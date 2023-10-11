AHSEC Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS English Syllabus 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is the educational board that takes care of and conducts the examinations for Classes 11 and 12. These classes fall under the higher secondary (HS) exam. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has released the latest syllabus for Class 11 (HS 1st year) on its website for students and teachers to know what parts need to be covered for the 2024 AHSEC Class 11 examination. You can check and download the new AHSEC Class 11 syllabus 2023–24 for all subjects from the link below.
Download AHSEC HS 1st Year Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 (All-Subject) PDF
This article covers the detailed Assam Board Class 11 English Core syllabus 2023–24, the ASHSEC HS 1st year English syllabus and paper pattern, along with the marking scheme. Students can check and download the complete syllabus from here in PDF format, too, for free.
AHSEC English Core Syllabus For HS 1st Year
Time: Three Hours
Marks: 100
Unit wise Distribution of Marks and Periods:
Unit
Areas of Learning
|
Marks
Periods
A
Reading Unseen Passages (two)
|
20
30
B
Writing
|
20
30
C
Grammar
|
10
20
D
Textual Questions
|
40
80
|
(i) Textbook
30
|
|
(ii) Supplementary Reader
10
|
E
Conversation Skills
|
|
20
|
(i) Listening
|
05
|
|
|
(ii) Speaking
|
05
|
|
|
Total
|
100
|
180
Section -A
Reading unseen Passages for comprehension and note making
Two unseen passages with variety of questions including 5 marks exclusively for vocabulary such as
- Word formation
- Inferring meaning
The total length of both the passages together should be around 1100 words.
Types of the passages:
- factual passages e.g. instructions, descriptions, reports
- Discursive passages involving opinion, e.g. argumentative, persuasive
Section Wise - [Summary]
Unit
No
Unseen
passage
No. of
Words
Testing areas
Marks
|
Total
Marks
01
01
600
SA type Questions to test Local, Global and Inferential Comprehension
|
10 marks
• Local Comprehension test --- 4 Questions of 1 mark each(lx4=4)
• Global and inferential comprehension test
3 questions of 2
marks each (3x2 =6)
12
|
Vocabulary
02 marks
• 2 questions of 1 mark each (on inferring meaning)
|
02
500
Note making in
|
05 marks
08
|
|
appropriate format
Vocabulary
03 marks
• 3 questions of 1 mark each (Word formation)
|
|
|
|
Total marks
20
Section - B Writing
No
No. of questions
Types
Marks
Word limit
03
One out of two
(a) A Factual description of any event or incident,
Or/
(b) A report based on the verbal input provided
|
06
|
80-100 Words
04
One out of two
Compositions based on a visual and / or verbal output
[The output may be descriptive or argumentative in nature - such as an article for publication in a newspaper or a school magazine or a speech]
|
06
|
100-150 words
05
One out of two
Writing a letter based on the given input. Letter types include
a) business or official letter for making enquires registering complaints asking for and giving information, placing orders and sending replies.
b) letters to editors (giving suggestions, opinions on an issue of public interest.)
c) Application for a job
|
08
|
|
Total Marks
20
Section - C Grammar
Different grammatical structures in meaningful contexts will be tested. Item types will include:
- a) Gap filling
- b) Sentence re-ordering
- c) Dialogue completion
- d) Sentence transformation
The grammar syllabus includes
Q. No.
Language Item
Mark
Marking Scheme
Q. No.6
i. Determiners
|
1 mark
½ mark × 2 questions
ii. Tense
1 mark
½ mark × 2 questions
iii. ModalAuxiliary
1 mark
½ mark × 2 questions
iv. Error Correction
1 mark
½ mark × 2 questions
Q. No.7
i. Dialogue completion
2 marks
1 mark × 2 questions
ii. Sentence transformation
2 marks
1 mark × 2 questions
Q. No.8
i. Reordering of sentence
2 marks
1 mark × 2 questions
Total
10 marks
|
Section - D (Textual Questions) Prescribed Books: Hornbill - Textbook published by AHSEC, Guwahati Selected pieces
|
|
|
|
1. The Portrait of a lady
Khushwant Sillgh
2. Landscape of the Soul
Nathalie Trouveroy
3. The Ailing Planet: the Green
Nani Palkhivala
Movements Role
|
4. My Impressions of Assam
|
|
|
1. A photograph
Shirley Toulson
2. The Voice of the Rain
Walt Whitman
3. Childhood
Markus Natten
4. Father to Son
Elizabeth Jennings
Q.no 9. 08 marks
One out of two extracts based on poetry from the text for comprehension and appreciation.
- Comprehension Question SA type 4 questions of 1 mark each.
- Appreciation SA type 1 question of 4 marks
Q no 10. Two out of three Short answer type questions from the poetry section to test local and global comprehension of the text. (up to 30 words) 06 marks
- SA Type question 2 questions of 3 marks each
Q no 11. Five out of six short answer type questions on the lessons from the prescribed text. (Up to 30 words) 10 marks
- SA Type Question 5 questions of 2 marks each
Q no. 12. One out of two long answer type questions based on the text to test global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the set text. (Expected word limit would be about 100-125 words each) 06 marks
- LA Type Question 1 question of 6 marks
Supplementary Reader
Total mark 10
Prescribed Textbook - Snapshots, Published by AHSEC Selected pieces:
- Ranga's Marriage - Masti Venkatesha Iyengar
- Albert Einstein at School - Patrick Pringle
Q No 13. One out of two long answer type questions based on the Supplementary Reader to test comprehension of theme character and incidents. (Up to 100 words)
- LA Type Question 1 question of 06 marks
Q No 14. Two of three short answer type questions from the Supplementary Reader. (Upto 30 words)
- SA Type Question 2 questions 2 marks each.
