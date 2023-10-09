AHSEC Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern  and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Syllabus: In this article, you will be able to check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 (HS 1st Year).

Assam Board HS Syllabus 2024: The Assam Board is one of the renowned educational boards that follow the updated and revised curriculum. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is the regulating body for 10+2 education. There is a separate board to take care of education in classes until 10, called SEBA (Secondary Education Board of Assam).

AHSEC has released the latest Assam Board Class 11 syllabus that can be downloaded from their official website. The HS First-Year Syllabus 2023–24 can also be checked and downloaded from here. This article is a one-stop package for the Assam HS syllabus 2023–24 for all subjects in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Download the revised and latest AHSEC syllabus and paper pattern here.

Assam Board AHSEC Class 11 Syllabus (All Subjects)

Subjects for all Streams English-Core Environmental Education

Also Read:

NCERT Class 11 Revised Textbooks

NCERT Rationalised Content for Class 11