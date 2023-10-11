AHSEC Class 11 Environmental Education Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Environmental Education Syllabus: In this article, you will be able to check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Environmental Education (HS 1st Year).

Unit Topics Marks Periods Unit 1 Environmental Education 20 30 Unit 2 Disaster Management 10 15 Unit 3 Road Safety 10 15 Marks in Project 10 Total Marks 50

Unit-wise Distribution of Course contents:

Unit 1: Environmental Education

Chapter -1 Basic Concept of Environment

Components of Environment, Environmental Segments, Environmental Education, Multidisciplinary nature, Need for Environmental Awareness.

Chapter - 2 Ecological Concept

Meaning of ecology and ecosystem, Types of Ecosystem, Structure of Ecosystem, Function of an Ecosystem, Food chain, food web and trophic levels.

Chapter - 3 Biodiversity and its conservation

The term Biodiversity, Value of biodiversity, Threats to biodiversity, Conservation of biodiversity, National Conservation Strategies.

Chapter - 4 Natural Resources

Natural Resources, Different types of Natural Resources, Forest Resources, Conservation of Natural Resources, Water Resources, Land Resources, Mineral Resources.

Chapter - 5 Environmental Pollution

Introduction, The term pollution, Different types of pollution, Classification of pollutants, Causes of environmental pollution, Air Pollution, Deforestation, Vehicular emissions, Burning of fossil fuels, Rapid industrialization, Classification of air pollutants, Water Pollution, Water borne diseases, Soil Pollution, Noise Pollution, Environmental effects of solid wastes.

Chapter - 6 Social Issues and Environment

Concept of Sustainable Development, sources of energy, Energy Conservation, Environment and Health, Greenhouse Effect, Global warming, Climate change, Depletion of ozone layer, Acid rain.

Unit 2: Disaster Management

Responsibilities and Precautions

Introduction, Natural Disasters, Man-made Disasters, Disaster Management, Role of Students in Disaster Management, Steps to be taken during Search and Rescue Operation, What ‘Not to DO’ during Disaster, Disaster Management Initiatives in India.

Unit 3: Road Safety

What does road safety mean, Causes of road accidents, Issues of road safety, Some Statistics of Road Accidents, Rules of the Raod, Must obey, While traveling by bus, Helmet, Vehicular emission pollution, Seat belt, Driving licence, International Dirving Permit, Major Motor Vehicle Laws, Traffic Light, Road signs.

Project

Each student should carry out and submit a project under the supervision of a teacher. Ten marks alloted for the project is to be credited in the final examination of Environmental Education. Students may perform their projects on anyone of the following topics. Besides students may also perform their projects under the guidance of teacher on topics related to the subject matter.

(a) To collect data by visiting a local environmental resource like– River / Forest / Grassland / agricultural land / Hill.

(b) To prepare a note by visiting some polluted areas like- city, village, industrial area etc.

(c) To prepare a list on daily basis by observing a nearby plant / insect / bird / animal for three months enlisting their changes, movements and impacts on environment.

(d) Submit a report by visiting a particular place during summer vacation and note down its natural environment, natural resources, environment-dependent economy, social issues related to the conservation of the environment.

(e) Prepare a first-aid-box to be used during a disaster.

(f) Prepare a list of emergency service-related phone numbers and addresses like - Police Station and fire station. Hospital. Disaster Management divisional office, Municipal office, Deputy Commissioner's office, Block Development office etc.

(g) Prepare a report by visiting disaster-affected neighbouring area with details of causes, results, measures for rescue operations and steps to neutralize future probabilities.

(h) Prepare a pictorial table on mandatory/alarming road symbols as per traffic rules.

(i) Prepare a pictorial note on the movement of traffic, around your school and rules to be followed to make the institution pollution-free and maintain a healthy environment.

(j) To form an eco club in the school and celebrate various environment-related programmes / World Environment Day / Road Safety Week / National Disaster Management Day (29 October) etc.

Textbook: Environmental Education, prepared and published by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council

