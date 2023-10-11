AHSEC Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th English Core Syllabus: In this article, you will be able to check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 English (HS 1st Year).

Get here AHSEC Class 11 English Syllabus pdf to download

Assam Board HS English Syllabus 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is the educational board that takes care of and conducts the examinations for Classes 11 and 12. These classes fall under the higher secondary (HS) exam. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has released the latest syllabus for Class 11 (HS 1st year) on its website for students and teachers to know what parts need to be covered for the 2024 AHSEC Class 11 examination. You can check and download the new AHSEC Class 11 syllabus 2023–24 for all subjects from the link below.

This article covers the detailed Assam Board Class 11 English Core syllabus 2023–24, the ASHSEC HS 1st year English syllabus and paper pattern, along with the marking scheme. Students can check and download the complete syllabus from here in PDF format, too, for free.

AHSEC English Core Syllabus For HS 1st Year

Time: Three Hours

Marks: 100

Unit wise Distribution of Marks and Periods:

Unit Areas of Learning Marks Periods A Reading Unseen Passages (two) 20 30 B Writing 20 30 C Grammar 10 20 D Textual Questions 40 80 (i) Textbook 30 (ii) Supplementary Reader 10 E Conversation Skills 20 (i) Listening 05 (ii) Speaking 05 Total 100 180

Section -A

Reading unseen Passages for comprehension and note making

Two unseen passages with variety of questions including 5 marks exclusively for vocabulary such as

Word formation

Inferring meaning

The total length of both the passages together should be around 1100 words.

Types of the passages:

factual passages e.g. instructions, descriptions, reports Discursive passages involving opinion, e.g. argumentative, persuasive

Section Wise - [Summary]

Unit No Unseen passage No. of Words Testing areas Marks Total Marks 01 01 600 SA type Questions to test Local, Global and Inferential Comprehension 10 marks • Local Comprehension test --- 4 Questions of 1 mark each(lx4=4) • Global and inferential comprehension test 3 questions of 2 marks each (3x2 =6) 12 Vocabulary 02 marks • 2 questions of 1 mark each (on inferring meaning) 02 500 Note making in 05 marks 08

appropriate format Vocabulary 03 marks • 3 questions of 1 mark each (Word formation) Total marks 20

Section - B Writing

No No. of questions Types Marks Word limit 03 One out of two (a) A Factual description of any event or incident, Or/ (b) A report based on the verbal input provided 06 80-100 Words 04 One out of two Compositions based on a visual and / or verbal output [The output may be descriptive or argumentative in nature - such as an article for publication in a newspaper or a school magazine or a speech] 06 100-150 words 05 One out of two Writing a letter based on the given input. Letter types include a) business or official letter for making enquires registering complaints asking for and giving information, placing orders and sending replies. b) letters to editors (giving suggestions, opinions on an issue of public interest.) c) Application for a job 08 Total Marks 20

Section - C Grammar

Different grammatical structures in meaningful contexts will be tested. Item types will include:

a) Gap filling b) Sentence re-ordering c) Dialogue completion d) Sentence transformation

The grammar syllabus includes

Q. No. Language Item Mark Marking Scheme Q. No.6 i. Determiners 1 mark ½ mark × 2 questions ii. Tense 1 mark ½ mark × 2 questions iii. ModalAuxiliary 1 mark ½ mark × 2 questions iv. Error Correction 1 mark ½ mark × 2 questions Q. No.7 i. Dialogue completion 2 marks 1 mark × 2 questions ii. Sentence transformation 2 marks 1 mark × 2 questions Q. No.8 i. Reordering of sentence 2 marks 1 mark × 2 questions Total 10 marks

Section - D (Textual Questions) Prescribed Books: Hornbill - Textbook published by AHSEC, Guwahati Selected pieces

Name of the topic Writer Prose 1. The Portrait of a lady Khushwant Sillgh 2. Landscape of the Soul Nathalie Trouveroy 3. The Ailing Planet: the Green Nani Palkhivala Movements Role 4. My Impressions of Assam Verrier Elwin Poetry 1. A photograph Shirley Toulson 2. The Voice of the Rain Walt Whitman 3. Childhood Markus Natten 4. Father to Son Elizabeth Jennings

Q.no 9. 08 marks

One out of two extracts based on poetry from the text for comprehension and appreciation.

Comprehension Question SA type 4 questions of 1 mark each.

Appreciation SA type 1 question of 4 marks

Q no 10. Two out of three Short answer type questions from the poetry section to test local and global comprehension of the text. (up to 30 words) 06 marks

SA Type question 2 questions of 3 marks each

Q no 11. Five out of six short answer type questions on the lessons from the prescribed text. (Up to 30 words) 10 marks

SA Type Question 5 questions of 2 marks each

Q no. 12. One out of two long answer type questions based on the text to test global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the set text. (Expected word limit would be about 100-125 words each) 06 marks

LA Type Question 1 question of 6 marks

Supplementary Reader

Total mark 10

Prescribed Textbook - Snapshots, Published by AHSEC Selected pieces:

Ranga's Marriage - Masti Venkatesha Iyengar Albert Einstein at School - Patrick Pringle

Q No 13. One out of two long answer type questions based on the Supplementary Reader to test comprehension of theme character and incidents. (Up to 100 words)

LA Type Question 1 question of 06 marks

Q No 14. Two of three short answer type questions from the Supplementary Reader. (Upto 30 words)

SA Type Question 2 questions 2 marks each.







