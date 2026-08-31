School Holiday 2026
Focus

APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Out at apsc.nic.in, Download Response Sheet And Raise Objection Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 16:59 IST

APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on August 31,  for the Forest Ranger posts. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode on or before September 03, 2026 at at the official website-https://apsc.nic.in. Check all details here. 

APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Out at apsc.nic.in, Download Response Sheet And Raise Objection Link Here
APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Out at apsc.nic.in, Download Response Sheet And Raise Objection Link Here

APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)on August 31, has released the provisional answer keys for the written exam for the Forest Ranger posts. The Commission has conducted the written exam for the Forest Ranger posts under Assam Forest service under Environment & Forests Department on August 30, 2026 onwards. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the Commission has uploaded the raise objection link, if any against the provisional answer key. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode on or before September 03, 2026 at at the official website-https://apsc.nic.in.

APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Important Link 

The APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 has been released by the APSC on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the Commission has uploaded the raise objection link, if any against the provisional answer key. You can download the provisional answer key directly through the link given below-

APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Notification Download Link 
 APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Provisional Answer Key  Download Link 
 APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Raise Objection Link  Raise Objection Link

APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Overview

The provisional Answer Key of Screening Test (OMR based MCQ type) for the post of Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt., Assam has been released by the APSC on its official website. Check overview of the drive given below-

APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026- Highlights

Organization

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Department Name

Environment & Forests Department 

Post

Forest Ranger 

Advt No. 

22/2025

Type of Exam

Conventional & OMR type

Exam Date

August 30 to September 09, 2026

Answer Key Status

Out

Last date to raise objection

 September 03, 2026

Job Location

Assam

Official website

https://apsc.nic.in.

How to Download APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 from the official website-

  • Visit the official APSC website at apsc.nic.in.
  • Go to the what's new section on the homepage.
  • Click on the link Notification regarding provisional Answer Keys (General Knowledge), Forest Ranger, Assam Forest Service, Environment & Forests Deptt., Assam (Advt. No. 22/2025 dtd. 16-06-2025) NOTIFICATION
  • General Knowledge (Series-A, B, C, D) CLICK TO SUBMIT OBJECTIONS on the home page.
  • Download the APSC Forest Ranger Answer key 2026.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 16:59 IST

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News