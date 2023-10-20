AHSEC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Business Studies Syllabus: In this article, you can check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Business Studies (HS 1st Year).

Assam Board HS Business Studies Syllabus 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 11 Business Studies syllabus is designed to provide students with a foundational understanding of key business concepts and principles. It covers a range of topics, including business organisation, management, marketing, finance, and entrepreneurship. This syllabus aims to equip students with essential knowledge and skills related to business operations and decision-making. It fosters an understanding of the business environment and encourages critical thinking and problem-solving. Students are introduced to the fundamentals of economics and business ethics, preparing them for higher-level business studies and potential careers in the field.

For the academic year 2023–24, the Assam Board (AHSEC) has released the revised syllabus for Assam HS Business Studies Class 11. This means that the Assam Board Class 11 Business Studies syllabus has faced some changes that might be additions or deletions. To check that, you should know the new revised AHSEC HS Business Studies syllabus. Read the syllabus below and download its PDF.

AHSEC Business Studies HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

Theory: 80 Marks

Project: 20 Marks

Time: 3 Hours

Units Topics Marks Periods Part-A Foundation of Business Unit-1 Business, Trade and Commerce 08 15 Unit-2 Forms of Business Organisation 10 15 Unit-3 Public, Priate, and Global Enterprises 06 15 Unit-4 Business Serices 08 15 Unit-5 Emerging Modes of Business 06 10 Unit-6 Social Responsibilities of Business and Business Ethics 06 15 Part-B Corporate Organisation, Finance and Trade Unit-7 Formation of a Company 08 20 Unit-8 Sources of Business Finance 08 15 Unit-9 MSME and Business Entrepreneurship 06 10 Unit-10 Internal Trade 08 15 Unit-11 International Business 06 15 Total(Theory) 80 Part-C Project Work. 20 20 Total( Theory +Project) 100 180

AHSEC Business Studies Syllabus For HS 1st Year

Unit wise Distribution of Course Contents:- Part-A: Foundation of Business

Unit-1: BUSINESS, TRADE AND COMMERCE:

Introduction.

Concept of Business, Characteristics and Objectives.

Comparison of Business, Profession and Employment.

Classification of Business activities- Industry and Commerce.

Industry- Types: Primary, Secondary, Tertiary- Meaning and Sub-groups.

Commerce-Trade and Auxiliaries to Trade.

Business Risk- Concept, Nature and Causes.

Starting a Business- Basic factors.

Role of Business in the Development of Economy.

Unit-2: FORMS OF BUSINESS ORGANISATION:

Sole Proprietorship- Concept, Features, Merits and Limitations.

Joint Hindu Family Business- Concept, Features, Merits and Limitations.

Partnership- Concept, Features, Merits and Limitations, Types of partners, Types of Partnerships, Partnership Deed, Registration.

Cooperative Society- Concept, Features, Merits and Limitations. Types of Cooperative Societies.

Joint Stock Company- Meaning, Features, Merits, Limitations, Types of Companies, Difference between Private and Public Company.

Choice of forms of Business Organisation- Factors affecting.

Unit-3: PUBLIC, PRIVATE AND GLOBAL ENTERPRISE:

Public Sector and Private Sector - Concept.

Forms of organising, Public Sector Enterprises:

· Departmental Undertakings- Features, Merits and Limitations.



· Statutory Corporation- Features, Merits and Limitations.



· Government Company- Features, Merits and Limitations.

Changing Role of Public Sector.

Global Enterprise- Concept, Features.

Joint Ventures- Meaning, Types, Benefits.

Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Unit-4: BUSINESS SERVICES:

Introduction, Nature of Services, Difference between Services and Goods, Types of Services.

Business Services: Banking- Types of Banks, Functions of Commercial Banks, e-Banking- Benefits. Insurance- Principles of Insurance, Its Types- Life, Fire and Marine. Difference between Life, Fire and Marine Insurance.

Communication Services: Postal and Telecom Services.

Warehousing: Concept, Types and Functions.

Unit-5: EMERGING MODES OF BUSINESS:

E-Business- Concept, Scope and Benefits, Limitations. Traditional Vs e-Business.

Online Transactions-Security and Safety of e-Transactions.

Unit-6: SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF BUSINESS AND BUSINESS ETHICS: Marks-06

Concept of Social Responsibility.

Need for Social Responsibility: Arguments for and against Social Responsibility.

Responsibility towards Owners, Investors, Employees, Consumers, Government and Community.

Business and Environmental protection: Types of Pollution, Role of Business in Environmental Pollution.

Business Ethics- Concept and Elements.

Part-B: Corporate Organisation, Finance and Trade.

Unit-7: FORMATION OF COMPANY:

Introduction, Formation of a Company- Its different stages, Promotion of a Company: Promoter- Meaning, Functions, Registration or Incorporation of Company, Documents required for Incorporation of Company- Memorandum of Association- Its meaning & Different clauses, Articles of Association- Its meaning and contents, Capital Subscription Stage, Memorandum of Association Vs Articles of Association, Prospectus, Statement in lieu of Prospectus.

Unit-8: SOURCES OF BUSINESS FINANCE:

Meaning, Nature and Significance of Business Finance, Classification of Sources of Funds, Sources of Finance: Retained Earnings- Merits & Limitations, Trade Credit- Merits & Limitations, Public Deposits- Merits & Limitations, Factoring- Merits and Demerits, Lease Financing- Merits and Demerits, Issue of Shares, Types of Shares, Preference Share- Its types, Debenture-Its types.

International Financing, GDRs, ADRs & IDRs, FCCBs.

Factors affecting the choice of the Sources of Funds.

Unit-9: MSME AND BUSINESS ENTREPRENEURSHIP:

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises: Concept, Role of MSME, Problems associated with MSME, MSME and Entrepreneurship Development.

Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) - Its Importance for Entrepreneurs, Types of Intellectual Properties-Trademark, Geographical Indication, Patent, Design, Plant Variety, Semiconductor, Integrated Circuits Layout Design.

Unit-10: INTERNAL TRADE:

Internal Trade- Meaning, Wholesale Trade- Meaning, Services of Wholesalers, Retail trade- Meaning, Services of Retailers.

Types of Retailing Trade-Itinerant Retailers, Fixed shop Retailers- Fixed shop small Retailers- Its types, Fixed Shop Large Store-(Departmental stores, Chain store or Multiple shops), Their Features, Merits and Limitations, Departmental Store Vs Multiple Shop.

Mail Order Houses- Meaning, Merits and Limitations.

Super Markets-Meaning, Merits and Limitations.

Vending Machine- Meaning

Goods and Services Tax (GST) –Concept and key features.

Role of Commerce and Industry Associations in Promotion of Internal Trade.

Unit-11: INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS: Marks-06

Meaning of International Business, International Business Vs Domestic Business, Scope of International Business, Benefits of International Business, Modes of Entry into International Business- Exporting and Importing, Contract Manufacturing, Licensing and Franchising, Joint Ventures, Wholly owned Subsidiaries.

Export- Import Procedures and Documentation.

· Export Procedure.



· Import Procedure.

Documents used in Export and Import Trade.

To know the details on project work and its format click on the link below and download the syllabus PDF.

