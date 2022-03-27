Artillery Centre Recruitment 2022 for Group D and Group C Posts, Earn Upto Rs. 81110

Artillery Centre Recruitment 2022: Artillery Centre Hyderabad has published a notification for the post of Group C and Group D Posts in the employment newspaper. Candidates can apply for the posts within 28 days from thye publication of this advertisement.
Artillery Centre Hyderabad Group C Recruitment Notification
Important Dates
Last Date of Offline Application - within 28 days from the publication of this advertisement.
Artillery Centre Vacancy Details
- Draughtsman 1 (UR-1)
- MTS (Lascar) - 4 (UR-2, SC-1, OBC-1)
- Bootmaker - 1 (UR-1)
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 1 Post
- MTS (Watchman) - 1 (SC-1)
Artillery Centre Salary:
- Draughtsman - Rs. 25000 to Rs. 81110
- MTS (Lascar) - 4 (UR-2, SC-1, OBC-1) - Rs. 18000- Rs. 56900
- Bootmaker - Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200
- MTS (Watchman) - Rs. 18000- Rs. 56900
Eligibility Criteria for Artillery Centre Posts
Educational Qualification
- Draughtsman - 10 Passed and Diploma in Draughtsmanship
- MTS (Lascar) - 10th passed
- Bootmaker - 10th passed
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th passed and typing speed of 35 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi Post
- MTS (Watchman) - 10th passed
Age Limit:
- Gen - 18 to 25 years
- OBC - 18 to 28 years
- SC - 18 to 30 years
How to Apply Artillery Centre Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 ?
You can submit the application to “The Commandant, Headquarters, Artillery Centre, Ibrahimbagh Lines (Post), Hyderabad, PIN-500031” within 28 days from the date of publication of the notification.