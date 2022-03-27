Artillery Centre Recruitment 2022 for Group D and Group C Posts, Earn Upto Rs. 81110

Artillery Centre Hyderabad is looking for Group D and Group C Posts: Check Vacancy Break, Salary, Educational Qualification, Agle Limit and Application Details.

Artillery Centre Recruitment 2022: Artillery Centre Hyderabad has published a notification for the post of Group C and Group D Posts in the employment newspaper. Candidates can apply for the posts within 28 days from thye publication of this advertisement.

Artillery Centre Hyderabad Group C Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - within 28 days from the publication of this advertisement.

Artillery Centre Vacancy Details

Draughtsman 1 (UR-1)

MTS (Lascar) - 4 (UR-2, SC-1, OBC-1)

Bootmaker - 1 (UR-1)

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 1 Post

MTS (Watchman) - 1 (SC-1)

Artillery Centre Salary:

Draughtsman - Rs. 25000 to Rs. 81110

MTS (Lascar) - 4 (UR-2, SC-1, OBC-1) - Rs. 18000- Rs. 56900

Bootmaker - Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200

MTS (Watchman) - Rs. 18000- Rs. 56900

Eligibility Criteria for Artillery Centre Posts

Educational Qualification

Draughtsman - 10 Passed and Diploma in Draughtsmanship

MTS (Lascar) - 10th passed

Bootmaker - 10th passed

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th passed and typing speed of 35 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi Post

MTS (Watchman) - 10th passed

Age Limit:

Gen - 18 to 25 years

OBC - 18 to 28 years

SC - 18 to 30 years

How to Apply Artillery Centre Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 ?

You can submit the application to “The Commandant, Headquarters, Artillery Centre, Ibrahimbagh Lines (Post), Hyderabad, PIN-500031” within 28 days from the date of publication of the notification.