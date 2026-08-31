APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Response Sheet PDF at apssb.nic.in - Direct Link Here

Key Points The APSSB CGL 2026 answer key was officially released on August 31, 2026.

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key until September 1, 2026.

The CGL exam was conducted on August 30, 2026, for 122 Group C vacancies.

APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has officially released the answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2026 today August 31, 2026 on its official website at apssb.nic.in. The exam was conducted in offline mode on August 30, 2026 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for the APSSB CGL 2026 exam can now download and check the answer key. The provisional answer key helps to calculate estimated marks before the final answer key is released by the board. Along with the answer key APSSB has also activated the objection window. Candidates who are not satisfied with any particular question or answer can raise objections through the official portal until September 1, 2026. They have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per question for submitting an objection. The objection fee will be refunded only to candidates whose objections are found to be correct by the board.

APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026 Download Link Candidates can now check and download the APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026 through the direct link provided below and they are advised to calculate the provisional scores as per the prescribed answer key. Check the table for the answer key of APSSB CGL 2026 exam APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026 DEM 26 (SET A) Click Here APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026 DEM 26 (SET B) Click Here APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026 DEM 26 (SET C) Click Here APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026 DEM 26 (SET D) Click Here APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026 Highlights The APSSB CGL Exam was held on August 30, 2026. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt No 03/2026. A total of 122 Group C vacancies will be filled across various posts such as Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III), and Librarian. Check the table below for overall details related to the APSSB CGL Exam 2026.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Exam Name Combined Graduate Level Exam Exam Date August 30, 2026 Answer Key Release Date August 31 , 2026 Objection Date Till September 1 , 2026 (5:00 PM) Mode of Answer Key Online Fees for Raising Objection Rs 500 Official Website apssb.nic.in Steps to Download the APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download and check the APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026: Visit the official APSSB website at apssb.nic.in.

On the homepage go to the answer key section

Click on the link which says “APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026”

Select the question paper set as provided

The APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026 will be displayed on your device.

Compare your responses with the answers provided to calculate estimated marks

If you find any discrepancy raise objection through objection portal

Save and download a copy of the answer key for future reference.

APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026: How to Calculate Estimated Marks? Candidates can calculate their marks by comparing their responses with the APSSB CGL Answer Key 2026. The calculation can be done using the marking scheme of the examination. Check this in the table below. Particulars Calculation Correct Answer +1 mark for each correct answer Incorrect Answer No marks deducted Unattempted Question No marks awarded Estimated Score Number of correct answers × 1 APSSB CGL Exam 2026: What’s Next? As the provisional answer key has been released candidates who find any discrepancies can raise objections until September 1, 2026. APSSB will review the objections submitted by candidates and after completing the objection process the final answer key would be released. The result will be announced at a later stage by the authorities.