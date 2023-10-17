AHSEC Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS Biotechnology Syllabus 2024: Biotechnology is a branch of science that is an amalgamation of biology and technology. It teaches how technology can be used to manipulate living beings’ DNA and its expression. Many educational boards teach this subject to their higher secondary classes, including AHSEC. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the Assam HS Biotechnology Syllabus 2023–24. This is an important subject for science students, and its new syllabus will be followed for the 2024 HS 1st year examination.
Students can check and download the newly released Assam Board Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus from this article, along with the unit-wise marking scheme.
|
AHSEC Biotechnology HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24
|
Unit No.
|
Title
|
Marks
|
Periods
|
1
|
Introduction to Biotechnology
|
10
|
22
|
2
|
Basic Chemistry of Biomolecules
|
10
|
22
|
3
|
Basics of Bio-Chemical Technology
|
10
|
16
|
4
|
Cell Biology
|
15
|
34
|
5
|
Genetics
|
10
|
22
|
6
|
Molecular Biology
|
15
|
34
|
Total
|
70
|
150
AHSEC Biotechnology Syllabus For HS 1st Year
Unitwise Distribution of Course contents:
Theory Syllabus
|
Unit 1: Introduction to Biotechnology
|
10 Marks
|
History and definition
Scope & Importance of Biotechnology
Branches of Biotechnology
Biotechnology and Society
|
Unit-2: Basic Chemistry of Biomolecules
|
10 Marks
|
Building Blocks of Biomolecules: Structure and Dynamics
Structure and function of Molecules
Lipids, Proteins and Nucleic acids
Biochemical Techniques
|
Unit-3: Basics of Biochemical Technology
|
10 Marks
|
Unit-4: Cell Biology
|
15 Marks
|
Structural Organization of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic-cells
Cell, divisions and cell cycle
Plasma membrane: Structural organization and function
Cellular techniques
|
Unit-5: Genetics
|
10 Marks
|
Mendel's law of Inheritance
Chromosome theory of Inheritance
Linkage and crossing over, sex-linked Inheritance
Mutation and mutagenesis
Gene and Genome
|
Unit-6: Molecular Biology
|
15 Marks
|
Nucleic acids as genetic material
Replication of DNA
Gene action : Transcription and Translation
Genetic Code
Molecular Techniques : Electrophoresis, DNA fingerprinting
Practical Syllabus
|
Scheme of Evaluation:
|
Marks
|
Two experiments
|
20
|
Viva on practical
|
05
|
Practical Records
|
05
|
Total
|
30
