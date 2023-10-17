AHSEC Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS Biotechnology Syllabus 2024: Biotechnology is a branch of science that is an amalgamation of biology and technology. It teaches how technology can be used to manipulate living beings’ DNA and its expression. Many educational boards teach this subject to their higher secondary classes, including AHSEC. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the Assam HS Biotechnology Syllabus 2023–24. This is an important subject for science students, and its new syllabus will be followed for the 2024 HS 1st year examination.

Students can check and download the newly released Assam Board Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus from this article, along with the unit-wise marking scheme.

AHSEC Biotechnology HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

Unit No. Title Marks Periods 1 Introduction to Biotechnology 10 22 2 Basic Chemistry of Biomolecules 10 22 3 Basics of Bio-Chemical Technology 10 16 4 Cell Biology 15 34 5 Genetics 10 22 6 Molecular Biology 15 34 Total 70 150

AHSEC Biotechnology Syllabus For HS 1st Year

Unitwise Distribution of Course contents:

Theory Syllabus

Unit 1: Introduction to Biotechnology 10 Marks History and definition Scope & Importance of Biotechnology Branches of Biotechnology Biotechnology and Society Unit-2: Basic Chemistry of Biomolecules 10 Marks Building Blocks of Biomolecules: Structure and Dynamics Structure and function of Molecules Lipids, Proteins and Nucleic acids Biochemical Techniques Unit-3: Basics of Biochemical Technology 10 Marks Unit-4: Cell Biology 15 Marks Structural Organization of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic-cells Cell, divisions and cell cycle Plasma membrane: Structural organization and function Cellular techniques Unit-5: Genetics 10 Marks Mendel's law of Inheritance Chromosome theory of Inheritance Linkage and crossing over, sex-linked Inheritance Mutation and mutagenesis Gene and Genome Unit-6: Molecular Biology 15 Marks Nucleic acids as genetic material Replication of DNA Gene action : Transcription and Translation Genetic Code Molecular Techniques : Electrophoresis, DNA fingerprinting

Practical Syllabus

Scheme of Evaluation: Marks Two experiments 20 Viva on practical 05 Practical Records 05 Total 30

Also Read:

NCERT Class 11 Revised Textbooks

NCERT Rationalised Content for Class 11





