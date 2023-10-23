AHSEC Class 11 Accountancy Revised Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Accounts Syllabus: In this article, you can check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Accountancy (HS 1st Year).

Assam Board HS Accountancy Syllabus 2024: In 2020, the National Education Policy was launched to bring some new additions to the existing education system. The emphasis is now more on holistic education than rote learning. Thus, NEP 2020 suggested reducing some syllabi from the theory part. Educational boards are now following this guideline and changing the syllabus. The same is adopted by the Assam Board in its HS 1st and 2nd year syllabus.

Here, you will get the revised Assam Board Class 11 Accountancy syllabus. This AHSEC HS Accountancy syllabus was released by the board on its official website as a revised syllabus for the higher secondary first-year course. Check out the changes made to the old syllabus and download its free PDF.

AHSEC Accountancy HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

Theory: 80 marks

Time: Three Hours

Project: 20 Marks

Unit Topics Marks Periods PART-A FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING-I (60 Marks) Unit-1 Introduction to Accounting 10 15 Unit-2 Theory Base of Accounting 10 20 Unit-3 Recording of Business Transactions 20 45 Unit-4 Trial Balance and Rectification of Errors 10 25 Unit-5 Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves 10 25 PART-B FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING-II (20 Marks) Unit-6 Financial Statements 20 40 PART-C PROJECT WORK 20 10 Total (Part A+ Part B+ Part C) 100 180

AHSEC Chemistry Syllabus For HS 1st Year

Part –A: FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING –I

Unit-1: Introduction to Accounting:

Accounting – Meaning, Objectives, Accounting as a Source of Information, Internal and External Users of Accounting Information and their needs, Role of Accounting.

Qualitative Characteristics of Accounting Information – (Reliability, Relevance, Understand ability and Comparability).

Basic Accounting Terms –Account, Debit, Credit, Entity, Asset, Liability, Capital, Expense, Income, Expenditure, Revenue, Debtors, Creditors, Goods, Cost, Gain, Stock, Purchases, Sales, Loss, Profit, Voucher, Discount (Trade Discount and Cash Discount), Transaction, Drawings, Revenue Items, Capital Items.

Unit-2: Theory Base of Accounting:

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP): Meaning and Nature.

Basic Accounting Concepts: Business Entity, Money Measurement, Going Concern, Accounting Period, Cost Concept, Dual Aspect, Revenue Recognition (Realisation), Matching, Accrual, Full Disclosure, Consistency, Conservatism, Materiality, Objectivity.

Accounting Standards- Needs, Benefits, Limitations, Applicability. Concept of Ind.AS

Goods and Services Tax (GST) - Meaning, Characteristics, and Advantages.

System of Accounting- Single Entry and Double Entry.

Bases of Accounting- Cash Basis, Accrual Basis.

Unit-3: Recording of Business Transactions:

Voucher and Transaction: Origin of Transaction- Source documents and Vouchers, Preparation of Vouchers, Rules of Debit and Credit (English and American Approach) Accounting Equation.

Recording of Transactions: Books of Original Entry- Journal, Ledger, Posting from Journal, Balancing of Accounts, Special Purpose Books: (i) Cash book- Single Column, Double Column, Triple Column, and Petty Cash book, (ii) Purchases Book, Sales Book, Purchases Returns Book, Sales Return Book and Journal Proper.

Bank Reconciliation Statements: Meaning, Needs and Preparation.

Unit-4: Trial Balance and Rectification of Errors:

Trial Balance: Meaning, Objectives and Preparation.

Errors: Types of Errors; Errors affecting trial balance; Errors not affecting Trial balance.

Rectification of Errors, Suspense account.

Unit-5: Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves:

Depreciation: Meaning, Features, Causes and Need for charging depreciation, Factors affecting depreciation. Methods of Depreciation- Straight line Method, Written down value method, Accounting for Depreciation- charging to asset account, creating provision for depreciation/accumulated depreciation account, Treatment of disposal of an asset. Addition/Extension to the existing asset.

Provisions and Reserves: Meaning, Importance, Accounting treatment for Provisions for Bad and Doubtful Debts. Difference between provisions and reserves. Types of Reserves: Revenue Reserve, Capital Reserve, General Reserve. Specific Reserve and Secret Reserve. Difference between Revenue Reserve and Capital Reserve

PART-B: FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING-II

Unit-6: Financial Statements:

Financial Statements: Meaning and Users.

Capital expenditure, Revenue expenditure, Capital Receipts and Revenue Receipts.

Trading Account, Profit and Loss Account and Balance Sheet: Needs, Marshalling of Assets and Liabilities, Horizontal and Vertical Format of Balance Sheet.

Preparation of Trading and Profit and Loss account and Balance Sheet of Sole- Proprietorship business.

Adjustments in preparation of financial statements with respect to Closing stock, Outstanding expenses, prepaid expenses, accrued income; Income received in advance, Depreciation, Bad debts, Provision for doubtful debts, Provision for discount on debtors, Manager’s Commission, Interest on Capital.

ACCOUNTANCY

PROJECT WORK FOR HIGHER SECONDARY 1ST YEAR

PART-C: PROJECT WORKS - 20 Marks .

Project Preparation : 12 Marks

Project VIVA VOCE : 08 Marks

Format for Project Work of the subject Accountancy (H.S. First Year)

Cover Page:-

Title of the Information of the student

(Name, Roll No, Registration No, Year) Second Page: - Acknowledgement:

Third Page: - Declaration by the student.

Forth Page: - Certificate from Supervisor/Guide.

Certificate from Head of the Institution.

Fifth Page: - Contents/Index:

Main text of the project References /Bibliography.

PROJECT DESIGN for H.S. First Year:

Step-I: - Visit any selected Trading Organisation.

Step-II: - Collect the required accounting or financial data/ information for the Project Work. Step-III: - (Common for all)

Collect the source documents

Identify the account heads & debit and credit aspects

Record in

Post to the respective ledger accounts. Step-IV: - (any one of the following)

Prepare a trial

Prepare a cash

Prepare debit/ credit

Prepare a bank reconciliation

Any other suitable accounting process/ practice. Instructions for “Main Text of the Project”

Main text of the project should be framed as follows-

Chapter-I:- Introduction: Introduction, objectives of the study, methodology and limitations of the study.

Chapter-II: - Profile of the Organization.

Chapter-III: - Summary of the Report/Project work. Chapter-IV:- Conclusion.







