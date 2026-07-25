AP TET Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket at tet2dsc.apcfss.in
The DSE, Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the AP TET Admit Card 2026 at tet2dsc.apcfss.in. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can now download their admit card by entering their registration number and date of birth. The examination is scheduled from August 5 to 21, 2026, across various centers in Andhra Pradesh.
Key Points
- AP TET 2026 Admit Card released on July 25, 2026, by Dept. of School Education.
- The AP TET 2026 examination will be held from August 5 to August 21, 2026.
- Download admit card from tet2dsc.apcfss.in using registration number and DOB.
AP TET Admit Card 2026: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP TET Admit Card 2026 on July 25, 2026. Candidates who applied for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can now download their hall ticket from the official websites, tet2dsc.apcfss.in. Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to access the admit card. The document carries the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, exam centre, and reporting time. Candidates should check every detail carefully and report any errors to the District Educational Officer at once. The AP TET 2026 exam will be scheduled from August 5 to August 21, 2026.
AP TET Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are appearing in the AP TET 2026 can now download their admit card from the official website. They are requested to download the admit card beforehand to avoid any last-minute issues. Below we have provided the direct link to download the AP TET admit card.
|
AP TET Admit Card 2026
AP TET Admit Card 2026 Highlights
AP TET Admit card 2026 has be released on July 25 (today) on the official website of the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. The examination will be held from August 5 across various centres in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who are appearing in the exam can find all the information provided in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh
|
Exam Names
|
AP TET (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) 2026
|
Exam Dates
|
August 5 to 21,2026
|
Admit Card Release
|
July 25, 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Online (CBT-Based)
|
Login Credentials
|
Registration Number/ Mobile Number/ Date of Birth/Aadhaar number
|
Official Website
|
tet2dsc.apcfss.in
Steps to Download AP TET Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the AP TET Admit Card 2026 through the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in
Step 2: Click on the "AP TET Hall Ticket 2026" link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Click the submit button
Step 5: Your AP TET Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check all details carefully, including name, photo, and exam centre
Step 7: Download the PDF and take a printout
Details Mentioned on AP TET Admit Card 2026
Candidates are required to carefully check all the details that are given in the AP TET Admit Card 2026. Here is the list of details that will appear on the admit card as follows:
-
Name of the Candidate
-
Roll number
-
Registration Number
-
Exam Name
-
Exam Date and Time
-
Reporting Time
-
Photograph and Signature
-
Name & Address of Examination Centre
-
Important Instructions for the Exam Day
AP TET 2026 Exam Date
The AP TET 2026 exam will be conducted from August 5 to August 21, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centers in Andhra Pradesh. The test will be held in two shifts each day:
- Shift 1: 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM
- Shift 2: 2:30 PM onwards
The exam consists of, Paper 1A, Paper 1B, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B, based on the teaching level that candidates applied for. They must also check their specific exam date and shift on their individual admit card, as these vary by candidate and paper.
What’s After AP TET Admit Card 2026
After downloading the hall ticket, candidates must prepare for the following steps:
-
Verify details: Check name, photo, signature, exam date, shift, and centre address carefully on the admit card
-
Report errors: Contact the District Educational Officer or AP TET helpdesk immediately for any mismatch
-
Reach exam centre early: Arrive at least 1 hour before the reporting time
-
Carry documents: Bring the admit card printout along with a valid physical photo ID proof
-
Follow restrictions: Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, and Bluetooth devices are strictly banned inside the centre
-
After the exam: Candidates must wait for the AP TET answer key, followed by the result declaration
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com