AHSEC Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS Geography Syllabus 2024: Geography is an important subject as it is part of the science and arts curriculum of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). Students of both these streams and teachers must be aware of the newly released Assam Board Class 11 geography syllabus. This latest AHSEC HS 1st year geography syllabus will be used to develop 2024 HS 1st year question papers. Thus, adhering to this would be beneficial for students.
Also, this syllabus might have a few revisions, which is another reason to follow this updated Assam Board HS Geography syllabus 2023–24. Here, you can check and download the AHSEC HS Geography syllabus and unit-wise weightage PDF for free.
Download AHSEC HS, 1st Year Class, 11 Syllabus 2023-24 (All-Subject) PDF
AHSEC Geography HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24
Unit
Topics
Marks
Periods
A. FUNDAMENTALS OFPHYSICALGEOGRAPHY (Total Marks 35)
I
Geography as a Discipline
03
06
II
The Earth
05
11
III
Landforms
08
23
IV
Climate
07
30
V
Water (Ocean)
04
10
VI
Life on the Earth
03
07
VII
Map and Diagram
05
05
B.INDIA– PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT (Total Marks 35)
I
Introduction
03
04
II
Physiography
08
28
III
Climate and Natural Vegetation
10
28
IV
Natural Hazards and Disasters
09
14
V
Map and Diagram
05
04
Total
70
170
C. PRACTICAL WORK IN GEOGRAPHY PART-I MARKS 30
I
Fundamentals of Maps
15
25
II
Topographic Maps
10
25
Practical Record Book and Viva
—
Total
30
50
AHSEC Geography Syllabus For HS 1st Year
Unit-wise Distribution of Course Contents:
A. FUNDAMENTALS OF PHYSICAL GEOGRAPHY
Unit-I : Geography as a Discipline
- Geography as an integrating discipline.
- Branches of geography; Physical Geography, Human Geography and Biogeography
Unit II : The Earth
- Origin and Evolution of the earth;
- Interior of the earth: Earthquakes and volcanoes; Causes, types and effects
- Distribution of oceans and continents: Wegener’s continental drift theory and plate tectonics
Unit III : Landforms
- Geomorphic processes: Weathering; mass wasting; erosion and deposition; soil formation
- Landforms and their evolution-Brief erosional and depositional features
Unit -IV: Climate
- Atmosphere- composition and structure; elements of weather and climate;
- Solar Radiation- Insolation- heat budget of the earth heating and cooling of atmosphere
- (terrestrial radiation) temperature- factors controlling temperature; distribution of temperature horizontal and vertical; inversion of temperature
- Atmospheric circulation and weather systems pressure belts; winds- planetary, seasonal and
- local; air masses and fronts; tropical and extra tropical cyclones
- Water in the atmosphere- Precipitation-evaporation; condensation- dew, frost, fog, mist
- and cloud; rainfall- types and world distribution
- World climate- and climate change
Unit V : Water (Oceans)
- Basics of Oceanography
- Oceans- distribution of temperature and salinity;
- Movements of ocean water- waves, tides and currents; submarine reliefs
Unit VI : Life on the Earth
- Biodiversity and conservation;
Map work on identification of features based on 1 to 6 units on the outline physical/political map of the world
B. INDIA- PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT
Unit VII : Introduction
- India : Location- space relations and India's place in the world.
Unit VIII : Physiography
- Structure and; Physiography
- Drainage systems: concept of river basins, the Himalayan and Peninsular; rivers
Unit IX : Climate and Vegetation
- Weather and climate- Indian monsoon;
- Natural vegetation- forest types and distribution; wildlife; conservation; biosphere reserves;
Unit X : Hazards and Disasters: Causes, Consequences and Management
- Floods
- Droughts-Types and impact
- Earthquakes and Tsunami, Cyclones-Features and impact
- Landslides
Map work of features based on above units for locating and labeling on the outline political/Physical map of India
C. PRACTICAL WORK IN GEOGRAPHY Part-I
Unit I: Fundamentals of Maps
- Geo spatial data, concept of Geographical data matrix; Point, line, area data
- Maps-types; scales-types; construction of simple linear scale, measuring distance; finding
- direction and use of symbols
- Map Projection latitude, Longitude and time, types, construction and properties of projection;
- conical projection with one standard parallel and Mercator’s projection (only two Projections)
Unit II: Topographic Maps
- Study of topographic maps (1: 50,000 or 1: 25,000 survey of India maps); contour cross
- section and identification of landforms-slopes, hills, valleys, waterfall, cliffs, distribution
- of settlements
- Satellite imaginaries, stages in remote sensing data-acquisition, platform and sensors and
- data products, (Photographic and digital)
Practical Record Book and Viva Voce
Viva to be based on Practical unit I- and II only
