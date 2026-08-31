APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Out at apsc.nic.in, Download Response Sheet And Raise Objection Link Here

APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)on August 31, has released the provisional answer keys for the written exam for the Forest Ranger posts. The Commission has conducted the written exam for the Forest Ranger posts under Assam Forest service under Environment & Forests Department on August 30, 2026 onwards. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the Commission has uploaded the raise objection link, if any against the provisional answer key. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode on or before September 03, 2026 at at the official website-https://apsc.nic.in.

APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 Important Link

The APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2026 has been released by the APSC on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the Commission has uploaded the raise objection link, if any against the provisional answer key. You can download the provisional answer key directly through the link given below-