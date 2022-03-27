JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Artillery Centre Recruitment 2022 for Group D and Group C Posts, Earn Upto Rs. 81110

Artillery Centre Hyderabad is looking for Group D and Group C Posts: Check Vacancy Break, Salary, Educational Qualification, Agle Limit and Application Details.

Created On: Mar 27, 2022 19:43 IST
Modified On: Mar 27, 2022 22:06 IST
Artillery Centre Recruitment 2022
Artillery Centre Recruitment 2022

Artillery Centre Recruitment 2022: Artillery Centre Hyderabad has published a notification for the post of Group C and Group D Posts in the employment newspaper. Candidates can apply for the posts within 28 days from thye publication of this advertisement.

Artillery Centre Hyderabad Group C Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - within 28 days from the publication of this advertisement.

Artillery Centre Vacancy Details

  • Draughtsman 1 (UR-1)
  • MTS (Lascar) - 4 (UR-2, SC-1, OBC-1)
  • Bootmaker - 1 (UR-1)
  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 1 Post
  • MTS (Watchman) - 1 (SC-1)

Artillery Centre Salary:

  • Draughtsman  - Rs. 25000 to Rs. 81110
  • MTS (Lascar) - 4 (UR-2, SC-1, OBC-1) - Rs. 18000- Rs. 56900
  • Bootmaker - Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200
  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200
  • MTS (Watchman) - Rs. 18000- Rs. 56900

Eligibility Criteria for Artillery Centre Posts

Educational Qualification

  • Draughtsman  - 10 Passed and Diploma in Draughtsmanship
  • MTS (Lascar) - 10th passed
  • Bootmaker - 10th passed
  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th passed and typing speed of 35 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi Post
  • MTS (Watchman) - 10th passed

Age Limit:

  • Gen - 18 to 25 years
  • OBC - 18 to 28 years
  • SC - 18 to 30 years

How to Apply Artillery Centre Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 ?

You can submit the application to “The Commandant, Headquarters, Artillery Centre, Ibrahimbagh Lines (Post), Hyderabad, PIN-500031” within 28 days from the date of publication of the notification.

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.