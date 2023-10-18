AHSEC Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Economics Syllabus: In this article, you can check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Economics (HS 1st Year).

Assam Board HS Economics Syllabus 2024: Economics is one of the subjects taught to Commerce and Arts students in Assam Board Class 11. Thus, knowing its syllabus becomes more important. For the academic year, AHSEC has released the revised Assam Board Class 11 Economics syllabus 2023–24. This means a few revisions have been made to the syllabus by adding or deleting topics from the chapters. To know the changes and get the revised AHSEC HS 1st year Economics syllabus and marking pattern, check the information below. You can also download the free syllabus PDF here.

AHSEC Economics HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

Revised Syllabus for H.S. 1st year Sub: Economics

Marks 100[ (80 Theory )+ 20 (Project)]

Unit-wise distribution of Marks and Periods:

PART –A INTRODUCTORY MICROECONOMICS Unit Topics Marks Periods Unit -1 Introduction 04 10 Unit -2 Consumer’s Equilibrium and Demand 15 40 Unit -3 Producer’s Behaviour and supply 12 35 Unit-4 Market Equilibrium 09 25 Total 40 110 PART –B STATISTICS For Economics UNIT-1 Introduction 04 05 UNIT-2 Collection, Organisation and Presentation of Data 10 20 UNIT-3 Statistical Tools and Interpretation 26 45 Total 40 70 PART –C Project work 20 20 Grand total 100 200

AHSEC Economics Syllabus For HS 1st Year

Part –A: Introductory Microeconomics

Unit- 1: Introduction:

What is Economics: Microeconomics and Macroeconomics; Positive and Normative Economics; Central Problems of an Economy; What is an economy? Concept of Production Possibility Frontier and Opportunity Cost

Unit -2: Consumer’s Equilibrium and Demand:

Concept of Utility: Marginal Utility, total Utility; Consumer’s equilibrium: Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility;

Consumer’s Equilibrium using Indifference Curve: Indifference Curve, Indifference map, budget set and budget line, conditions of Consumer’s Equilibrium.

Demand: Concept of demand, Law of Demand, Demand Curve, Deriving a demand curve from in difference curves and Budget constraints, Normal Goods inferior Good and Giffen good (concepts) Market Demand, Movement along and shifts in Demand Curve, Price elasticity of Demand: Meaning, Measurement, Factors affecting price elasticity of Demand; Measurement of price elasticity of. demand: Percentage Method and Geometric measure of elasticity of demand Elasticity and Expenditure.

Unit -3: Producer’s Behaviour and Supply:

Meaning of production and production function, Short Run and Long –Run, Total product, average product and Marginal product. Returns to scale; Law of Diminishing Marginal Product and the Law of Variable Proportions

Cost: Short –run cost, Long run cost, total cost, total fixed cost, total variable cost, average cost, average fixed cost, average variable cost and marginal cost- meaning and their relationships.

Revenue-Total, Average and Marginal revenue-Meaning and their relationships Profit Maximisation: Conditions for Profit minimization.

Supply: Meaning, determinants of supply, Law of Supply, Supply schedule, Short run supply curve & Long-run supply curve of a form. Market Supply, Price elasticity of Supply: Meaning and its measurement (Percentage Method).

Unit -4: Market Equilibrium:

Equilibrium, Excess Demand, Excess supply; Market equilibrium with Fixed numbers of Firms; Market equilibrium with Free Entry and Exit,

Simple Application of Demand and supply Price ceiling and price Floor.

Part –B Statistics for Economics

Unit-1: Introduction:

Meaning and scope of statistics, importance of statistics in Economics.

Unit-2: Collection, Organization and Presentation of Data:

Collection of data: Sources of data –Primary and Secondary, Methods of Collecting data. Census and sample survey (concepts only)

Some Important Sources of Secondary data: Census of India and National Sample survey organization.

Organization: Organization of data –meaning and types of variables, frequency, distribution ,Presentation of data- tabular and diagrammatic presentation of data-Bar diagram, Pie diagram, Histogram, Frequency Polygon, frequency curve, ogive and time series graph

Unit-3 Statistical Tools and interpretation:

Measures of central tendency –Arithmetic Mean, Median and Mode Correlation: Meaning and Properties, scatter Diagram, Measures of Correlation –Karl Pearson’s Method (Two variables ungrouped data), Spearman’s Rank correlation

Index Numbers: Meaning, Construction of an Index Number, Some important index numbers: wholesale price index, consumer price index and index of Industrial production, Uses of index numbers.

Part –C Project in Economics: Marks-20 Periods-20

Guidelines for Project Work in Economic (Class-XI): The objectives of the project work are to enable learners to:

Probe deeper into theoretical concepts learnt in classes XI

Analyse and evaluate real world economic scenarios using theoretical constructs And arguments.

Demonstrate the learning of economic theory

Follow up on aspects of economics in which learners have an interest.

Develop the communication skills to argue logically

The expectations of the project work are that:

Learners will complete only ONE project in each academic session

Project should be of 3500-4000 words (excluding diagrams & graphs) preferably hand-written

It will be an independent, self-directed piece of study

Role of the teacher:

The teacher plays a critical role in developing the thinking skills of learners. A teacher should:

Help each learner select the topic based on recently published extracts from the news, media, government policies, RBI bulletin, NITI Aayog reports, IMF/World Bank reports etc. after detailed discussions and deliberations of the topic.

Play the role of a Facilitator and Supervisor to monitor the project work of the learner through periodic discussion

Guide the research work in terms of sources for the relevant data

Educate learners about plagiarism and the importance of quoting the source of the information to ensure the authenticity of the research work

Prepare the learners for the presentation of the project work

Arrange a presentation of the project file

To check the further details about the Assam Board Class 11 Economics syllabus 2023-24 click on the link below and download the file.

