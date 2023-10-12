AHSEC Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Physics Syllabus: In this article, you can check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Physics (HS 1st Year).

The Class 11 Physics syllabus is tougher than the Class 12 Physics syllabus because students tend to face complicated theorems and formulas for the very first time in Class 11.

This Assam HS Physics syllabus 2023–24 will be followed for the 2024 HS examination for Class 11.

AHSEC Physics HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

Unit No. of Periods Marks. Unit–I Physical World and Measurement 10 20 Chapter-1: Physical World Chapter–2: Units and Measurements Unit-II Kinematics 24 Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane Unit–III Laws of Motion 16 Chapter–5: Laws of Motion Unit–IV Work, Energy and Power 16 Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power

Unit–V Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 18 15 Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion Unit-VI Gravitation 12 Chapter–8: Gravitation Unit–VII Properties of Bulk Matter 24 23 Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter Unit–VIII Thermodynamics 12 Chapter–12: Thermodynamics Unit–IX Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases 10 Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory Unit–X Oscillations and Waves 28 12 Chapter–14: Oscillations Chapter–15: Waves Total 170 70

AHSEC Physics Syllabus For HS 1st Year

Theory Syllabus

Unit I: Physical World and Measurement. (10 Periods)

Chapter–1: Physical World

Chapter–2: Units and Measurements

Need for measurement: Units of measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental and derived units. significant figures. Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications.

Unit II: Kinematics (24 Periods)

Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line

Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion, uniform and non- uniform motion, Frame of reference and instantaneous velocity, uniformly accelerated motion, velocity - time and position-time graphs. Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment).

Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane

Scalar and vector quantities; position and displacement vectors, general vectors and their notations; equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number, addition and subtraction of vectors, Unit vector; resolution of a vector in a plane,rectangular components, Scalar and Vector product of vectors.

Motion in a plane, cases of uniform velocity and uniform acceleration- projectile motion, uniform circular motion.

Unit III: Laws of Motion (16 Periods)

Chapter–5: Laws of Motion

Intuitive concept of force, Inertia, Newton's first law of motion; momentum and Newton's second law of motion; impulse; Newton's third law of motion.

Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications.

Equilibrium of concurrent forces, Static and kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction, lubrication.

Dynamics of uniform circular motion: Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on a level circular road, vehicle on a banked road). Solving problem in mechanics.

Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power (16 Periods)

Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power

Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic energy, work- energy theorem, power. Notion of potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces: conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies); non-conservative forces: motion in a vertical circle; elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.

Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body. (18 Periods)

Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conservation and motion of centre of Mass, Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of a uniform rod.

Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, law of conservation of angular momentum and its applications.

Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions.

Moment of inertia, radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no derivation).

Unit VI: Gravitation (12 Periods)

Chapter–8: Gravitation

Kepler’s Laws of Planetary motion, Universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Gravitational potential energy and gravitational potential, escape velocity, orbital velocity of a satellite,.

Unit VII: Properties of Bulk Matter. (24 Periods)

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids

Stress-strain relationship, Hooke's law, Young's modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus, Poisson’s ratio and elastic energy

Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

Pressure due to a fluid column; Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes), effect of gravity on fluid pressure.

Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow, critical velocity, Bernoulli's theorem and its applications.

Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure across a curved surface, application of surface tension-ideas to drops, bubbles and capillary rise.

Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter

Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases, anomalous expansion of water; specific heat capacity; Cp, Cv, calorimetry; change of state - latent heat capacity. Heat transfer-conduction, convection and radiation, thermal conductivity, Qualitative idea of blackbody radiation, Wien’s Displacement law and Stefan’s law

Unit VIII: Thermodynamics (12 Periods)

Chapter–12: Thermodynamics

Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature, zeroth law of thermodynamics, heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics, isothermal and adiabatic processes. Second law of thermodynamics: reversible and irreversible processes, Cyclic Processes.

Unit IX: Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases. (10 Periods)

Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory

Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done in compressing a gas. Kinetic theory of gases - assumptions, concept of pressure. Kinetic interpretation of temperature; rms speed of gas molecules; degrees of freedom, law of equi-partition of energy (statement only) and application to specific heat capacities of gases; concept of mean free path, Avogadro's number.

Unit X: Oscillations and Waves (28 Periods)

Chapter–14: Oscillations

Periodic motion - time period, frequency, displacement as a function of time, periodic functions. Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M) and its equation; phase; oscillations of a loaded spring- restoring force and force constant; energy in S.H.M. Kinetic and potential energies; simple pendulum, derivation of expression for its time period.

Chapter–15: Waves

Wave motion: Transverse and longitudinal waves, speed of travelling wave, displacement relation for a progressive wave, principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, Standing waves in strings and organ pipes: fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats.

Practical Syllabus

Total Period: 60

The record, to be submitted by the students, at the time of their annual examination, has to include:

Record of at least 15 Experiments [with a minimum of 6 from each section], to be performed by the students.

Record of at least 5 Activities [with a minimum of 2 each from sectionAand section B], to be demonstrated by the teachers.

Report of the project to be carried out by the students.

To check the complete AHSEC Physics HS 1st year practical syllabus click on the link below and download the full syllabus PDF.

AHSEC Physics Practical HS 1st Marking Scheme 2024

Two experiments one from each section 8+8 Marks Practical record (experiment and activities) 6 Marks Investigatory Project 3 Marks Viva on experiments, activities and project 5 Marks Total 30 Marks Time Allowed 3 Hours

Prescribed Textbook:

(English Medium)

Physics Part-I, Textbook for Class XI, Published by NCERT. Physics Part-II, Textbook for Class XI, Published by NCERT. Laboratory Manual of Physics, Class XI, Published by NCERT.

(Assamese Medium)

Padartha Bigyan, Pratham Bhag, Published by AHSEC Padartha Bigyan, Dwitiya Bhag, Published by AHSEC

