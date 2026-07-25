AP TET Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket at tet2dsc.apcfss.in

Key Points AP TET 2026 Admit Card released on July 25, 2026, by Dept. of School Education.

The AP TET 2026 examination will be held from August 5 to August 21, 2026.

Download admit card from tet2dsc.apcfss.in using registration number and DOB.

AP TET Admit Card 2026: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP TET Admit Card 2026 on July 25, 2026. Candidates who applied for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can now download their hall ticket from the official websites, tet2dsc.apcfss.in. Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to access the admit card. The document carries the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, exam centre, and reporting time. Candidates should check every detail carefully and report any errors to the District Educational Officer at once. The AP TET 2026 exam will be scheduled from August 5 to August 21, 2026. AP TET Admit Card 2026 Download Link The candidates who are appearing in the AP TET 2026 can now download their admit card from the official website. They are requested to download the admit card beforehand to avoid any last-minute issues. Below we have provided the direct link to download the AP TET admit card.

AP TET Admit Card 2026 Click Here AP TET Admit Card 2026 Highlights AP TET Admit card 2026 has be released on July 25 (today) on the official website of the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. The examination will be held from August 5 across various centres in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who are appearing in the exam can find all the information provided in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh Exam Names AP TET (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) 2026 Exam Dates August 5 to 21,2026 Admit Card Release July 25, 2026 Exam Mode Online (CBT-Based) Login Credentials Registration Number/ Mobile Number/ Date of Birth/Aadhaar number Official Website tet2dsc.apcfss.in

Steps to Download AP TET Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the AP TET Admit Card 2026 through the official website: Step 1: Visit the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in Step 2: Click on the "AP TET Hall Ticket 2026" link on the homepage Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth Step 4: Click the submit button Step 5: Your AP TET Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen. Step 6: Check all details carefully, including name, photo, and exam centre Step 7: Download the PDF and take a printout Details Mentioned on AP TET Admit Card 2026 Candidates are required to carefully check all the details that are given in the AP TET Admit Card 2026. Here is the list of details that will appear on the admit card as follows: Name of the Candidate

Roll number

Registration Number

Exam Name

Exam Date and Time

Reporting Time

Photograph and Signature

Name & Address of Examination Centre

Important Instructions for the Exam Day

AP TET 2026 Exam Date The AP TET 2026 exam will be conducted from August 5 to August 21, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centers in Andhra Pradesh. The test will be held in two shifts each day: Shift 1: 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 2:30 PM onwards The exam consists of, Paper 1A, Paper 1B, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B, based on the teaching level that candidates applied for. They must also check their specific exam date and shift on their individual admit card, as these vary by candidate and paper. What’s After AP TET Admit Card 2026 After downloading the hall ticket, candidates must prepare for the following steps: Verify details: Check name, photo, signature, exam date, shift, and centre address carefully on the admit card

Report errors: Contact the District Educational Officer or AP TET helpdesk immediately for any mismatch

Reach exam centre early: Arrive at least 1 hour before the reporting time

Carry documents: Bring the admit card printout along with a valid physical photo ID proof

Follow restrictions: Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, and Bluetooth devices are strictly banned inside the centre

After the exam: Candidates must wait for the AP TET answer key, followed by the result declaration