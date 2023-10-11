AHSEC Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th English Core Syllabus: In this article, you will be able to check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 English (HS 1st Year).

Get here AHSEC Class 11 English Syllabus pdf to download
Get here AHSEC Class 11 English Syllabus pdf to download

Assam Board HS English Syllabus 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is the educational board that takes care of and conducts the examinations for Classes 11 and 12. These classes fall under the higher secondary (HS) exam. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has released the latest syllabus for Class 11 (HS 1st year) on its website for students and teachers to know what parts need to be covered for the 2024 AHSEC Class 11 examination. You can check and download the new AHSEC Class 11 syllabus 2023–24 for all subjects from the link below.

Download AHSEC HS 1st Year Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 (All-Subject) PDF

This article covers the detailed Assam Board Class 11 English Core syllabus 2023–24, the ASHSEC HS 1st year English syllabus and paper pattern, along with the marking scheme. Students can check and download the complete syllabus from here in PDF format, too, for free.

Career Counseling

AHSEC English Core Syllabus For HS 1st Year

Time: Three Hours

Marks: 100

Unit wise Distribution of Marks and Periods:

Unit

Areas of Learning

 

Marks

Periods

A

Reading Unseen Passages (two)

 

20

30

B

Writing

 

20

30

C

Grammar

 

10

20

D

Textual Questions

 

40

80

 

(i) Textbook

30

 

(ii) Supplementary Reader

10

E

Conversation Skills

 

 

20

 

(i) Listening

 

05

 

 

(ii) Speaking

 

05

 

 

Total

 

100

180

Section -A

Reading unseen Passages for comprehension and note making

Two unseen passages with variety of questions including 5 marks exclusively for vocabulary such as

  • Word formation
  • Inferring meaning

The total length of both the passages together should be around 1100 words.

Types of the passages:

  1. factual passages e.g. instructions, descriptions, reports
  2. Discursive passages involving opinion, e.g. argumentative, persuasive

Section Wise - [Summary]

Unit

No

Unseen

passage

No. of

Words

Testing areas

Marks

Total

Marks

01

01

600

SA type Questions to test Local, Global and Inferential Comprehension

10 marks

• Local Comprehension test --- 4 Questions of 1 mark each(lx4=4)

• Global and inferential comprehension test

3 questions of 2

marks each (3x2 =6)

12

Vocabulary

02 marks

• 2 questions of 1 mark each (on inferring meaning)

 

02

500

Note making in

05 marks

08

 

 

 

appropriate format

Vocabulary

03 marks

• 3 questions of 1 mark each (Word formation)

 

 

 

 

 

Total marks

20

 

Section - B Writing

No

No. of questions

Types

Marks

Word limit

03

One out of two

(a) A Factual description of any event or incident,

Or/

(b) A report based on the verbal input provided

06

80-100 Words

04

One out of two

Compositions based on a visual and / or verbal output

[The output may be descriptive or argumentative in nature - such as an article for publication in a newspaper or a school magazine or a speech]

06

100-150 words

05

One out of two

Writing a letter based on the given input. Letter types include

a) business or official letter for making enquires registering complaints asking for and giving information, placing orders and sending replies.

b) letters to editors (giving suggestions, opinions on an issue of public interest.)

c) Application for a job

08

 

 

Total Marks

20

Section - C Grammar

Different grammatical structures in meaningful contexts will be tested. Item types will include:

  1. a) Gap filling
  2. b) Sentence re-ordering
  3. c) Dialogue completion
  4. d) Sentence transformation

The grammar syllabus includes

Q. No.

Language Item

Mark

Marking Scheme

Q. No.6

i. Determiners

1 mark

½ mark × 2 questions

ii. Tense

1 mark

½ mark × 2 questions

iii. ModalAuxiliary

1 mark

½ mark × 2 questions

iv. Error Correction

1 mark

½ mark × 2 questions

Q. No.7

i. Dialogue completion

2 marks

1 mark × 2 questions

ii. Sentence transformation

2 marks

1 mark × 2 questions

Q. No.8

i. Reordering of sentence

2 marks

1 mark × 2 questions

Total

10 marks

 

 

Section - D (Textual Questions) Prescribed Books: Hornbill - Textbook published by AHSEC, Guwahati Selected pieces 

 

Name of the topic

Writer

Prose

1. The Portrait of a lady

Khushwant Sillgh

2. Landscape of the Soul

Nathalie Trouveroy

3. The Ailing Planet: the Green

Nani Palkhivala

Movements Role

 

4. My Impressions of Assam

Verrier Elwin

Poetry

1. A photograph

Shirley Toulson

2. The Voice of the Rain

Walt Whitman

3. Childhood

Markus Natten

4. Father to Son

Elizabeth Jennings

Q.no 9. 08 marks

One out of two extracts based on poetry from the text for comprehension and appreciation.

  • Comprehension Question SA type    4 questions of 1 mark each.
  • Appreciation SA type    1 question of 4 marks

Q no 10. Two out of three Short answer type questions from the poetry section to test local and global comprehension of the text. (up to 30 words) 06 marks

  • SA Type question 2 questions of 3 marks each

Q no 11. Five out of six short answer type questions on the lessons from the prescribed text. (Up to 30 words) 10 marks

  • SA Type Question 5 questions of 2 marks each

Q no. 12. One out of two long answer type questions based on the text to test global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the set text. (Expected word limit would be about 100-125 words each) 06 marks

  • LA Type Question 1 question of 6 marks

 

 Supplementary Reader

Total mark 10

Prescribed Textbook - Snapshots, Published by AHSEC Selected pieces:

  1. Ranga's Marriage - Masti Venkatesha Iyengar
  2. Albert Einstein at School - Patrick Pringle

Q No 13. One out of two long answer type questions based on the Supplementary Reader to test comprehension of theme character and incidents. (Up to 100 words)

  • LA Type Question 1 question of 06 marks 

Q No 14. Two of three short answer type questions from the Supplementary Reader. (Upto 30 words)

  • SA Type Question 2 questions 2 marks each.

 

Download AHSEC Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2023-24 PDF



Also Read:

NCERT Class 11 Revised Textbooks

NCERT Rationalised Content for Class 11

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next