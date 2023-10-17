AHSEC Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Biotechnology Syllabus: In this article, you can check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Biotechnology (HS 1st Year).

Assam Board HS Biotechnology Syllabus 2024: Biotechnology is a branch of science that is an amalgamation of biology and technology. It teaches how technology can be used to manipulate living beings’ DNA and its expression. Many educational boards teach this subject to their higher secondary classes, including AHSEC. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the Assam HS Biotechnology Syllabus 2023–24. This is an important subject for science students, and its new syllabus will be followed for the 2024 HS 1st year examination.

Students can check and download the newly released Assam Board Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus from this article, along with the unit-wise marking scheme.

Download AHSEC HS 1st Year Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 (All-Subject) PDF

AHSEC Biotechnology HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

Unit No.

Title

Marks

Periods

1

Introduction to Biotechnology

10

22

2

Basic Chemistry of Biomolecules

10

22

3

Basics of Bio-Chemical Technology

10

16

4

Cell Biology

15

34

5

Genetics

10

22

6

Molecular Biology

15

34
 

Total

70

150

 

Career Counseling

AHSEC Biotechnology Syllabus For HS 1st Year

Unitwise Distribution of Course contents:

 

Theory Syllabus

Unit 1: Introduction to Biotechnology

10 Marks

History and definition 

Scope & Importance of Biotechnology 

Branches of Biotechnology 

Biotechnology and Society

  

Unit-2: Basic Chemistry of Biomolecules

10 Marks

Building Blocks of Biomolecules: Structure and Dynamics 

Structure and function of Molecules 

Lipids, Proteins and Nucleic acids 

Biochemical Techniques

  

Unit-3: Basics of Biochemical Technology

10 Marks

Unit-4: Cell Biology

15 Marks

Structural Organization of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic-cells

Cell, divisions and cell cycle

Plasma membrane: Structural organization and function 

Cellular techniques

  

Unit-5: Genetics

10 Marks

Mendel's law of Inheritance

Chromosome theory of Inheritance

Linkage and crossing over, sex-linked Inheritance

Mutation and mutagenesis

Gene and Genome

  

Unit-6: Molecular Biology

15 Marks

Nucleic acids as genetic material

Replication of DNA

Gene action : Transcription and Translation

Genetic Code

Molecular Techniques : Electrophoresis, DNA fingerprinting

  

 

Practical Syllabus

 

Scheme of Evaluation: 

Marks

Two experiments

20

Viva on practical

05

Practical Records

05

Total

30

 

Download AHSEC Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

