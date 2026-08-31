APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Out at apsc.nic.in, Download Response Sheet And Raise Objection Link Here
APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on August 31, for the Forest Ranger posts. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode on or before September 03, 2026 at at the official website-https://apsc.nic.in. Check all details here.
APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)on August 31, has released the provisional answer keys for the written exam for the Forest Ranger posts. The Commission has conducted the written exam for the Forest Ranger posts under Assam Forest service under Environment & Forests Department on August 30, 2026 onwards. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the Commission has uploaded the raise objection link, if any against the provisional answer key. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode on or before September 03, 2026 at at the official website-https://apsc.nic.in.
APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Important Link
The APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 has been released by the APSC on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the Commission has uploaded the raise objection link, if any against the provisional answer key. You can download the provisional answer key directly through the link given below-
|APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Notification
|Download Link
|APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Provisional Answer Key
|Download Link
|APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Raise Objection Link
|Raise Objection Link
APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Overview
The provisional Answer Key of Screening Test (OMR based MCQ type) for the post of Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt., Assam has been released by the APSC on its official website. Check overview of the drive given below-
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APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
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Department Name
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Environment & Forests Department
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Post
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Forest Ranger
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Advt No.
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22/2025
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Type of Exam
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Conventional & OMR type
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Exam Date
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August 30 to September 09, 2026
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Answer Key Status
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Out
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Last date to raise objection
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September 03, 2026
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Job Location
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Assam
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Official website
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https://apsc.nic.in.
How to Download APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to download APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 from the official website-
- Visit the official APSC website at apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the what's new section on the homepage.
- Click on the link Notification regarding provisional Answer Keys (General Knowledge), Forest Ranger, Assam Forest Service, Environment & Forests Deptt., Assam (Advt. No. 22/2025 dtd. 16-06-2025) NOTIFICATION
- General Knowledge (Series-A, B, C, D) CLICK TO SUBMIT OBJECTIONS on the home page.
- Download the APSC Forest Ranger Answer key 2026.
- Take a printout for future reference.
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