AHSEC Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Geography Syllabus: In this article, you can check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Geography (HS 1st Year).

Assam Board HS Geography Syllabus 2024: Geography is an important subject as it is part of the science and arts curriculum of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). Students of both these streams and teachers must be aware of the newly released Assam Board Class 11 geography syllabus. This latest AHSEC HS 1st year geography syllabus will be used to develop 2024 HS 1st year question papers. Thus, adhering to this would be beneficial for students.

Also, this syllabus might have a few revisions, which is another reason to follow this updated Assam Board HS Geography syllabus 2023–24. Here, you can check and download the AHSEC HS Geography syllabus and unit-wise weightage PDF for free.

AHSEC Geography HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

Unit Topics Marks Periods A. FUNDAMENTALS OFPHYSICALGEOGRAPHY (Total Marks 35) I Geography as a Discipline 03 06 II The Earth 05 11 III Landforms 08 23 IV Climate 07 30 V Water (Ocean) 04 10 VI Life on the Earth 03 07 VII Map and Diagram 05 05 B.INDIA– PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT (Total Marks 35) I Introduction 03 04 II Physiography 08 28 III Climate and Natural Vegetation 10 28 IV Natural Hazards and Disasters 09 14 V Map and Diagram 05 04 Total 70 170 C. PRACTICAL WORK IN GEOGRAPHY PART-I MARKS 30 I Fundamentals of Maps 15 25 II Topographic Maps 10 25 Practical Record Book and Viva — Total 30 50

AHSEC Geography Syllabus For HS 1st Year

Unit-wise Distribution of Course Contents:

A. FUNDAMENTALS OF PHYSICAL GEOGRAPHY

Unit-I : Geography as a Discipline

Geography as an integrating discipline.

Branches of geography; Physical Geography, Human Geography and Biogeography

Unit II : The Earth

Origin and Evolution of the earth;

Interior of the earth: Earthquakes and volcanoes; Causes, types and effects

Distribution of oceans and continents: Wegener’s continental drift theory and plate tectonics

Unit III : Landforms

Geomorphic processes: Weathering; mass wasting; erosion and deposition; soil formation

Landforms and their evolution-Brief erosional and depositional features

Unit -IV: Climate

Atmosphere- composition and structure; elements of weather and climate;

Solar Radiation- Insolation- heat budget of the earth heating and cooling of atmosphere

(terrestrial radiation) temperature- factors controlling temperature; distribution of temperature horizontal and vertical; inversion of temperature

Atmospheric circulation and weather systems pressure belts; winds- planetary, seasonal and

local; air masses and fronts; tropical and extra tropical cyclones

Water in the atmosphere- Precipitation-evaporation; condensation- dew, frost, fog, mist

and cloud; rainfall- types and world distribution

World climate- and climate change

Unit V : Water (Oceans)

Basics of Oceanography

Oceans- distribution of temperature and salinity;

Movements of ocean water- waves, tides and currents; submarine reliefs

Unit VI : Life on the Earth

Biodiversity and conservation;

Map work on identification of features based on 1 to 6 units on the outline physical/political map of the world

B. INDIA- PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT

Unit VII : Introduction

India : Location- space relations and India's place in the world.

Unit VIII : Physiography

Structure and; Physiography

Drainage systems: concept of river basins, the Himalayan and Peninsular; rivers

Unit IX : Climate and Vegetation

Weather and climate- Indian monsoon;

Natural vegetation- forest types and distribution; wildlife; conservation; biosphere reserves;

Unit X : Hazards and Disasters: Causes, Consequences and Management

Floods

Droughts-Types and impact

Earthquakes and Tsunami, Cyclones-Features and impact

Landslides

Map work of features based on above units for locating and labeling on the outline political/Physical map of India

C. PRACTICAL WORK IN GEOGRAPHY Part-I

Unit I: Fundamentals of Maps

Geo spatial data, concept of Geographical data matrix; Point, line, area data

Maps-types; scales-types; construction of simple linear scale, measuring distance; finding

direction and use of symbols

Map Projection latitude, Longitude and time, types, construction and properties of projection;

conical projection with one standard parallel and Mercator’s projection (only two Projections)

Unit II: Topographic Maps

Study of topographic maps (1: 50,000 or 1: 25,000 survey of India maps); contour cross

section and identification of landforms-slopes, hills, valleys, waterfall, cliffs, distribution

of settlements

Satellite imaginaries, stages in remote sensing data-acquisition, platform and sensors and

data products, (Photographic and digital)

Practical Record Book and Viva Voce

Viva to be based on Practical unit I- and II only

