AHSEC Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern  and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Syllabus: In this article, you will be able to check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 (HS 1st Year).

Get here AHSEC Class 11 Syllabus pdf to download
Assam Board HS Syllabus 2024: The Assam Board is one of the renowned educational boards that follow the updated and revised curriculum. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is the regulating body for 10+2 education. There is a separate board to take care of education in classes until 10, called SEBA (Secondary Education Board of Assam).

AHSEC has released the latest Assam Board Class 11 syllabus that can be downloaded from their official website. The HS First-Year Syllabus 2023–24 can also be checked and downloaded from here. This article is a one-stop package for the Assam HS syllabus 2023–24 for all subjects in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Download the revised and latest AHSEC syllabus and paper pattern here.

Assam Board AHSEC Class 11 Syllabus (All Subjects)

Subjects for all Streams

English-Core 

Environmental Education

 

Career Counseling

Modern Indian Language (MIL) Subjects

a) Assamese

b) BODO-MIL

c) Hindi-MIL

d) Nepali-MIL

e) Urdu-MIL

f) Khasi-MIL 

g) Garo-MIL

h) Mizo-MIL

i)  Manipuri-MIL

j) Hmar-MIL

k) Bengali MIL

l) Karbi MIL

OR


(ii) Alternative-English

 

HS First Year Syllabus (Science) 2023-2024

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Mathematics 

Biotechnology

Geology

Computer-Science-Application 

Geography 

Home-Science

Economics

Logic-and-Philosophy

Multimedia-and-Web-Technology

Enterpreneurship-Development

Sanskrit

Statistics 

Anthropology

Skilled (NSQF) Subjects

i) IT-ITeS

ii) Retail Trade

iii) Agriculture 

iv) Agriculture & Horticulture Agriculture

v) Health Care 

vi) Private Security

vii) Tourism & Hospitality

viii) Beauty & Wellness

xi) Automotive 

x) Electronics

 

HS First Year Syllabus (Arts) 2023-2024

1. Economics

2. Political Science

3. History

4. Logic-and-Philosophy or Psychology

5. Education

6. Sociology or Anthropology

7. Statistics 

8. Mathematics

9. Home Science

10. Swadesh Adhyayan 

Classical Languages

Sanskrit 

Persian

Arabic

11. Advanced Languages Subjects

Advance-Assamese

Advance-Hindi

Advance-Bodo

Advance-Sanskrit

Advance Manipuri

Advance-Bengali

12. Geography

13. Computer-Science-Application

14. Satriya-Dance

15. Fine Arts

16. Entrepreneurship-Development

17. Multimedia-and-Web-Technology

18. Economic-Geography

19. Bihu

 

Skilled (NSQF) Subjects

i) IT-ITeS 

ii) Retail Trade

iii) Agriculture

iv) Agriculture & Horticulture Agriculture

v) Health Care 

vi) Private Security

vii) Tourism & Hospitality

viii) Beauty & Wellness

xi) Automotive 

x) Electronics

 

HS First Year Syllabus (Commerce) 2023-2024

1. Business Studies

2. Accountancy

3. Economics

4. Salesmanship-Advertising

5. Insurance

6. Finance 

7. Economic-Geography

8. Computer-Science-Application

9. Statistics

10. Business-Mathematics-Statistics or Mathematics

11. Entrepreneurship-Development 

2.  Multimedia-and-Web-Technology

 

Skilled (NSQF) Subjects

i) IT-ITeS

ii) Retail Trade

iii) Agriculture 

iv) Agriculture & Horticulture Agriculture

v) Health Care

vi) Private Security

vii) Tourism & Hospitality

viii) Beauty & Wellness

xi) Automotive

x) Electronics

 

