AP SBTET result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority. Close your Internet browser and try again.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

Clear the history and cache and refresh the page. AP SBTET Highlights State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET) is located in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh. The board manages the Diploma & ITI education in the state. AP State Board of Technical Education and Training was formed on 18th June 2015 after bifurcation.