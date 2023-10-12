AHSEC Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Physics Syllabus: In this article, you can check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Physics (HS 1st Year).

Get here AHSEC Class 11 Physics Syllabus pdf to download

Assam Board HS Physics Syllabus 2024: Physics is one of the important subjects science students study in every educational institution. The concepts of physics are important and difficult to understand. It has been said that the Class 11 Physics syllabus is tougher than the Class 12 Physics syllabus because students tend to face complicated theorems and formulas for the very first time in Class 11. Thus, if something has been changed or removed from the physics syllabus, it becomes highly important for students to know. The best way to know the revisions in the syllabus is to check the newly released syllabus and compare it with the previous syllabus.

To help AHSEC HS 1st year students of Class 11 science, we have provided the newly released Assam Board Class 11 Physics syllabus. This Assam HS Physics syllabus 2023–24 will be followed for the 2024 HS examination for Class 11. Students are advised to go through this article once to check the AHSEC HS Physics syllabus and paper pattern. The PDF is attached for free download.

Download AHSEC HS 1st Year Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 (All-Subject) PDF

AHSEC Physics HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

Unit

 

No. of Periods

Marks.

Unit–I

Physical World and Measurement

10

 

 

 

 

20

 

Chapter-1: Physical World

 

Chapter–2: Units and Measurements

Unit-II

Kinematics

24

 

Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line

 

Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane

Unit–III

Laws of Motion

16

 

Chapter–5: Laws of Motion

Unit–IV

Work, Energy and Power

16

 

 

Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power

Unit–V

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

18

 

 

15

 

Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

Unit-VI

Gravitation

12

 

Chapter–8: Gravitation

Unit–VII

Properties of Bulk Matter

24

 

 

 

 

 

23

 

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids

 

Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

 

Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter

Unit–VIII

Thermodynamics

12

 

Chapter–12: Thermodynamics

Unit–IX

Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory

of Gases

10

 

Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory

Unit–X

Oscillations and Waves

28

 

12

 

Chapter–14: Oscillations

 

Chapter–15: Waves

 

Total

170

70

AHSEC Physics Syllabus For HS 1st Year

Theory Syllabus

Unit I: Physical World and Measurement. (10 Periods) 

Chapter–1: Physical World

Chapter–2: Units and Measurements

Need for measurement: Units of measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental and derived units. significant figures. Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications.

Unit II: Kinematics (24 Periods)

Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line

Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion, uniform and non- uniform motion, Frame of reference and instantaneous velocity, uniformly accelerated motion, velocity - time and position-time graphs. Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment).

Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane

Scalar and vector quantities; position and displacement vectors, general vectors and their notations; equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number, addition and subtraction of vectors, Unit vector; resolution of a vector in a plane,rectangular components, Scalar and Vector product of vectors.

Motion in a plane, cases of uniform velocity and uniform acceleration- projectile motion, uniform circular motion.

Unit III: Laws of Motion (16 Periods)

Chapter–5: Laws of Motion

Intuitive concept of force, Inertia, Newton's first law of motion; momentum and Newton's second law of motion; impulse; Newton's third law of motion.

Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications.

Equilibrium of concurrent forces, Static and kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction, lubrication.

Dynamics of uniform circular motion: Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on a level circular road, vehicle on a banked road). Solving problem in mechanics.

Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power (16 Periods)

Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power

Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic energy, work- energy theorem, power. Notion of potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces: conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies); non-conservative forces: motion in a vertical circle; elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.

Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body. (18 Periods)

Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conservation and motion of centre of Mass, Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of a uniform rod.

Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, law of conservation of angular momentum and its applications.

Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions.

Moment of inertia, radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no derivation).

Unit VI: Gravitation (12 Periods)

Chapter–8: Gravitation

Kepler’s Laws of Planetary motion, Universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Gravitational potential energy and gravitational potential, escape velocity, orbital velocity of a satellite,.

Unit VII:   Properties of Bulk Matter. (24 Periods)

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids

 Stress-strain relationship, Hooke's law, Young's modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus, Poisson’s ratio and elastic energy

Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids 

Pressure due to a fluid column; Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes), effect of gravity on fluid pressure.

Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow, critical velocity, Bernoulli's theorem and its applications.

Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure across a curved surface, application of surface tension-ideas to drops, bubbles and capillary rise.

Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter 

Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases, anomalous expansion of water; specific heat capacity; Cp, Cv, calorimetry; change of state - latent heat capacity. Heat transfer-conduction, convection and radiation, thermal conductivity, Qualitative idea of blackbody radiation, Wien’s Displacement law and Stefan’s law

Unit VIII: Thermodynamics (12 Periods)

Chapter–12: Thermodynamics 

Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature, zeroth law of thermodynamics, heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics, isothermal and adiabatic processes. Second law of thermodynamics: reversible and irreversible processes, Cyclic Processes.

Unit IX: Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases. (10 Periods)

 Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory 

Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done in compressing a gas. Kinetic theory of gases - assumptions, concept of pressure. Kinetic interpretation of temperature; rms speed of gas molecules; degrees of freedom, law of equi-partition of energy (statement only) and application to specific heat capacities of gases; concept of mean free path, Avogadro's number.

Unit X: Oscillations and Waves (28 Periods)

Chapter–14: Oscillations

Periodic motion - time period, frequency, displacement as a function of time, periodic functions. Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M) and its equation; phase; oscillations of a loaded spring- restoring force and  force constant; energy in S.H.M. Kinetic and potential energies; simple pendulum, derivation of expression for its time period.

Chapter–15: Waves

Wave motion: Transverse and longitudinal waves, speed of travelling wave, displacement relation for a progressive wave, principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, Standing waves in strings and organ pipes: fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats.   

Practical Syllabus 

Total Period: 60

The record, to be submitted by the students, at the time of their annual examination, has to include: 

  • Record of at least 15 Experiments [with a minimum of 6 from each section], to be performed by the students. 
  • Record of at least 5 Activities [with a minimum of 2 each from sectionAand section B], to be demonstrated by the teachers.
  • Report of the project to be carried out by the students. 

 

To check the complete AHSEC Physics HS 1st year practical syllabus click on the link below and download the full syllabus PDF. 

Download AHSEC Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

AHSEC Physics Practical HS 1st Marking Scheme 2024

Two experiments one from each section  

8+8 Marks  

Practical record (experiment and activities)  

6 Marks  

Investigatory Project  

3 Marks  

Viva on experiments, activities and project  

5 Marks  

Total

30 Marks

Time Allowed

3 Hours

 

Prescribed Textbook:

(English Medium)

  1. Physics Part-I, Textbook for Class XI, Published by NCERT.  
  2. Physics Part-II, Textbook for Class XI, Published by NCERT.  
  3. Laboratory Manual of Physics, Class XI, Published by NCERT.  

(Assamese Medium)

  1. Padartha Bigyan, Pratham Bhag, Published by AHSEC
  2. Padartha Bigyan, Dwitiya Bhag, Published by AHSEC  

NCERT Class 11 Revised Textbooks

NCERT Rationalised Content for Class 11

 

